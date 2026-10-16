Growing Active Technical Contributors in ESEAP

This article is a reflection on the author’s time in Wikimedia Indonesia from 2023-2026.

I joined Wikimedia Indonesia (WMID) in September 2023, during a transitional period. I was assigned to lead Wikidata programs in Indonesia, working with the Wikidata Indonesia Community. The learning curve was steep, but I was fascinated by how Wikidata describes real-world concepts, connects them, and the potential it holds.

Learning from the people who learn

Over time I met people from many backgrounds: academics, GLAM workers, activists, researchers working with data, students, and community members, and observed how they interacted with Wikidata. I saw a pattern: Wikidata is easier for people who already work with data, especially in computer-related fields.

So I began experimenting with teaching methods, drawing on learning theories I learned in high school at Gontor and my master’s at Universitas Indonesia. I tried behaviorist approaches, such as quizzes with rewards in workshops, and constructivist ones, designing activities within learners’ zone of proximal development. In community activities I saw a community of inquiry take shape, as teaching, social and cognitive presence emerged together. Under the guidance of two WMID chairs, I also established the annual Wikidata Research Grant, which for two years supported researchers working with Wikidata.

Each Wikidata workshop used slightly different materials, adapted to its audience. A slide deck for a general audience looked nothing like one for researchers at BRIN, Indonesia’s national research and innovation agency. I could never formalize a one-size-fits-all curriculum: the audience was too wide, and each group deserved to be treated as special.

In 2025, I was assigned to focus on data and technology collaborations and partnerships, and handed community-related work to a new staff member. I also oversaw the creation of the first Indonesian teaching material for Wikifunctions, compiled by an active functioneer from the community. It was well received.

Increasing Technical Contributions

At WMID, I aspired to see more ESEAP community members, especially from Indonesia, participate in the Wikimedia Hackathon. I believed that technical contributions, such as collaborative development through Phabricator, module creation, templating and MediaWiki implementation, were seen as “out of reach” for all but a few. I wanted to push our community toward them, but the path is steep, and where does one even begin?

I brought this to a discussion session at the ESEAP Conference 2026 in Kaohsiung. Participants suggested many ideas, most starting with the learner: checking the baseline skill level (programming skills, etc.) before designing any training, and reusing existing online lectures. Others stressed investing in people through “train the trainer” programs, paid professional IT trainers, computer science students as a target group with incentives, and mentoring programs and monthly online meetings where “silly questions” are welcome. Surveying both tech and non-tech contributors would show which basics to introduce, and Capacity Exchange could help communities trade strengths and weaknesses. Looking outward, participants proposed beginner-friendly hackathons, technical conferences such as COSCUP, competitions, Wikidata showcases with other user groups, and building ties with open source communities.

The challenges were just as varied. Newcomers find it hard to choose the right QID and PID, and few contributors in some communities work on Wikidata. Hackathons may not be accessible to beginners, a one-hour workshop is not enough, and newcomers often do not know what to do next or how to ask for help. One tension ran through everything: how do we make technical events welcoming without scaring beginners? Our shared answer was to show skill levels openly. Read the full notes here.

In the end…

As June 2026 approached, another transition arrived, and my journey with WMID was drawn to an end. For me, it is simply another chapter. I am now an active community member, and my work continues: I keep working on Wikidata, encouraging others to reuse its content, and combining code and data through the Wikimedia API to build tools that help our editing. These are small steps toward closing the knowledge gaps in this ever-expanding movement.

This article is the second in a planned series of three. It was originally written for publication in May but was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, and has since been updated and rewritten. As of July 2026, the author is no longer affiliated with Wikimedia Indonesia.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation