WikiScholar 2027: bringing young readers back to Wikipedia in the age of AI

Registration is now open

A student participating in the inaugural edition of WikiScholar.

Registration for WikiScholar 2027 opened on 18 October 2026. WikiScholar is a free, annual knowledge competition for students in Grades 6–10 across Bangladesh, and its entire syllabus is a reading list of Bangla Wikipedia articles.

The competition is organised by Wikimedia Bangladesh, with support from a leading corporation in Bangladesh and the Wikimedia Foundation. Students can register at registration.wikischolar.bd until 12 December 2026.

From a pilot to all 64 districts

In 2026 we ran WikiScholar as a pilot in 18 schools across Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions, reaching more than 10,000 students. This year it goes nationwide.

The country’s 64 districts are grouped into six regions, each named after a river: Padma, Teesta, Karnaphuli, Surma, Rupsha and Jamuna. Every student competes in the regional round for their own region.

How the competition works

There are three rounds: one online, then two held in person. All dates are provisional.

Date Round What happens 18 Oct – 12 Dec 2026 Registration Free online registration 19 Dec 2026 Round 1: online preliminary Everyone registered takes the test; the top 100 in each region go through 2 Jan – 6 Feb 2027 Round 2: regional rounds A competition and workshop in each region, one Saturday per region; the top 10 go through 3 Apr 2027 Round 3: national final The final and a national festival in Dhaka

The online test has 60 multiple-choice questions in 35 minutes. Questions match the board exams in difficulty, mixing knowledge-based and analytical questions. A written question may be added, but it is marked only to break ties.

The syllabus covers 25 Bangla Wikipedia articles: 10 for the online round, 12 for the regional rounds and 16 for the final. Each round adds new articles and keeps some from earlier ones.

The national champion wins a MacBook, the first runner-up a laptop and the second runner-up an e-reader, each with BDT 10,000 via bKash. Fourth and fifth place win BDT 5,000 via bKash, and sixth to tenth a special recognition prize. The top three in every region also win a regional prize, and anyone scoring at least 40% online gets a digital certificate. All prizes are sponsored by a leading Bangladeshi corporation.

Why this matters in the age of AI

Fewer people are reading Wikipedia directly. In October 2025, the Wikimedia Foundation reported that human pageviews had fallen by roughly 8% compared with a year earlier. It linked the drop to search engines answering questions with AI summaries, often built on Wikipedia content, and to young people turning to social video for information.

The knowledge still travels, but the visits do not. That matters, because readers are where Wikipedia’s new editors and donors come from. Fewer visits can mean fewer people growing the very content that AI tools rely on.

Students are at the heart of this shift. Many now meet Wikipedia’s knowledge only second-hand, in a chatbot answer with no source attached. They may never open an article, see its citations or learn that they can improve it.

WikiScholar sends them back to the source. The online round alone asks every participant to study 10 Bangla Wikipedia articles on Wikipedia itself, references and all. The syllabus also covers artificial intelligence, its ethical use, misinformation and information security, so students study the tools they use every day.

This matters doubly for Bangla. Bangla Wikipedia is still far smaller than English Wikipedia, and its future depends on new readers becoming new editors. A student who learns to read Wikipedia critically today can become the volunteer who improves it tomorrow.

Our aim is simple: a generation that uses AI, but still knows how to go back to the source, and to give back to it.

How you can help

Improve the syllabus articles. Thousands of students will read these 25 Bangla Wikipedia articles closely before 19 December. Adding citations, updating facts and improving readability now pays off directly.

Thousands of students will read these 25 Bangla Wikipedia articles closely before 19 December. Adding citations, updating facts and improving readability now pays off directly. Spread the word. Share the competition with teachers, schools and parents in Bangladesh.

Share the competition with teachers, schools and parents in Bangladesh. Help on the day. If you are in one of the six regions and want to volunteer at a regional round, email us.

Links

Register: registration.wikischolar.bd

Project page, with the full schedule, regions and syllabus: w.wiki/WRcs

Facebook: facebook.com/wikischolar

Email: info@wikischolar.bd

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