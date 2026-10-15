A Fever, a Friend, and a Dance Floor

What a bad flu at Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2026 taught me about the region I’d just met

By the time lunch arrived on the first day of Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2026, I couldn’t feel my hands properly hold the fork. I had flown in from Tashkent a few days earlier already fighting off a flu, told myself it would pass, and pushed through the Learning Day thinking I’d won. I hadn’t. Somewhere between the opening session and the first coffee break, my fever had quietly climbed back up, and by the time I sat down for lunch, the room had started to feel slightly too warm, and much too loud.

I was thousands of kilometers from home, at my first-ever international Wikimedia conference, surrounded almost entirely by people I had met less than 24 hours earlier. And I was, unmistakably, getting sick.

What happened over the next few hours is the real reason I’m writing this article.

How I got here

I’d been an active contributor to Uzbek Wikipedia for a while, mostly editing quietly in the evenings, the way most of us do. When the Uzbek Wikipedia community elected me to represent the Wikimedians of the Uzbek Language User Group at Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2026 in Cluj-Napoca — with a scholarship covering my flights, accommodation, and meals — it felt almost unreal. I had read about the CEE Meeting for years, the way you read about a place you assume you’ll never actually visit. Central and Eastern Europe, plus Central Asia: a region I technically belonged to on paper, but had never met in person.

The Learning Day, the day before the official conference, went well. I sat in on “Digital Rights in an Unruly World: Strategies and Tactics of Digital Resistance,” a three-hour workshop that left me thinking harder about online safety and censorship than I had in months of following these debates from a distance. That evening, at dinner, I remember feeling tired — but I put it down to the flight, the new time zone, meeting dozens of new people at once.

What I didn’t want to admit was that I’d left Tashkent already fighting a flu I thought I’d shaken off. I hadn’t packed medicine for it, because by the time I boarded my flight, I genuinely believed I was past the worst of it.

I was wrong.

The tea and the tablet

Uzbek Wikimedias Panpanchik and me

By the second course, I knew I wasn’t going to make it through the afternoon on willpower alone. My face felt hot, my hands were cold, and the conversation around the table had started to blur into a low hum I couldn’t quite follow anymore.

I’d met Matej only that morning — we’d been seated together at the Buddy Programme table for lunch, still very much strangers making small talk. When it got hard to keep pretending I was fine, I told him plainly that I wasn’t feeling well. He didn’t hesitate. He waved down a waiter and asked for a hot tea, and a few minutes later it was in front of me, as if this were the most obvious thing in the world. “Drink this first,” he said.

A few minutes later, Panpanchik — a fellow Uzbek Wikimedian I actually already knew from before, from our own community back home — noticed I looked worse than I was letting on and asked if I had a headache. I hadn’t even mentioned it. He dug into his bag and handed me something for the pain, the kind of small, practical gesture that only makes sense between people who already trust each other a little.

I don’t remember much else from that lunch. But I remember the tea. I remember someone I’d known for a few hours, and someone I’d known for years, both reaching for the same instinct at the same table.

A forest, more tea, and a dance floor

I didn’t make it through the rest of that day’s sessions. After lunch, I went straight back to my hotel room, gave in to the fever, and slept through the entire afternoon program. I remember waking up groggy, checking the time, and debating whether to skip the evening’s dinner altogether.

In the end, curiosity — and maybe stubbornness — won.

Dinner that night was at Elania, a resort tucked away in the forest well outside the city center, quiet in a way the noisy conference halls hadn’t been all day. The staff there kept the tea coming all evening, poured with local honey stirred in, and I must have gone back for more cups than I’d admit to. Whatever it was — the forest air, the tea, the honey, or simply not being alone with my fever anymore — I started, slowly, to feel like myself again. If anyone from Elania’s staff ever reads this: thank you, genuinely, for all that tea.

Somewhere between the main course and dessert, the music started, and people began getting up to dance. I hadn’t planned on joining. A few hours earlier, I could barely sit upright. But there’s something about a room full of people who, twenty-four hours ago, were strangers to each other, all moving to the same song in the middle of a forest, that makes it very hard to stay seated. So I got up too.

I don’t remember being a particularly good dancer that night. I remember laughing more than I had all week, surrounded by people whose names I was still learning to pronounce.

Finding Turkic in translation

Turkic Wikimedians

If the fever taught me something about kindness, the rest of the conference taught me something about language.

Somewhere between sessions — and, admittedly, a lot more comfortably once I was no longer running a temperature — I found myself gravitating toward a small cluster of Wikimedians from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. We spoke Turkish. Not perfectly, and not always the same dialect of it, but well enough that conversations flowed in a way I hadn’t expected from people I’d just met.

We talked about nothing in particular, the way you do when a language does the connecting for you rather than the topic. At some point, one of the Azerbaijani Wikimedians started telling me about a wiki camp held every year back home — an annual gathering somewhere in Azerbaijan’s nature, apparently one of the highlights of their community’s calendar. He pulled out his phone and showed me videos from the most recent one: a small conference happening outdoors, people boating down a river together, mornings that started with group exercise before anyone opened a laptop. It looked nothing like a conference hall in Cluj-Napoca, and everything like the same spirit.

I also got to reconnect with a few people I already knew, faces I recognized from earlier online interactions or previous events, now finally attached to real conversations instead of usernames. There’s a particular kind of relief in that — seeing someone in person for the second or third time and realizing the ease is already there.

None of this was on the official programme. But if I’m honest, it’s the part of CEE Meeting 2026 I keep thinking about the most.

So what?

I came to Cluj-Napoca expecting sessions, slides, and maybe a few good ideas to bring back to Uzbek Wikipedia. I got that too. But the thing I actually carried home wasn’t a slide deck — it was a fairly obvious realization that somehow still surprised me: this region takes care of its own, even when “its own” has only just met.

Nobody at that lunch table asked whether helping me was part of their job. Matej wasn’t my designated caretaker any more than Panpanchik was obligated to check on me twice. They just did it, the way you’d do it for someone you’d known for years, because apparently that’s simply how CEE Meeting works.

The language conversations taught me something else, quieter but just as important: Central Asia isn’t an appendix to this region, tacked onto the name almost as an afterthought. Sitting with Wikimedians from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, switching in and out of Turkish, watching videos of a wiki camp I now genuinely want to attend one day — none of that felt like a courtesy extended to the “and Central Asia” part of “CEE.” It felt like exactly where I belonged.

For Uzbek Wikipedia specifically, I’m coming home with more than a fever’s worth of memories. I want us to look seriously at running something like that Azerbaijani wiki camp of our own, and I want to keep in closer touch with the Turkic-speaking Wikimedians I met, not just as occasional conference acquaintances but as a standing bridge between our communities. There’s real, obvious groundwork already there — a shared language, in the most literal sense.

I’ll go back to editing quietly in the evenings, the way I always have. But I’ll do it knowing a few more names now, a few more faces, and — if I’m honest — hoping there’s tea waiting for me at the next one too.

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