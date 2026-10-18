Beyond Wikipedia: Training Editors with Wikimedia Nigeria, Rivers Network

When you hear Wikipedia, do you ever stop to think about the other Wikimedia projects?

That was the idea behind Beyond Wikipedia: Exploring the Wikimedia Projects, a training series organised by Wikimedia Nigeria,Rivers Network, where different trainers took participants through different Wikimedia projects, including Diff, Wikiquote, Wikiversity, Wikimedia Commons, Wikisource, and Wikipedia. I was one of the trainers, and I handled the Wikipedia session.

Nubel Bariloe, the Vice President of the Network, reached out to invite me to be one of the trainers. I was like, why not? I appreciated how he handled the invitation. He sent a formal invitation and followed up with me about the date. I would tell him I remembered. One thing I particularly appreciated was his communication. He was consistent throughout the process, and I give him kudos for that.

On the day of the training, I joined the meeting about 10 minutes before the scheduled time. For a training I was facilitating, I was not about to test the African time cruise. The President of the Network, Ejike Onyeke, introduced me to the participants. As he started reading out some information about me, I was listening and wondering how he knew all those things. Then I remembered my user page. I had written some of those details there. It might seem not a big deal but I appreciated that he had taken the time to check my user page before introducing me. It also showed me how useful our user pages can be. If we take the time to write about our work there, people can actually find that information when they want to know more about us. I acknowledged the president for creating opportunities like this for members of the Rivers Network. I like that different trainers handled different sessions, because participants got to hear from people who work with different Wikimedia projects.

Then it was time for the training. I took the participants through what Wikipedia is, how the project works, and how they can contribute to it. We looked at basic editing, how to make changes to an article, adding references, creating links, using the visual editor and some of the basic Wikipedia guidelines new editors need to know. I also explained some of the things to look out for when editing, especially making sure information is properly sourced, understanding that not everything can simply be copied and added to Wikipedia, walked them through my talkpage, and how to reply when tagged. Then my network started misbehaving. I switched from one network to another and even moved from one location to another just to get a better connection. I stood throughout the almost two-hour session because I really wanted to make sure the network issues didn’t affect the training.What made it easier was the participants. They were attentive. They answered questions. They waited on the call even when my network was becoming frustrating, they kept following the session. And honestly, that meant a lot to me.You can tell when people are just waiting for a session to end, and you can also tell when they are actually following what is being taught. That evening, I knew they were following.

By the end of the session, I was tired, but I was happy I had done it. I guess when you are passionate about sharing what you know with other people, little setbacks like network issues won’t stop you. You find alternatives, adjust where you need to, and make sure you are still able to deliver something good. For me, that is one of the things I enjoy about being a Wikimedian. I get to keep learning, keep sharing what I know, and keep doing what I love doing.

Finally, it is worth appreciating the thought behind organising a whole week of training around Wikimedia projects. Onyeke and his team organised a full week of sessions, bringing different trainers in to take members through different projects. This gave them the opportunity to learn about the different Wikimedia projects and discover where their interests might fit.I think that was a really good way to introduce members to the different parts of the Wikimedia movement. I was glad to be part of that week, and even happier that my part was Wikipedia.

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