Representation, Visibility, and Contact Zones: the North America Hub at WikiConference North America 2026

Last month, Wikimedians from across the continent gathered in beautiful Edmonton, Alberta for WikiConference North America (WCNA) 2026—an opportunity to share projects, learn from one another, and think collectively about what it means to build and sustain the knowledge commons. For those of us working on the Wikimedia North America Hub, it was also a wonderful chance to meet so many community members in person and listen to the extraordinary work already happening across our region.

Throughout the conference, one theme surfaced repeatedly: representation is not simply a matter of adding more information. It requires attention to whose knowledge becomes visible, who gets to participate in creating it, and what structures shape that participation.

Stacy Allison-Cassin opened Saturday morning by asking how we can develop representation “that does not flatten,” invoking the principle “nothing about us without us.” Bisi Alimi, Executive Director of Wikimedia LGBT+, extended that conversation to language and linguistic colonization. He described the experience of native speakers having to place words from their own languages in italics—typographically marking them as foreign or somehow secondary to a dominant language. It was a small but powerful example of how the structures we use to organize and communicate knowledge can also encode relationships of power.

Ẹ ṣé púpọ̀, Bisi—thank you very much for that reminder. 🙂

Dominic Byrd-McDevitt reminded us that a historical record without provenance cannot be verified—and that a historical record without context is not neutral. Jamie Flood emphasized the urgency of mentoring young people as the next generation of thinkers, knowledge producers, and stewards, and of equipping them with the source-literacy skills they need to navigate an increasingly complex information environment.

Freddy Veloz shared how the Spanish-language LGBT Wikiproject made the enormous task of increasing representation manageable by identifying categories of missing knowledge and systematically addressing them. While names such as Oscar Wilde or James Baldwin may be widely known, every country—including places like Panama—has its own LGBTQ literary and cultural traditions worthy of documentation and visibility. So far, the Wikiproject has created an article on the LGBT history of each Latin American country, and is now expanding to more continents.

Jere Odell and Olivia MacIsaac’s work around notability raised equally important questions about how Wikipedia’s standards intersect with an uneven historical record: whose lives generated documentation, whose institutions preserved it, and whose histories therefore become easiest for our systems to recognize.

And Mark Graham offered a remarkable look at the work he and his colleagues at the Internet Archive do to preserve digital content that might otherwise disappear. One striking example was the preservation of more than 186,000 articles from BET.com—a significant record of contemporary Black American culture that could otherwise have been lost to digital obsolescence and erasure. It was a vivid reminder that preservation today is not only about protecting physical archives; increasingly, it means ensuring that born-digital cultural records survive at all.

The North America Hub at WikiConference North America

The HUB Mall at the University of Alberta

During WCNA 2026, the North America Hub had a presentation to introduce the work we do and a lunch session to foster discussion among North American Wikipedians about the successes and challenges they’ve had over the last year.

At the presentation, we introduced the Hub’s goal to help build an inclusive and sustainable regional Wikimedia ecosystem by strengthening collaboration across the region, supporting emerging and established Wikimedia communities, and making administrative resources, training, knowledge, and expertise more accessible. You can view the presentation slides here.

During the lunch session, the attendees chatted over lunch about their experiences in the last year. With participants from all over North America and beyond, it was inspiring to hear what has been going well and how the Hub can advise with outreach to potential partners, provide guidance with funding applications and grant reporting, and support multilingual communication. We also asked attendees to write down some of these experiences on Post-Its and place them on the wall for other people to see.

Some of the ideas shared during the lunch session



The Wikimedia North America Hub is inspired by all the great discussions that took place at WCNA and its work is grounded in Mary Louise Pratt’s concept of the contact zone and Élika Ortega’s application of that idea to digital humanities. This writer has been thinking of the Hub as a zona de contacto: infrastructure that enables communities with different languages, histories, resources, and ways of working to encounter and learn from one another without requiring those differences to disappear.

The Hub’s role is to build the connective tissue that allows many voices to participate, collaborate, learn from one another, and matter to one another. Edmonton was such a wonderful reminder that this work begins with relationships—and there is simply no substitute for being together in person, sharing meals and conversations, hearing about one another’s projects, and discovering connections we might never have found on a Zoom call.

We hope those conversations will continue well beyond the conference. Please join us for our next North America regional call on October 19 at 9 p.m. EST; the meeting link and details are available on our Meta-Wiki page.

We also want to hear from you as we continue shaping the Hub. If you have not yet done so, please take a few minutes to complete our brief community survey. Your experiences, needs, ideas, and priorities should help determine what this regional infrastructure becomes.

If we are truly building the future of the commons, that work begins with listening—and with building it together.

Please be in touch!

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