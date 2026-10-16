Wiki Hour Initiative trains government agency on Wikipedia

The Wiki Hour Initiative and the Comprehensive Education Agency (CEA) marked International Literacy Day by organizing a collaborative event dedicated to advancing literacy through digital tools. The celebration highlighted the importance of literacy in modern society and showcased how innovative programs can bridge knowledge gaps.



As part of the event, the Ga Central Unit of the CEA participated in a specialized Wikipedia training session led by facilitators from the Wiki Hour Initiative.





The focus was on developing participants’ understanding of Wikimedia Foundation projects, including how to contribute to platforms such as Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, etc.



This hands-on approach allowed participants to engage directly with the digital tools that support open knowledge.



The training covered the basics of article creation, editing, and sourcing reliable information. Participants also learned about the principles of collaborative editing and the value of maintaining factual accuracy in digital content. These skills are essential for educators looking to integrate digital literacy into their teaching methods.



Beyond technical skills, the session promoted the broader significance of digital resources in today’s educational landscape. By using Wikimedia projects, educators and students alike can access a vast repository of information, fostering a spirit of curiosity and self-directed learning. The initiative encouraged attendees to incorporate these resources into their classrooms to enrich the learning experience.



The Ga Central Unit left equipped with new skills and a deeper appreciation for the role of open knowledge in education. Both the Wiki Hour Initiative and CEA reaffirmed their commitment to promoting lifelong learning and digital inclusion, making International Literacy Day a memorable and impactful occasion for all involved.



The Wiki Hour Team comprised Stella Agbley [ Wiki Username: SAgbley] and Daniel Abugre Anyorigya [Wiki Username: Uprising Man]

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation