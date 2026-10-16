Bringing Wikimedia to the Community: My Experience at the Festival Bahasa dan Budaya Dusun Sabah 2026 (FEBBEDS 2026)

On 10 October 2026, I attended the Festival Bahasa dan Budaya Dusun Sabah at Dewan Masyarakat Ranau, Sabah. It was a great opportunity to celebrate Dusun language and culture, but for us as Wikimedians, it was also a chance to introduce Wikimedia projects to the local community and encourage more people to get involved in documenting their own culture.



Introducing Wikimedia to the Local Community

During the festival, we set up a booth for Wikimedia Malaysia, where we introduced visitors to Wikimedia projects and explained how they could contribute to free knowledge. We managed to attract a few local visitors who were interested in learning more about what we do. It was encouraging to see people taking an interest in the projects and learning that there are different ways they can contribute, whether by sharing knowledge, taking photographs or documenting their culture.

At our booth, some adult visitors shared that they had used Wikimedia projects to search for information, while some older visitors were less familiar with them. This gave us an opportunity to introduce Wikimedia and explain how they could contribute to preserving and sharing their own culture. It reminded me that participating in local events is a good way to reach people who may not yet know about the Wikimedia movement. Our booth also caught the attention of a YB and minister who stopped by during the event. It was a nice opportunity to have Wikimedia Malaysia represented at a festival that celebrates the language and culture of the Dusun people.

One of the things I appreciated most was that we managed to exchange contact information with some locals who were interested in joining the Wikimedia community. Although these were only initial connections, I hope we can continue the conversation and help them find ways to contribute in the future. After all, introducing someone to Wikimedia is only the first step. Building a community also means staying connected and supporting those who want to get involved.

Culture, Connections and Wikimedia Commons

Apart from managing the booth, we also had time to walk around the festival and enjoy the cultural activities. I took photographs of the traditional clothing, cultural displays and other things that caught my attention. It was a nice opportunity to appreciate the traditions of the Dusun people while also thinking about how these moments could be documented on Wikimedia Commons.

For me, this is one of the interesting things about participating in events like this. We are not only there to introduce Wikimedia movement to others; we can also contribute ourselves by taking photographs and documenting the cultural heritage around us. A cultural festival provides opportunities to capture things that people might not easily find documented online, helping make these moments and traditions more accessible to others.

This experience also reminded me of how important connections can be. Sometimes, being acquainted with people who are involved in organising or participating in local events can open doors for the Wikimedia community to take part. Through these connections, we may be invited to events where we can introduce Wikimedia projects to people who have never heard of them before.

I think this is especially valuable when working with local communities. Rather than expecting people to find Wikimedia on their own, we can meet them where they already are — at cultural festivals, community gatherings and other events that matter to them. We can introduce the projects, listen to their interests and show them that their language and culture have a place in the wider world of free knowledge.

Catching Up with Fellow Wikimedians

The festival was also a chance to meet up with my fellow Wikimedian friends. Between our activities at the booth and exploring the festival, we talked about our Wikimedia projects, our progress and what we had coming up next.

I also took the opportunity to ask for help with some problems I had encountered in a few Wikimedia projects. Sometimes, explaining an issue through messages or online discussions can be difficult, especially when it involves something that is easier to demonstrate or discuss in person. Being able to talk face to face made it easier to explain what I was struggling with and exchange ideas.

These conversations might seem like a small part of the event, but I think they are important too. Wikimedia work often involves people contributing from different places and working on different projects, so having the opportunity to meet in person helps us maintain those connections. We can share what we have learned, ask questions and help one another move forward.

Taking the Next Step

Looking back, attending the Festival Bahasa dan Budaya Dusun Sabah was more than just an opportunity to enjoy a cultural event. It allowed us to introduce Wikimedia Malaysia to local visitors, connect with people who may become future contributors, and document aspects of Dusun culture through photographs.

It also reminded me that growing the Wikimedia community does not always require organising a large event ourselves. Sometimes, we can start by participating in events that are already happening in our communities, building relationships and showing people how Wikimedia projects can help preserve and share their knowledge.

I hope the contacts we made during the festival will lead to future collaborations and encourage more local people to contribute. There is still so much cultural knowledge to document, and working together with the people who know and live that culture is one way we can help make sure it is represented.

For me, that is what made this festival meaningful: we got to celebrate our culture, meet new people, reconnect with fellow Wikimedians and find more opportunities to contribute to free knowledge — all in one day.

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