Indic MediaWiki Developers User Group WikiConference India 2026 Report

Program Purpose

WikiConference India 2026 was the fourth edition of the national conference. It was held in Kochi, Kerala, from 4–6 September 2026 and hosted by the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Wikimedians of Kerala User Group. The conference brought together Wikimedians, developers, researchers, educators, community organisers and other contributors, with more than 220 participants from India and other countries. The conference was organised around the theme “Reimagining the Knowledge Commons: Community Leadership in an Evolving Wikimedia Ecosystem.”

Indic MediaWiki Developers User Group (IMDUG) works to provide technical support to Indic Wikimedia projects and communities through technical capacity-building activities. For the IMDUG, WCI 2026 provided an opportunity to engage directly with Wikimedia editor communities and better understand the technical challenges they face in their day-to-day workflows.

The User Group approached WCI 2026 not only as a conference where members could present technical work, but also as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between editors and developers. A major focus was to improve awareness and adoption of existing tools, identify technical challenges, support editors in navigating Wikimedia’s technical ecosystem, and identify potential areas for future technical development through collaboration with the community.

This approach was particularly relevant to IMDUG’s ongoing work in technical outreach and community engagement. The group’s Community Technical Task Force and earlier technical consultation activities were developed around the need to understand and document technical challenges faced by Indic communities and connect those needs with appropriate technical solutions, workshops, mentoring and future projects.

Planning and Design

IMDUG planned its participation at WikiConference India 2026 around two complementary components: scheduled contributions to the conference programme and a dedicated technical engagement space. During the planning stage, the User Group developed proposals around technical tool adoption, community technical needs, IMDUG’s journey, and women’s participation and leadership in Wikimedia. Each activity was designed with a specific purpose, such as understanding community requirements, improving awareness of technical resources, documenting the User Group’s journey, or creating space for broader community discussion.

Alongside the scheduled programme, IMDUG developed a technical-space plan as a drop-in environment for direct interaction between editors and technical contributors. The proposed tables covered bug and feature-request reporting, learning to create Phabricator tickets, IMDUG activities and help-desk support, Community Technical Task Force discussions, extensions and MediaWiki core, tools, user scripts and gadgets, WikiLinkua project, and other community-led activities. The objective was to create multiple points of entry for participants depending on their technical needs and to connect community-reported issues with appropriate technical channels.

The conference was held from 4–6 September 2026, with the technical space planned primarily around the evening of Day 2 and the first half of Day 3. The design was intended to provide participants with different entry points for seeking technical guidance, discussing issues, learning about available resources, and exploring areas for collaboration.

This planning approach aimed to ensure that IMDUG’s participation extended beyond session presentations by creating structured opportunities for community engagement, technical support, and the identification of follow-up actions.

Participation

IMDUG members participated actively in WCI 2026 through User Group-led activities, contributions to the wider conference programme, and volunteer roles supporting the organisation of the event. The User Group led four sessions and activities focused on technical tool adoption, community technical needs, IMDUG’s journey, and women’s participation and leadership in Wikimedia. IMDUG also proposed a dedicated technical space to facilitate direct interaction between editors and developers.

Beyond IMDUG-led activities, members also contributed to the wider conference programme. Navya Sri Kalli, an IMDUG member, participated as a panellist in the “Who Leads the Commons? Women in Wikimedia” panel. Her contribution brought an IMDUG perspective to broader discussions on women’s participation, leadership, and experiences across the Wikimedia movement.

Members also contributed to the wider organisation of WCI 2026 through volunteer roles. Gauri Gupta supported the communications team, while Harigovind C B contributed to the logistics team. These contributions complemented IMDUG’s formal programme and reflected the involvement of its members across different aspects of the conference.

In addition, IMDUG members participated in sessions covering AI and open knowledge, Indic-language technology, regional language communities, community development, governance, policy, funding and the future of the Knowledge Commons. Taken together, these forms of participation enabled IMDUG to engage with the conference at multiple levels, strengthen relationships across Wikimedia communities, and contribute both technical and organisational perspectives to the wider event.

The following sections provide a detailed overview of IMDUG-led and proposed activities at WCI 2026. They highlight the objectives, discussions and key outcomes of each activity, and illustrate how the User Group contributed to strengthening technical engagement, understanding community needs and supporting broader participation across the Wikimedia movement.

Why Technical Tools Don’t Get Adopted?

