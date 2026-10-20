The Train the Trainers Nigeria, North-West 2025; Kano State

The Train the Trainers (TTT) programme is an initiative of the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria (WUGN) aimed at equipping Wikimedians with the skills and knowledge needed to train others to contribute effectively to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Previous editions have been organised across different regions of Nigeria, including North-Central, South-East, and North-East, helping to expand participation in the Wikimedia movement, develop new generations of editors, and improve content coverage across Wikimedia platforms. Building on these efforts, the Train the Trainers North West Nigeria 2025 was organised to strengthen community leadership, promote knowledge sharing, and support the sustainable growth of Wikimedia communities across the region.

TTT North -West Nigeria 2025, Group photography of participants

Building on these efforts, the Train the Trainers North West Nigeria 2025 was organised from 8 to 12 October 2025 at Zaytun Hotel in Kano State to strengthen community leadership, encourage knowledge sharing, and support the sustainable growth of Wikimedia communities across the region. I had the privilege of serving as the Project Lead for this edition, which brought together 30 active Wikimedians representing all seven states of North West Nigeria. The training focused on developing participants’ skills in Wikimedia policies, leadership, community engagement, project planning, and training facilitation. Beyond strengthening individual skills, the programme aimed to empower participants to organise Wikimedia activities, mentor new contributors, and share their knowledge within their communities. For me, leading the project was an opportunity to contribute to building stronger, more collaborative, and inclusive Wikimedia communities across North West Nigeria.

TTT North -West Nigeria 2025, visit to Gidan Makama historical site in kano

Building Skills Beyond Editing

The training went beyond editing Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Participants explored leadership, community engagement, Wikimedia content policies, project planning, and effective training techniques.

The sessions were facilitated by Kayode Yusuf, Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, Barakat Adegboye, and Rhoda James, who shared their knowledge and experience in different aspects of Wikimedia contribution, leadership, and community development. Sessions covered essential Wikimedia policies and guidelines, including Neutral Point of View, verifiability, notability, and copyright. Participants also strengthened their skills in community branding, social media engagement, and impact measurement. These skills are important for organising effective edit-a-thons, training new contributors, conducting outreach activities, and evaluating the impact of Wikimedia programmes.

As Project Lead, I considered it important that participants gained practical knowledge they could apply in their respective communities. The goal was not simply to train editors but to prepare Wikimedians who could share their knowledge, mentor others, and contribute to sustainable community development. Connecting Communities Across North West NigeriaOne of the most valuable aspects of the programme was bringing delegates from all seven North West states together. The gathering provided opportunities for participants to exchange experiences, discuss community challenges, and explore ways to collaborate.

The programme also promoted gender inclusion, with a commitment to at least 25% women’s participation. This reflected the importance of creating opportunities for women to develop their skills, assume leadership responsibilities, and contribute to the Wikimedia movement. Participants also visited historical and cultural sites in Kano, including Kofar Mata Dyeing Pit, the Emir’s Palace, and Gidan Makama Museum. These visits highlighted the importance of documenting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and making reliable information about local history and traditions accessible through Wikimedia projects.

TTT visit to Kofar Mata Dying plant, Kano State

Group Picture TTT visit to Emirs Palace, Kano

Key Outcomes

The Train the Trainers North West Nigeria 2025 achieved several important outcome

Capacity building: Trained 30 active Wikimedians as community trainers and leaders.

Leadership development: Strengthened participants ability to organise edit-a-thons, training sessions, and outreach activities.

Policy awareness: Improved understanding of Wikimedia content policies, including neutrality, verifiability, notability, and copyright.

Digital engagement: Enhanced skills in community branding, social media, and impact measurement.

Regional collaboration: Strengthened connections among Wikimedia communities across the seven North West states.

Gender inclusion: Promoted women’s participation, with a target of at least 25%.

Community development: Launched the WUGN Kano Network and developed actionable community plans to sustain Wikimedia activities in the region.

Among these outcomes, the launch of the WUGN Kano Network was particularly significant. It provided a platform for stronger local coordination and future Wikimedia activities in Kano State. The development of community plans was equally important because the impact of a training programme depends on how participants apply and share their knowledge after the event.

Documenting the Experience

Documenting Wikimedia activities allows communities to share their experiences, celebrate achievements, and provide resources for future organisers:

Photographs from the programme are available in the Train the Trainer North West 2025 Wikimedia Commons category.

⁠The programme agenda and additional event details can be found on the Train the Trainers Nigeria Programme: Kano Metapage⁠

Conclusion

Leading the Train the Trainers North West Nigeria 2025 was a valuable opportunity to contribute to the development of Wikimedia communities across the region. The programme strengthened participants skills, encouraged collaboration, promoted inclusion, and supported the development of local community leadership.

I am grateful to the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, the facilitators, participants, and everyone who contributed to the programme’s success.

I hope the knowledge and relationships developed in Kano will translate into more training opportunities, stronger collaboration, and increased participation in Wikimedia projects. I also look forward to seeing future editions expand these opportunities to more communities across Northern Nigeria.

Building skills is the beginning; empowering others to share knowledge is the lasting impact.

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