From Milan to Toolforge: How a Wikimedia Hackathon Sparked WikiLinkua

In May 2026, I travelled to Milan, Italy, for the Wikimedia Hackathon 2026. It was my first international trip, and an opportunity I had never imagined for myself. I arrived with a project idea, a few days to work on it, and no idea that I would leave with the beginnings of something I would continue building months later.

Looking back, Milan was not just about attending an international event. It was about discovering how a community of people with different backgrounds, skills, and interests can turn an idea into something others can use.

One project finished, another just beginning

I arrived in Milan planning to work on a Wikidata watchlist filtering script. The idea was to make reviewing edits more manageable by allowing users to filter their watchlist by categories. I completed the script on the first day.

With time left, I joined an unconference session by Satdeep Gill and Silvia Gutiérrez. Their discussion introduced me to WikiLinkua, a language-learning platform built around Wikidata Lexemes and Wiktionary.

The idea caught my attention: what if people could learn a new language using languages they already know, while also helping improve the free knowledge that makes this possible?

Language learning tools often focus on helping people consume content. WikiLinkua offered another possibility: helping learners discover gaps in open language data, such as missing pronunciations or meanings, and creating opportunities for them to contribute back.

I started building a prototype in Milan and presented an early version during the hackathon. It was only a beginning, but the project had found its direction.

Taking the project home

Returning to India did not mean leaving the project behind.

At the Indic Wikimedia Hackathon 2026 in Hyderabad, organised by the Indic MediaWiki Developers community, I continued working on WikiLinkua. This time, I also had the opportunity to mentor contributors working on the project.

Working alongside my mentee, Advait Dintakurti, we developed and deployed Version 0 on Toolforge. Seeing an idea that began as a prototype in Milan become an accessible web application was a rewarding milestone. Just as importantly, the process became an opportunity to collaborate, share what I had learned, and help someone else contribute to the project.

You can explore the current version at wikilinkua.toolforge.org or browse the code on GitHub.

There is still a great deal to do. WikiLinkua is an evolving project, and feedback, contributions, and ideas from the community will be essential to its growth.

A journey that began closer to home

My involvement with Wikimedia began in 2024, when I had the opportunity to volunteer at the Wikimedia Technology Summit. That experience introduced me to the people and communities behind the technical side of the Wikimedia movement.

Since then, I have contributed to Wikimedia-related tools, participated in hackathons, and learned from developers and community members who have been generous with their time and guidance. My journey has also been shaped by the support of the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, which has been an important part of my academic life.

I am grateful to everyone who helped make these opportunities possible, including the Wikimedia Foundation for supporting my participation in Milan, the organisers and participants who welcomed me, and the Indic MediaWiki Developers community for providing a space to learn, contribute, and mentor others.

More than a prototype

For me, the most valuable part of this journey has been seeing how participation can grow into contribution, and how contribution can create opportunities for others.

I went to Milan intending to build a small technical tool. I returned with a new project, new collaborators, and a better understanding of what it means to build for an open knowledge movement. In Hyderabad, I had the chance to pass on some of what I had learned while working with another contributor.

WikiLinkua is still at an early stage, but I hope it can become more than a language-learning platform. I hope it can help connect language learners with the people, data, and communities working to make knowledge available in more languages.

If you are interested in language learning, Wikidata, or improving multilingual knowledge, I would love for you to try WikiLinkua and share your feedback.

The prototype is only the beginning. What happens next depends on what we build together.

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