The session explored why technically useful Wikimedia tools often remain underused, focusing on discoverability, usability, documentation and community-product fit, and highlighted the need to consider adoption from the early stages of tool development. A Tool Adoption Checklist was proposed as a practical output for future technical projects.

Identifying and Prioritizing Community Technical Needs

This interactive activity brought editors and developers together to identify workflow pain points, repetitive tasks and technical challenges faced by communities. It focused on understanding community needs before defining technical solutions and identifying issues that could be taken forward through appropriate technical channels such as Phabricator. The activity identified a prioritised list of community technical needs for future work.

Technical Space and Round-table Activities

IMDUG proposed a dedicated technical space to provide editors with direct access to developers for technical questions, bug reports, tool-related queries and workflow issues. The planned format included round tables covering Phabricator, tools, extensions, user scripts, gadgets, Community Technical Task Force discussions, and IMDUG activities.

Poster Presentation: Journey of the Indic MediaWiki Developers User Group

The poster presented IMDUG’s journey from its early beginnings to its development as a recognised Wikimedia affiliate. It highlighted the group’s work in technical development, mentorship, community support, events and capacity building, while also documenting lessons that other Wikimedia communities could adapt when building their own technical communities.

Panel Discussion: Women, Wikimedia and Technology: From Participation to Leadership

The panel brought together women contributors from different roles across the Wikimedia movement to discuss their journeys, mentorship experiences and pathways from participation to leadership. The discussion also explored the importance of supportive community environments and greater representation of women and diverse perspectives in Wikimedia.

Outputs and Outcomes

WCI 2026 resulted in several concrete outcomes for IMDUG, particularly in relation to the User Group’s visibility, community engagement, and identification of follow-up technical needs.

Improved visibility of IMDUG: The conference increased awareness of IMDUG among a wider section of the Wikimedia community. Members were approached by contributors with technical questions and were able to introduce the User Group’s work, activities and available technical support to communities that had not previously engaged closely with IMDUG.

The conference increased awareness of IMDUG among a wider section of the Wikimedia community. Members were approached by contributors with technical questions and were able to introduce the User Group’s work, activities and available technical support to communities that had not previously engaged closely with IMDUG. Community-specific technical needs identified: Discussions with contributors from Telugu, Nepali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Tulu and Kannada communities highlighted a range of technical and workflow needs. These included continued technical engagement and demonstrations for the Telugu community; technical issues and a request related to opening a Phabricator workboard from the Nepali community; and Wikisource-related tool issues and limited awareness of technical support channels among Punjabi contributors. Conversations with Tulu and Kannada contributors also established contacts for continued technical engagement.

Discussions with contributors from Telugu, Nepali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Tulu and Kannada communities highlighted a range of technical and workflow needs. These included continued technical engagement and demonstrations for the Telugu community; technical issues and a request related to opening a Phabricator workboard from the Nepali community; and Wikisource-related tool issues and limited awareness of technical support channels among Punjabi contributors. Conversations with Tulu and Kannada contributors also established contacts for continued technical engagement. Follow-up opportunities identified: The discussions provided concrete areas for continued engagement through community calls, technical consultations, workshops, hackathons and Community Technical Task Force activities. These interactions also helped IMDUG identify where existing tools, documentation and technical guidance could better address community requirements rather than assuming that new development was always necessary.

The discussions provided concrete areas for continued engagement through community calls, technical consultations, workshops, hackathons and Community Technical Task Force activities. These interactions also helped IMDUG identify where existing tools, documentation and technical guidance could better address community requirements rather than assuming that new development was always necessary. Inputs for future technical activities: The needs and feedback gathered during the conference have informed areas where IMDUG can strengthen its existing programmes and develop new initiatives. This includes making technical resources and tools more editor-friendly, improving how existing workshops and support activities are delivered, and exploring initiatives that address gaps in communication and collaboration between editors and developers.

What Went Well

Focused Technical Engagement: IMDUG’s activities focused on technical tool adoption and understanding community technical needs, providing a basis for future engagement and follow-up initiatives.

IMDUG’s activities focused on technical tool adoption and understanding community technical needs, providing a basis for future engagement and follow-up initiatives. Diverse and Meaningful Discussions: The conference enabled members to engage with developers, experienced technical contributors, language communities, organisers, and contributors working across governance, education, policy and community development.

The conference enabled members to engage with developers, experienced technical contributors, language communities, organisers, and contributors working across governance, education, policy and community development. Increased Visibility of Technical Contributions: The event helped showcase that technical contribution extends beyond software development to include documentation, testing, user scripts, gadgets, issue reporting, maintenance and mentoring.

