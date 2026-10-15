My experience at the Language Diversity Conference, Accra, Ghana

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Last week in Accra, I had the opportunity of being part of the maiden edition of the Language Diversity Conference held in Ghana, with the theme “Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Knowledge Movement”. I was one of the self-funded scholars, which Dagbani Wikimedians User Group funded to boost much participation in this conference. The conference brought together over 82 language speakers and over 120 participants for a period of three days. It was hosted by the Dagbani Wikimedia User Group, Wikimedia UK, the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub and Wikitongues.

This conference matters to all of us because digitalizing our languages goes a long way toward preserving them, and with them our pride. We have a lot of Dagaare speakers, and it would be unfortunate if we were unable to document our language. As Professor Samuel Alhassan Issah, Dean of the Faculty of Ghanaian Languages Education at the University of Education, Winneba, put it, “A language becomes minoritized because society makes it so, and even a language spoken by millions can be pushed to the margins.”

Throughout the conference, experienced speakers from all over the world shared their knowledge and experiences. Mr Edmond Moukala spoke about UNESCO’s work on building an inclusive digital future through multilingualism, while Christian Ato Yakubu presented on Unlocking the Voice: Advocacy for Indigenous Language Digitization. Musah Fuseini introduced Sopala, a project supporting offline education through MoodleBox for the Dagbani language in the Northern Region, and Benjamin Ginsberg discussed the pros and cons of social media in a diaspora language, drawing lessons from a Ladino cooking show. These, and many more valuable presentations, were delivered over the three days.

Prof. Samuel Alhassan Issah

We did not just listen, write and ask questions orally; we also tried our hands at practical activities. The first was creating lexemes for Dagaare on Wikidata. For example, we entered the lemma “bibile” (child), selected Dagaare as the language and noun as the lexical category, added the forms bie, biiri and bibiiri, and finished with the sense “child”. We also had the opportunity to record our own voices in our various languages, upload the recordings to Wikimedia Commons and link them to Wikidata. In addition, we added labels in our various languages.

Beyond the sessions, participants were treated to some of Ghana’s amazing tourist sites, including Osu Castle, the Black Star Square and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Participants from different countries at the Kwame Nkrumah Museum

It was truly a wonderful experience, and I congratulate the organizing team on such a wonderful event.

I really appreciated the effort of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group by giving me this opportunity, making a dream comes true.

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