Family Archives: Paving the Way for Contemporary Bolivian Literature

Manuel Vargas y Ramón Rocha Monroy junto a otros escritores en la Feria Internacional del Libro, 1997

A few months ago, a tribute was held for the writer Víctor Hugo Viscarra, who, in terms of European literature, could be called a “cursed poet.” Víctor Hugo was a writer who lived on the streets for long periods of his life and recounted anecdotes and stories from that life in his books. We came to know this writer in Bolivia thanks to fellow writer Manuel Vargas, who was his editor.

During his lifetime, Víctor Hugo Viscarra was not part of the literary canon, nor was he considered an “exportable” writer, but some bars and cultural venues still hold tributes to him. I happened to meet Manuel Vargas, Viscarra’s editor, at one of these venues and made initial contact to begin the work we would later carry out with the Bolivian Wikimedia team. To continue, it’s important to know that Manuel Vargas is a Bolivian writer and book activist. He has participated in numerous book fairs and alternative venues outside the official circuit. He studied literature at the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés in La Paz, although he was born in Vallegrande. His works include notable children’s fiction, and he has participated in gatherings of children’s literature writers. He has also maintained connections with storytellers from eastern and southern Bolivia. Manuel Vargas has witnessed the development of Bolivian literature at a pivotal moment.

He was a student and later a friend of the poet Pedro Shimose and hundreds of other writers who began their professional careers during the same period, the 1970s. Political ideals and the spirit of the times led to close relationships with various people who at one time or another worked in the arts in La Paz and Bolivia. These relationships were also strengthened by the migration resulting from the various coups d’état that took place in Bolivia from the 1960s through 1982.



After coordinating with the team, I initially contacted him because a photograph was missing from his article. Manuel invited us to his home and told us about his photo archive, which contained valuable photos that had been stored in a family box, waiting for someone to bring them back into the spotlight. Opening his family home to the Wikimedians allowed us to conduct a joint review and identify a plan of action. The first step was to sort through and discuss the albums, their contents, the time periods they covered, and the people featured in them. We reviewed hundreds of images—some in color and others in black and white, some individual shots and others grouped by era or theme.



A large number of images had significant documentary value, so it was a challenge to select a priority group for the project. The images led us to engage in dialogue and explore both the family history of Manuel Vargas and the history of the artistic communities in our cities—images depicting travels and the participation of celebrated literary figures in book fairs, discussions, and gatherings. All these spheres were represented in both formal and informal settings, and many addressed topics that remain a gap in Bolivia’s online historiography.



In this process of sharing the faces of writers and cultural organizers, there is also a historical reconstruction of the spaces that were created to promote literature—such as the second edition of the International Book Fair in La Paz, writers’ gatherings in Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, as well as occasions when Bolivian literature found venues for dissemination beyond our national borders.



Illustrious names without faces.

Thanks to this work, we were able to begin reconstructing the careers of writers, artists, and cultural organizers from the 1970s to the early 2000s. After a review, we compiled a collection of 62 images that were donated by the family for publication under a free license on Wikimedia Commons. Part of this family archive can be viewed in the article on Vargas, as well as in the article on Pedro Shimose. The image in the article features Ramón Rocha Monroy, a renowned writer from Cochabamba. We also have photographs of him with his colleagues: Humberto Quino and Adolfo Cárdenas—a poet and a novelist, respectively—during a writers’ gathering held in the United States.

The archive includes a photograph of the Oruro-born poet Alberto Guerra Gutiérrez, of whom only a bust in his hometown had previously been known. We also have photographs of Alba Paz Soldán, a writer and cultural manager. In addition, there is a photo of Manuel spending time with those who would later form the editorial team of Chaski, the iconic children’s magazine of the 1990s, which combined Bolivian mythology with a child-centered approach that encouraged children to participate in creating the content.

Among the photographs, we find Victor Hugo Viscarra hidden in a large crowd, alongside the painter Edgar Arandia. All those mentioned are distinguished figures in the Bolivian art world who, however, did not have images included in their respective articles. This collection also features figures who have played important roles in cultural management but who do not yet have articles dedicated to them.

Director del Centro Simón I. Patiño, Edgar Arandia, David Acebey, Victor Hugo Viscarra, Max Aruquipa en una presentación realizada en la Casa de la Cultura

Por otra parte, identificamos otra cualidad de las imágenes. Las mismas nos permiten ver el paso generacional que existe entre la literatura de posguerra en los años 40 y la literatura contemporánea. Las características temporales se hacen evidentes cuando se combinan las imágenes, los artículos y la curiosidad lectora. De esa forma, se puede reconocer el cambio de temáticas y personajes como signo del cambio en las sociedades por procesos marcados por la migración, la dictadura y el retorno a la democracia.

Los retos en este camino

We also identified another characteristic of the images. They allow us to see the generational shift between postwar literature of the 1940s and contemporary literature. The temporal characteristics become evident when the images, articles, and the reader’s curiosity are combined. In this way, one can recognize the shift in themes and characters as a sign of societal change driven by processes marked by migration, dictatorship, and the return to democracy.



There is still a great deal of work ahead in this historical reconstruction of our literature, beyond its quality and comprehensive approach. We also face Wikipedia’s notability guidelines, which in turn pose challenges for reconstructing literary trajectories in a medium where publication was complex and rare. The result is often that articles are deleted. This hinders the work of preserving memory, but our team views these steps, obstacles, and setbacks as part of the job.

We would like to conclude this text by acknowledging and thanking those who are so committed to preserving this history—the Vargas family, specifically Manuel Vargas and Vicenta Guzmán— whose collaboration on this project allows us to maintain an optimistic outlook as we continue the Family Treasures project and keep discovering these images that give a face to the words that have shaped several generations of local readers—words that can now continue to speak to today’s youth with a familiar face and the warmth of a photo of an uncle or a family friend willing to share their stories, insights, art, and love for Bolivia.

If you are a relative of—or know relatives of—people who have made history in Bolivia, and you have photographs or other materials you’d like to share, please contact the Wikimedians of Bolivia so that together we can explore the possibility of using Wikimedia Commons as the repository to make this material accessible to everyone.

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