The event helped showcase that technical contribution extends beyond software development to include documentation, testing, user scripts, gadgets, issue reporting, maintenance and mentoring. Valuable Community Interactions and Follow-up: Informal conversations outside the formal sessions helped IMDUG better understand community-specific challenges, exchange ideas, build new connections, and identify opportunities for continued technical support and collaboration.

Key Learnings and Areas for Improvement

WCI 2026 highlighted several key learnings for IMDUG on how to identify, communicate, and translate community technical needs into effective technical support. A key takeaway was the importance of understanding the underlying community problem before deciding on a technical solution.

Start with the Community Problem: Not every technical challenge requires new tool development. Some needs may be better addressed through existing solutions, improved documentation, usability changes, or clearer technical guidance. Future technical work should therefore begin by understanding the problem and assessing available solutions.

Not every technical challenge requires new tool development. Some needs may be better addressed through existing solutions, improved documentation, usability changes, or clearer technical guidance. Future technical work should therefore begin by understanding the problem and assessing available solutions. Adoption as Part of Technical Work: A technically functional tool may remain underused if communities cannot easily discover, understand or integrate it into their workflows. Documentation, onboarding, usability, discoverability, and ongoing support should therefore be considered alongside development.

A technically functional tool may remain underused if communities cannot easily discover, understand or integrate it into their workflows. Documentation, onboarding, usability, discoverability, and ongoing support should therefore be considered alongside development. Stronger Editor–Developer Collaboration: Direct interaction between editors and developers helps translate real workflow challenges into clearer technical requirements. It also enables editors to better understand how to communicate their needs through appropriate technical channels.

Direct interaction between editors and developers helps translate real workflow challenges into clearer technical requirements. It also enables editors to better understand how to communicate their needs through appropriate technical channels. Building Sustainable Community Capacity: Long-term technical impact requires communities to have the ability to find and use existing resources, report issues, provide feedback, and participate in shaping technical solutions. IMDUG can contribute by making technical support and participation more accessible to communities with different levels of technical experience.

Long-term technical impact requires communities to have the ability to find and use existing resources, report issues, provide feedback, and participate in shaping technical solutions. IMDUG can contribute by making technical support and participation more accessible to communities with different levels of technical experience. Focus on Existing Tools and Resources: Participants highlighted challenges related to the discoverability, documentation, usability and accessibility of existing tools and technical resources, indicating areas where improvements could increase their usefulness and adoption.

Future Plans

Based on the discussions and feedback received during WCI 2026, IMDUG plans to strengthen its focus on making existing technical resources more accessible, discoverable, and useful for Indic Wikimedia communities.

Improve Technical Documentation: Introduce a dedicated documentation track in IMDUG events to review and improve existing tool documentation from an editor’s perspective, with greater emphasis on screenshots, practical examples and clear, step-by-step instructions.

Introduce a dedicated documentation track in IMDUG events to review and improve existing tool documentation from an editor’s perspective, with greater emphasis on screenshots, practical examples and clear, step-by-step instructions. Support Localisation of Documentation: Involve editors participating in IMDUG events in translating and adapting technical documentation into their respective languages, helping make existing tools and resources more accessible to local communities.

Involve editors participating in IMDUG events in translating and adapting technical documentation into their respective languages, helping make existing tools and resources more accessible to local communities. Follow Up on Community-Reported Issues: Continue engagement with communities that raised technical challenges during WCI 2026 and support them in finding appropriate solutions.

Continue engagement with communities that raised technical challenges during WCI 2026 and support them in finding appropriate solutions. Prioritise Community-Backed Technical Projects: Future technical events and workshops will focus more strongly on projects that emerge from documented community needs and have a realistic pathway toward adoption.

Future technical events and workshops will focus more strongly on projects that emerge from documented community needs and have a realistic pathway toward adoption. Focus on Long-Term Adoption: Move beyond developing tools alone by placing greater emphasis on documentation, user testing, community feedback, maintenance and continued support to ensure that technical solutions remain useful and sustainable.

Conclusion

WikiConference India 2026 gave IMDUG an opportunity to engage with a broad range of Wikimedia communities, strengthen connections with language communities and identify technical and workflow challenges faced by editors. The conference reinforced that effective technical contribution depends not only on development, but also on discoverability, documentation, usability, community engagement, and continued support. The connections and feedback received at WCI 2026 provide a basis for IMDUG’s follow-up work with Indic Wikimedia communities.

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