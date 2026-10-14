Three Days of Learning, Collaboration and Editing for Electoral Integrity

Participants receiving their certificates on the final day of the three-day Interactive Media Seminar on Electoral Integrity in Abuja, Nigeria, held from 28 to 30 September 2026.

From 28 to 30 September 2026, I participated in the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity in Abuja, Nigeria. Organised by FIAP through FactCheckAfrica, in collaboration with Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, the seminar brought together Wikimedia editors, journalists, newsroom editors and fact-checkers to explore how reliable information can be documented and made accessible ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

For me, the three days were an opportunity to learn, exchange ideas and put Wikimedia’s editorial principles into practice. I came away with a better understanding of how the work of journalists, fact-checkers and Wikimedia contributors can complement one another in addressing misinformation and disinformation.

Day 1: Understanding Wikipedia’s role in information integrity

The first day focused on Wikipedia’s approach to reliable information and the principles that guide its content. We discussed verifiability, reliable sourcing, neutral point of view and the prohibition against original research. We also explored how transparency and community participation help maintain the quality of Wikipedia articles.

One thing that stood out to me was the importance of being able to trace information back to its sources. Wikipedia is not a place for editors to publish personal opinions or decide what is true based on their own beliefs. Claims need to be supported by reliable published sources, and other editors must be able to examine the evidence behind them.

We also discussed some of the challenges that arise when editing political and election-related content in Nigeria. These include limited reliable coverage of certain topics, insufficient editorial attention to some articles, the risk of repeating claims that originated from Wikipedia, and undisclosed paid or partisan editing.

These discussions helped me understand that Wikipedia’s safeguards are important, but they do not work automatically. They depend on editors who check sources, monitor changes, discuss disagreements and take responsibility for the quality of the information they contribute.

I also began to see more clearly how journalists, fact-checkers and Wikimedia editors can work together. Journalists report events, fact-checkers investigate claims, and Wikimedia editors use reliable published sources to improve encyclopaedic content. Each has a different responsibility, but their work can reinforce one another.

Day 2: Connecting fact-checking with newsroom practice

The second day brought the discussions closer to practice. We explored how newsroom verification processes can align with Wikipedia’s sourcing requirements and how verified information can be documented in ways that make it useful beyond the original publication.

We were introduced to the EPSG Newsroom Template for Integration of Verified Content and the Quick Guide for Sensitive Interviews. These resources encouraged us to think carefully about how information is gathered, verified and handled, particularly when interviews involve sensitive subjects or people sharing potentially sensitive information.

Another useful exercise involved mapping published fact-checks to relevant Wikipedia articles. This helped us identify where reliable information could contribute to improving existing articles and where further research was needed.

What I appreciated most was the emphasis on collaboration. A fact-check may address a particular claim, but its value can extend beyond the immediate news cycle when its findings and supporting evidence are used appropriately in other public information resources.

At the same time, we were reminded that a fact-check should not simply be copied into Wikipedia without further assessment. Editors still need to evaluate the source, examine the evidence, consider the context and ensure that any changes meet Wikipedia’s editorial standards.

Day 3: Putting what we learned into practice

The third day was devoted to hands-on editing. Working in groups, we examined election-related content and practised identifying claims that needed attention.

The process involved locating the relevant passage in an article, reviewing its editing history and talk page, examining the available sources, and making changes where the evidence supported them. We also learnt the importance of writing clear edit summaries so that other editors can understand why a change was made.

One of the practical lessons was that improving an article requires more than finding a claim that appears questionable. We have to examine the evidence, write neutrally, cite appropriate sources and make sure the revision accurately reflects what those sources establish.

We also discussed adding articles to our watchlists so that we can monitor subsequent changes. This is a simple but useful practice, especially for articles that may attract attention during an election period.

Seeing our edits appear on Wikipedia made the training feel more tangible. What had begun as discussions about sourcing, verification and transparency had become practical contributions to the encyclopaedia.

What I took away from the experience

Beyond the sessions, I valued the opportunity to meet other participants, exchange ideas and learn from people working in different parts of the information ecosystem. The conversations and group exercises helped me appreciate how much we can achieve when we approach information integrity as a shared responsibility.

One lesson I will carry forward is that Wikipedia does not establish truth by itself. It documents information through reliable published sources, with editors working to represent those sources accurately and neutrally. Fact-checks can be valuable in this process, but they must be assessed alongside the available evidence and used in accordance with Wikipedia’s policies.

I also learnt that transparency is central to this work. Edit histories, talk pages and edit summaries allow others to examine changes, question decisions and contribute to improving an article. This openness does not eliminate mistakes, but it gives the community ways to identify and address them.

The seminar helped me connect these principles with the practical responsibility of contributing to Wikipedia. Editing is not simply about adding information. It is also about checking what is already there, identifying gaps, evaluating sources and making improvements that other editors can review.

Looking ahead to Nigeria’s 2027 elections

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, accurate and accessible information will be important to voters, journalists, researchers and the wider public. Election-related claims can spread quickly across social media and messaging platforms, making it necessary to pause, verify information and look beyond what is being shared.

There are practical ways each of us can contribute.

Check before sharing. When a claim about a candidate, political party or election process appears on WhatsApp, Facebook or X, take time to look for the original source and check whether credible news organisations or fact-checkers have examined it.

Support reliable information. Journalists and fact-checkers can make their findings accessible and provide clear evidence. Wikimedia editors can then assess relevant published sources and use them to improve articles where appropriate.

Edit responsibly. Wikipedia should not be used to promote a candidate, attack a political opponent or remove criticism for personal or partisan reasons. Contributions should be guided by reliable sources, neutrality and the encyclopaedia’s editorial policies.

Stay involved. Editing an article is only one part of the work. Monitoring changes, participating in discussions and helping other editors maintain reliable content can be just as important.

A single correction cannot solve the wider problem of election misinformation, and Wikipedia cannot do this work alone. However, consistent contributions from people who care about reliable information can make a meaningful difference.

I left the seminar with new connections, practical skills and a clearer understanding of how journalists, fact-checkers and Wikimedia contributors can support one another. The experience reinforced something simple for me: the work of improving public access to reliable information does not end when a workshop closes or a news story fades.

It continues through the sources we choose, the edits we make and the care we take when sharing information.

As we look towards 2027, I hope to put what I learnt into practice by continuing to contribute responsibly to Wikimedia projects and encouraging others to do the same.

#CheckBeforeYouPost

#PeacefulElections

#PeacelsSteeze #ESPG

#FIAP #FactCheckAfrica

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