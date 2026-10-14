Leaves from The Story of My Journey to Kaohsiung

ESEAP Conference 2026 participants (Herbertkikoy, CC BY-SA 4.0)

I had the opportunity to attend the ESEAP Conference in May 2026 as a scholar. It was my first in-person meeting with colleagues and friends from the ESEAP Wikimedia Hub, and my second overseas experience with the global Wikimedia movement after the 2025 GLAM Wiki Conference in Lisbon. I arrived with one question: how can our communities grow technical contributions, from MediaWiki and templates to Wikidata reuse?

I landed on Thursday, 14 May, and promptly spent 45 minutes in immigration, the first time I had ever been detained. My papers were complete, including my E-TAC (Taiwan’s online arrival permit, which I used on the strength of my past Schengen visa). The real problem was the faded Portuguese entry and exit stamps, which the officers could not read until someone brought out a magnifying glass. Lesson learned: ask officers to press firmly when stamping. At the time I was sure I would be deported. Now I smile while remembering it.

Then I stepped outside, and the Kaohsiung sun and wind hit my face. It was stinging hot, exactly like Jakarta or Surabaya at midday. Pulling my suitcase, I smiled. It felt like home.

The conference

The conference ran from 15-17 May at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. Looking at the wealth of sessions available, I often wished for a shadow clone (kage bunshin, pardon the Naruto reference) to attend every session in the conference.

Wikimedia Malaysia User Group showed a Malay Wiktionary interface redesigned with custom CSS and HTML templating, far friendlier for a dictionary. In October, we tried it at a Malay Wiktionary kopdar (editing meetup) in Jakarta. From Wiki Batu Basurek, which documents historical inscriptions in West Sumatra, I learned that collaboration between communities and government agencies is pivotal. I also joined a hands-on OpenRefine workshop on batch-loading data into Wikidata, and talked at length with Alan Ang of Wikimedians of Singapore User Group and Wikimedia Deutschland about Wikidata reuse, a topic close to my heart after organizing datathons and a data visualization competition at Wikimedia Indonesia (WMID).

Then I led my own discussion session on how ESEAP communities could pivot toward technical contributions. Ideas flew. Some suggested starting from the very basics, such as programming, while others argued that was unrealistic given our limited resources. Participants from Australia and New Zealand proposed hackathons and other tech events, though they warned that hackathons can feel “too scary” for beginners. Participants from Japan suggested collaborating with other tech communities, such as open source groups, and inviting their members to join Wikimedia. They would learn Wikimedia tech, and in return could teach us open source tech. We agreed on one thing: newcomers need a welcoming way in, and showing skill levels openly could help. Still, we left with more questions than answers.

Memorable dinner & karaoke

On the second day, the organizing committee hosted a Taiwanese banquet where the food never seemed to end, followed by karaoke. Me and other participants singing together with friends from the Amis people, whose accessories they wear reminded me of accessories worn by the Dayak people back home. At the end of the third day, I expressed my thanks to Imacat, Liang and all of Wikimedia Taiwan for hosting such an amazing conference, xièxiè lǎobǎn (thanks, boss)! Returning to Indonesia, the Indonesian delegates transited in Hanoi. I ate a bowl of Phở for the first time in my life, while my friends shopped for souvenirs and Vietnamese coffee.

What’s next?

I returned more convinced that others share the belief that we must grow technical contributions across ESEAP. Affiliates can lead here, since they house people fully immersed in Wikimedia projects. We should also invite people from tech colleges and universities, who already know the basics of programming and algorithms and can adapt more quickly to the Wikimedia ecosystem. The idea of building partnerships with open source communities points the same way. As my time at WMID was drawn to an end, I leave this work in the hands of my colleagues in the affiliate.

This article is the first in a planned series of three. It was originally written for publication in May but was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, and has since been updated and rewritten. As of July 2026, the author is no longer affiliated with Wikimedia Indonesia.

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