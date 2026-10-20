Event brings together experts and Wikimedians to discuss internet governance in Brazil

Brazil is widely recognized as having one of the populations that spends the most amount of time online, averaging over 115 hours of connectivity per week. Discussing the regulation of social media, online platforms, and artificial intelligence, technologies that increasingly shape the daily lives of Brazilians, is essential. This is particularly relevant within the context of Wikimedia Brasil’s Theory of Change (2024), which advocates for the organization to take a more active role in advocacy for broad, democratic digital rights, maintaining a stance of intentionality in defending free, collaborative projects that serve the public interest.

With this challenge in mind, Wikimedia Brasil organized the Internet Governance and Free Knowledge Training School. The initiative stemmed from the recognition of a need to create a space for training, dialogue, and coordination regarding strategic issues in internet governance, given that technological and regulatory shifts directly impact the production, circulation, access, and preservation of knowledge. In this context, developing individuals and organizations capable of understanding and participating in these debates is a crucial aspect of strengthening open and collaborative digital ecosystems.

The event took place at the Goethe-Institut São Paulo on August 13, bringing together 41 participants, including experts, Wikimedians, and representatives from various sectors, to discuss who defines the rules of the internet, how knowledge circulates within this environment, the future of digital infrastructure, and the challenges involved in ensuring a more open and democratic network. The initiative was supported by the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI.br), through the Brazilian Network Information Center (NIC.br), and was part of the Wiki and Democracy 2026 campaign.

A distinctive form of knowledge governance

Kicking off the program, Wikimedia Brasil President Érica Azzellini highlighted how the Wikimedia movement’s experience can contribute to debates on the creation and circulation of information on the internet: “We have communities that not only produce content but also discuss the conditions under which that content should be produced. This generates a very distinctive form of knowledge governance, based on participation, transparency, attribution, verifiability, and shared responsibility.”

Marília Rocha, WMB’s communications manager, presented a historical overview of Wikimedia Brasil’s advocacy initiatives regarding public policy debates on internet governance and regulation in the country.

Expanding on this perspective, Amalia Toledo, from the Wikimedia Foundation, outlined how platforms are being regulated around the world and how Wikimedia projects are affected by these new rules. She also highlighted the organization’s efforts to position itself within global discussions on the subject, emphasizing that Wikipedia and other projects operate differently from AI systems and social media networks and, therefore, should not be regulated in the same way.

Solange Ferraz de Lima (Museu Paulista/USP), Fabiana Dias (Wikimedia Brasil), and Éder Porto (Wikimedia Brasil) participated in the panel “Wikimedia, Free Knowledge, and AI.” Éder and Fabiana provided an overview of the use and impact of artificial intelligence, particularly on Wikipedia, from the perspectives of the users and the platform. The discussion highlighted the challenges that arise as AI systems increasingly mediate the access to, production of, and circulation of knowledge.

Meanwhile, Solange presented a concrete example of a partnership between Wikimedia and a cultural institution, demonstrating how the work carried out with the Paulista Museum (USP) has contributed to organizing, uploading, and sharing data and collections online. This example helped illustrate, in practical terms, what it means to build free knowledge in partnership with memory institutions. It is not merely about making content available, but creating new possibilities for collections, information, and stories to be discovered, connected, and reused by diverse audiences.

Next, Rafael Evangelista highlighted the role of the CGI, an entity in which he serves as an academic representative, in shaping public policy regarding the internet in Brazil and addressing the concentration of digital platforms. These platforms threaten principles of collaboration and free knowledge while creating a power imbalance.





“A few companies control the distribution of what people read, watch, and learn. They operate based on surveillance and engagement. It is a business model that organizes the circulation of content through profiling and boosting, rather than through public relevance”, Rafael noted.

The second panel, “Global Trends in Internet Governance,” featured Ana Clara Duran (UNICAMP), Pedro Lana (IODA and GEDAI/UFPR), and Leonardo Foletto (ECA/USP). An expert in nutrition and public health, Ana Clara drew a parallel between ultra-processed foods and ultra-processed knowledge, which is defined as content that is “easy to swallow, easy to consume, and whose actual ingredients we don’t quite know.”

In his presentation, Pedro showed how different countries (including Brazil) are addressing copyright regulation in the context of AI. Adding to this discussion, Leonardo illustrated how the copyright debate has shifted over the past two decades, with open knowledge and digital public goods facing more barriers, while AI systems have been appropriating human knowledge for the profit of large corporations.

To conclude the Internet Governance and Free Knowledge Training School, the panel “Regulation in Brazil and Information Integrity” brought together Paulo Rená (IRIS and AqualtuneLab), Paulo Lyra (a volunteer advocate for the free dissemination of knowledge), Karina Yamamoto (JDL/USP), Amalia Toledo, and Marília Rocha. Rená discussed the important role civil society plays in internet regulation, whether through diversity, exerting pressure, or monitoring public authorities.

Following up on her morning remarks, in which she presented a global overview of Wikimedia’s involvement in governance discussions, Amalia addressed the regulatory situation in Brazil. In her view, local political and regulatory stakeholders understand that Wikimedia’s operating model differs from that of other platforms, providing greater security for its operations in the country.

Lyra and Marília discussed the launch of a publication that analyzes the history of free licenses within the Brazilian federal government and offers concrete recommendations for expanding public access to knowledge generated by government agencies, highlighting how WMB has been working to reverse the current situation: “Content produced with public funds cannot be restricted; it must be freely accessible whenever possible and also be available for free reuse,” Lyra emphasized.

To conclude the event, Karina presented the concept of information integrity, which refers to a “healthy ecosystem” for the circulation of information without it being distorted (intentionally or otherwise) along the way; in other words, a communication process that must be accurate, consistent, reliable, and transparent. This gathering of individuals affiliated with various institutions – including representatives from universities, cultural institutions, and civil society organizations – facilitated an exchange of diverse perspectives and experiences regarding the potential future directions of internet governance in the country.

Connections between the Training School and the Wikimedia Brasil strategy

The day after the Training School, the Wikimedia Brasil team met at the Goethe-Institut to discuss how the topics presented at the event connect to the organization’s strategy and can be incorporated into WMB’s planning and activities over the coming years.

Discussions included, for example, ways to foster programs and initiatives that strengthen the resilience of free knowledge communities (promoting autonomy, longevity, and recognition) and how to provide the tools, resources, training, and spaces to facilitate this and ensure the projects become sustainable.

Furthermore, it is necessary to identify and map institutions, organizations, social movements, open platforms, and cultural diversity agents, fostering collective engagement around digital public goods, while also supporting the leadership of communities in the Global South within internet governance bodies and in campaigns on the subject.

The discussions also reinforced the need to establish collaborative alliances among entities, as well as to create federated governance mechanisms (by advocating with public and private bodies and stakeholders) to adopt protocols and policies regarding transparency and open access.

Through initiatives like this, WMB will help to foster methodologies for democratization, collaboration, and transparency in fields such as research, open science, open data, digital infrastructure, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Faced with the challenges and opportunities presented in the national and international landscape, we can strengthen experiences, develop infrastructure, and integrate the network with other sociotechnical solutions under the same paradigm of collaborative and open knowledge production. One based on an architecture of participation where people can create, edit, and share knowledge and content in a decentralized, transparent, flexible, and democratic manner.

Links to Training School resources

All materials from the Training School are available online. The full panels and debates have been published on the Wikimedia Brasil YouTube channel, while the official visual collection produced by photographer Willian T. Shiratori is located in the category dedicated to the event on Wikimedia Commons.

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