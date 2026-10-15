From What We Explored at the September 2026 EduWiki Knowledge Showcase

What can Wikimedia education look like in different learning environments?

The September 2026 EduWiki Knowledge Showcase brought together experiences from Wikimedia communities in Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, giving participants an opportunity to hear how different education programmes are being developed and implemented in their communities. The session also included an update from the EduWiki Hub and a capstone project from the first cohort of the EduWiki Mentorship Program.

Learning through university internships

Mari Avetisyan of Wikimedia Armenia presented the organisation’s university internship programme, which gives students an opportunity to apply their academic knowledge and language skills through contributions to Wikimedia projects.

The internship runs for around two months. Students begin with Wikipedia training before creating articles, including translations from English, Russian, Chinese and Korean. Wikimedia Armenia currently works with three universities, and over eight years, 609 students have participated in the programme by contributing to Wikipedia.

Mari also discussed some of the challenges involved in sustaining the programme, including working with university administrations, maintaining the quality of contributions and keeping students engaged alongside their other responsibilities. The programme has helped students gain practical experience and confidence while strengthening Wikimedia Armenia’s relationships with universities.

Making the Starter Kit accessible

Rhoda James from the EduWiki Hub also introduced the hub’s Newcomers’ Starter Kit, a resource designed to help people get started with Wikimedia education activities. She gave an overview of how to find and use the Starter Kit, examples of the resource in Albanian and Spanish, and guidance on bringing the Starter Kit into other languages.

Inside EduWiki Camp 2026

Lora Milutinović from Wikimedia Serbia shared the experience of EduWiki Camp 2026. The four day programme brought together 17 participants, supported by two lecturers and three Wiki Ambassadors.

Participants explored Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata and GLAM through a combination of learning activities, quizzes, debates, a museum tour and team building. The camp focused on developing critical thinking, evaluating and citing reliable sources, and writing in an objective encyclopedic style.

The programme resulted in 30 Wikipedia articles being edited, 17 new Wikipedia articles, 410 Wikidata entries and 321 images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. The presentation also looked at how participants could remain engaged after the camp.

From mentorship to a working tool

The Showcase featured a capstone project from Dev Jadiya, a mentee from Cohort 1 of the EduWiki Mentorship Program.

Dev presented WhichTool, a multilingual, natural language search engine for Wikimedia Toolforge tools. The project demonstrates how mentorship can support participants in developing practical tools that address specific needs within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Bringing Wikimedia into schools

Ayokanmi Oyeyemi from Wikimedia User Group Nigeria presented the Wiki in School Nigeria programme, which works with academic staff who become mentors for student cohorts.

The programme has developed through four years of learning and iteration, beginning with a pilot in 2023 and continuing through refinement and expansion. By 2026, the programme had trained 438 students, supported the creation and improvement of more than 1,200 articles, and reached 18 institutions across six communities.

One example came from Admiralty University of Nigeria, where a trained lecturer went on to guide students in Wikimedia activities. Twenty five students participated within one month, followed by the emergence of a school fan club with more than 30 active editors.

The presentation highlighted the importance of working closely with educators, giving students room to contribute to knowledge, and providing continued support after initial training.

A closer look at Wikimedia education work

Across the presentations, participants saw different ways that Wikimedia programmes can connect with formal education. The September Showcase created space for communities to share their experiences and for participants to ask questions during the discussion that followed the presentations.

The session was held with live interpretation in French and Portuguese, helping make the Showcase accessible to a wider audience.

The September edition brought together practical experiences from university programmes, school based initiatives, community learning and mentorship. These examples offer a useful record of how Wikimedia education work continues to develop across different contexts.

The session concluded with an EduWiki Hub update highlighting upcoming events where the Hub will be participating. Participants who will be attending the Wikimedia CEE Meeting or the Language Diversity Conference were encouraged to join the Hub’s sessions at these events. Showcase participants were also invited to register for the October EduWiki Workshop, which will focus on the Universal Code of Conduct.

The recording and additional resources are available on the Showcase’s Resources page on Meta-Wiki.

Get involved!

The EduWiki Hub invites you to be part of its initiatives:

Watch the recordings of the showcase here: Portuguese, French, and English.

For collaboration or questions, contact eduwikiug@gmail.com

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