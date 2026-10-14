From Mentoring to Belonging: My Road to Wiki Journey as a Mentor – ROAD TO WIKI COHORT 2

By Sarthak Singh, Mentor – Road to Wiki Cohort 1 & Cohort 2

When I first became a mentor for Road to Wiki, I thought my role would mainly involve helping people understand Wikimedia, Git, Gerrit, MediaWiki, and the process of making their first contribution. I soon realised that mentoring was about much more than teaching tools. It was about helping people find their place in the open-source community.

Across Cohort 1 and Cohort 2, I had the opportunity to interact with more than 200 people at different stages of their Wikimedia journeys. Some stayed until the end, some stepped away because of other commitments, and others returned after weeks of inactivity. A few went from asking how to get started to having their patches merged into real Wikimedia repositories. Watching that transformation has been one of the most rewarding parts of my own open-source journey.

Most people don’t begin Road to Wiki as contributors. They begin as students with questions: What is Gerrit? How do I claim a task? Why was my patch rejected? What is a Change-Id? Why isn’t my local setup working? I remember being confused by many of these things when I started contributing myself. Open source comes with its own vocabulary, workflows, tools, and unwritten rules. Before someone can focus on solving a problem, they often have to learn Git, navigate repositories, understand code reviews, and set up a local environment.

For me, mentoring was about helping people get past that initial confusion and become comfortable enough to ask questions, experiment, and learn from mistakes.

Learning to mentor

My first experience as a mentor came with Road to Wiki Cohort 1, where I learned that being a mentor doesn’t mean having all the answers. Sometimes, it means explaining the same concept in different ways, working through a Gerrit error together, or reassuring someone that struggling with a first patch is completely normal.

Every student learns differently. Some understand Git quickly but struggle with MediaWiki; others understand the code but feel nervous about submitting a patch. Many are balancing college, examinations, internships, jobs, and family responsibilities. I learned that mentoring cannot be limited to a fixed curriculum. It has to put people first.

Cohort 2 gave me the opportunity to put those lessons into practice. I worked closely with Group 3 and its Dev Circles, supporting participants as they progressed through the programme. As the cohort moved forward, the groups naturally became smaller. Some participants became inactive, while others had to prioritise commitments outside the programme. Those who stayed gradually became more confident and independent.

By the end of the three phases, 14 students remained active across the two circles, representing eight institutions across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Punjab. The numbers were smaller than when we started, but they didn’t tell the whole story. What mattered was how much the participants had learned and how their relationship with open source had changed.

From learning the tools to contributing together

Phase 1 was about building foundations. Participants explored Git, Gerrit, Phabricator, MediaWiki, task tracking, code reviews, and the wider Wikimedia community. At this stage, I wasn’t expecting impressive patches. I wanted people to become comfortable asking questions and understanding why things worked instead of simply copying commands.

In Phase 2, the learning became more practical. Participants began claiming tasks, implementing changes, rebasing their work, and responding to reviewer feedback. It was exciting to see people who had once hesitated to submit a patch begin discussing implementation decisions and debugging their own changes. They were no longer just learning about contributing to Wikimedia; they were becoming contributors.

Phase 3 was particularly special. Both circles came together under my mentorship, working across three MediaWiki extensions: ProofreadPage, TranslationNotifications, and Wikispeech. The collaboration helped the participants move beyond their individual circles and work towards shared goals. By then, they felt less like separate groups and more like one team.

The contributions extended beyond these three extensions. Participants worked on issues involving MediaWiki core, Starterkit, Airflow DAGs, documentation, and other projects. Some patches were merged, others were submitted, and some remained under review. That is the reality of open source: progress doesn’t always end with a green MERGED label. A review may require substantial changes, an apparently simple issue may involve several repositories, and a patch may take time to find its way forward.

The important thing was that participants were learning how to navigate these situations rather than giving up when things became difficult.

Participants of Road to Wiki Cohort 2 at Graduation Day

The challenges behind every contribution

Technical problems were only part of the experience. Finding a suitable task, understanding an unfamiliar codebase, setting up a local environment, and making time to contribute could be equally challenging. With participants spread across eight institutions and balancing different academic and personal commitments, we adapted through evening and weekend calls, written recaps, and student-led meetings.

We encountered familiar open-source hurdles along the way: SSH keys, Node.js versions, Change-Ids, rebases, merge conflicts, and rejected pushes. Eventually, these stopped being isolated obstacles and became part of the learning process.

One principle I particularly wanted participants to take away was that AI should support learning, not replace understanding. AI tools can help explain unfamiliar code, identify errors, and suggest approaches. However, contributors should understand the changes they submit and be able to explain why they made them. The goal was never simply to get a patch merged; it was to help people become contributors who could continue working independently after the programme ended.

What mentoring taught me

One of the most rewarding moments in mentoring comes when a student no longer needs help with every small problem. Initially, that independence can feel like they are coming to you less often. Then you realise that they have learned to search documentation, investigate issues, ask maintainers questions, understand reviews, and debug their own work. They are becoming independent contributors, and that is exactly what mentoring should help achieve.

Of course, there are things I would do differently. I would check in with inactive participants earlier, track task links and contribution dates throughout the programme, help everyone establish a working local setup sooner, and encourage collaboration between circles from Phase 2 rather than waiting until Phase 3. I would also make a more deliberate effort to follow up on patches still under review after graduation. These are lessons I took away from the Cohort 2 retrospective, and I hope to apply them in future mentoring experiences.

Across both cohorts, the headline numbers are encouraging: more than 200 people reached, alongside the programme’s broader milestones of six Dev Circles, contributions across multiple repositories, and more than 100 merged patches. But the moments I remember most aren’t statistics. They are the first contribution, the first successful review, the first merge, and the person who returns after several failed attempts and finally gets their work through.

From a cohort to a community

Road to Wiki Cohort 2 stretched across several months, from onboarding and Phase 1 in January through Phase 2 in June and July, Phase 3 beginning in August, and graduation in Gurugram from 2–4 October 2026. Over that time, strangers became teammates, students became contributors, and I became invested in their journeys in ways I hadn’t initially expected.

To everyone I met through Road to Wiki Cohort 1 and Cohort 2, thank you for trusting me with your questions, joining debugging sessions, participating in discussions, and helping one another learn. Thank you for the patches, reviews, late calls, and all the chaos in between. You reminded me that mentoring isn’t about standing in front of people and teaching them everything. Sometimes, it is simply about walking alongside them until they can find their own way.

My hope is that the end of the cohort will be the beginning of an even longer Wikimedia journey for all of you. Keep contributing, review someone else’s patch, help a new contributor, improve documentation, build tools, and don’t be discouraged by rejected patches. Most importantly, don’t let your contribution graph fall just because the programme is over.

Someone helped us get started. We learned from them, and now we can help someone else do the same.

I’m proud of what you’ve achieved, and even more excited to see what you do next.

See you on Gerrit! ❤️

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