Bridges Built: EduWiki Hub and ESEAP Hub Strengthen Access to Wikimedia Education

What can happen when a global education-focused community and a regional Wikimedia hub connect their existing work?

For the EduWiki Hub and the Wikimedia East, Southeast Asia and the Pacific (ESEAP) Hub, the answer has been a practical partnership focused on making Wikimedia education opportunities more accessible, visible, and relevant to communities across the ESEAP region.

The collaboration has grown around a shared principle: accessibility and inclusivity. Rather than creating a separate program, the two hubs have connected existing activities, resources, and community networks to help more people participate.

Making EduWiki activities more accessible

One of the most concrete areas of collaboration has been language access. Through the ESEAP Hub’s Community Translator Program, EduWiki Hub activities including Knowledge Showcases, Workshops, and the Newcomer’s Starter Kit orientation have received interpretation support, including Indonesian and Chinese interpretation.

This has helped participants engage with EduWiki activities in languages they are more comfortable using, while also allowing materials and recordings to reach communities beyond the original live sessions. ESEAP has shared interpreted and dubbed versions through its regional networks, extending the reach of EduWiki activities after the events themselves.

For EduWiki Hub, this is a direct example of its Accessibility and Inclusivity principle in practice: reducing language barriers so that participation in Wikimedia education is not limited by English-language access.

Connecting EduWiki more directly with ESEAP communities

The partnership has also helped EduWiki Hub build a stronger connection with communities in the region.

Through ESEAP’s networks and communication channels, communities have been able to learn about EduWiki workshops, Knowledge Showcases, mentorship opportunities, educational resources, and other activities. EduWiki Hub has also participated in ESEAP’s regular community calls, where it has presented its work and connected directly with Wikimedians and communities across the region. At the same time, EduWiki has gained a better understanding of the experiences, interests, and needs of communities working on Wikimedia education across ESEAP.

This connection was particularly visible at the ESEAP Conference 2026, where EduWiki Hub hosted a session on strengthening participation in Wikimedia education across the region. More than 20 educators, Wikimedians, and community organizers joined the discussion, sharing experiences and exploring ways to connect local education initiatives with wider EduWiki opportunities.

The collaboration is also continuing through joint activities. The November Knowledge Showcase 2026, organized jointly by the EduWiki Hub and ESEAP Hub, will focus on Wikimedia education and community experiences from the ESEAP region, creating another opportunity for regional communities to share their work and connect with the wider EduWiki network.

The value of this connection goes both ways: ESEAP communities gain greater visibility of global education opportunities, while EduWiki gains stronger links to regional knowledge and community experience.

Helping resources travel further

The partnership has also created opportunities for EduWiki resources to reach emerging communities.

The EduWiki Hub Newcomer’s Starter Kit attracted interest from the ESEAP community as a resource that could support newcomers and emerging Wikimedia communities with education-related activities. The ESEAP Hub has explored sharing the Starter Kit through its regional outreach, including with communities in Timor-Leste.

There has also been interest from within the ESEAP community in translating the Starter Kit into Indonesian, showing how awareness of EduWiki resources can lead to further community-led adaptation and translation.

This is an important outcome of regional collaboration: resources created for the wider Wikimedia education community can be taken into regional networks, adapted to local needs, and potentially made available in additional languages.

A partnership that strengthens existing work

The collaboration between EduWiki Hub and ESEAP Hub is formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, covering areas including mentorship, cross-promotion, knowledge sharing, translation and regional accessibility, resource sharing, and joint activities.

But the strength of the partnership is not the agreement itself. It is what the two hubs have already been able to achieve by connecting their existing networks and capabilities.

ESEAP brings regional community connections, language support, translation, and knowledge of local contexts. EduWiki brings education-focused resources, workshops, showcases, mentorship, and opportunities to connect communities working on Wikimedia education.

Together, these contributions have made it easier for communities in the ESEAP region to access EduWiki activities, share their experiences, and connect with a wider education community. This partnership is a practical example of how accessibility and inclusivity can be strengthened not by building new structures, but by building stronger connections between the ones that already exist.

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