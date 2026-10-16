From Usernames to People: What My First WikiConference India Taught Me

A student contributor went to Kochi knowing the community through Gerrit and Phabricator. She came back wanting to build things with people.

I’ve been part of the Wikimedia community for about a year and a half. Most of that time, I knew it through a screen: Gerrit patches (code changes waiting for review), Phabricator tasks (where Wikimedia tracks its work), and a lot of refreshing the page to see if anyone had replied.

So when I landed in Kochi for WikiConference India 2026 Kochi(4–6 September), I was nervous. It was my first conference of this size. Looking back, it changed how I think about contributing.

Nobody asked “What is Gerrit?”

Outside the community, I often get questions. “What do you actually do?” “What is Wikimedia?” At the conference, I could skip all that. I could mention Wikidata or a patch I was stuck on, and people just joined in.

Day 0 (3 September) was beneficial in this regard. There were introductions, an interactive session, and a celebration for the 25th anniversary of Creative Commons. By the time the main sessions started, I already felt a sense of belonging.

The best sessions happened outside the sessions

The programme covered AI and open knowledge, Women in Wikimedia, Indic language wikis, community building, and a session on building Wikimedia tools with agentic AI. I mostly listened and took notes on what to look up later.

But the conversations over chai were where I learned the most.

Introducing yourself is not the same as reading out your résumé. I learned this when I spoke to a long-time technical contributor who also works in the corporate world. When I told him I was in my final year and applying for jobs, he asked me to introduce myself right there, without any preparation. He gave me feedback on how to explain myself more clearly and talk about my work naturally, instead of just listing what I had done. It was a simple conversation, but I still use his advice.

I learned this when I spoke to a long-time technical contributor who also works in the corporate world. When I told him I was in my final year and applying for jobs, he asked me to introduce myself right there, without any preparation. He gave me feedback on how to explain myself more clearly and talk about my work naturally, instead of just listing what I had done. It was a simple conversation, but I still use his advice. Careers don’t always go as planned. I also met a developer with around twenty years of experience in technology. He shared how the industry had changed over the years and how his own career brought him here. As a computer science student watching AI change the tech industry, hearing his story was reassuring. It reminded me that careers can take different directions, and that’s okay.

I also met a developer with around twenty years of experience in technology. He shared how the industry had changed over the years and how his own career brought him here. As a computer science student watching AI change the tech industry, hearing his story was reassuring. It reminded me that careers can take different directions, and that’s okay. There are many ways to contribute to Wikimedia. I met people working in Hindi, Punjabi and other languages, along with people who write, translate, build software and organise communities. Before this, I had mostly seen Wikimedia from the technical side, especially through code. Meeting people from different backgrounds helped me understand how much more there is to the movement beyond the part I know.

Participants at WikiConference India 2026 in Kochi, 4 September 2026

When a Username Becomes a Person

During the conference, I met several people whose names I had seen on Phabricator and Meta-Wiki. I even told one of the organisers that I had read their Meta-Wiki page before coming. It felt a little awkward to say, but also nice. I had known their work for a while, but this was the first time I was meeting them in person and hearing them talk. It was a different feeling to finally connect the names I knew online with the people behind them.

What Changed After the Conference

I’m an introvert, and I often overthink before messaging someone I don’t know. After Kochi, I started reaching out anyway. Some of those conversations are still going, and I’m now working on something with a couple of people I met at the conference.Earlier, I would usually pick a task, submit a patch and move on to the next one by myself. Now, I want to find more ways to help others and work on things together. I’ll continue contributing through code, but I also want to explore other ways of being part of the Wikimedia community.

I came to Kochi as a participant. I left with new people to talk to, projects I want to explore, and a camera roll full of Kerala. I also missed taking photos with a few people I really wanted to, so I guess that gives me another reason to meet them again.

If you’re thinking about attending your first Wikimedia conference, go even if you only know people by their usernames. Talk to people during breaks, ask about their communities, and don’t hesitate to message them after the conference. Some of the best conversations might begin with a simple hello. You don’t have to know everything about Wikimedia before showing up. You just have to be willing to learn, listen and meet people.

A big thank you to everyone who organised the conference and to everyone who travelled to Kochi and made time to be part of it. Thank you for the conversations, the stories, the advice and all the little moments in between. You made my first Wikimedia conference a memorable one.I went to Kochi knowing some usernames. I came back knowing the people behind them. And I think that’s what I’ll remember most.

Looking forward to more conversations, collaborations, and moments like these.

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