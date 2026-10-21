IMILI and Wikimedia Nigeria Partner to Advance Media and Information Literacy, Information Integrity, and Open Knowledge in Nigeria

How a connection facilitated by the Wikimedia Foundation’s Advocacy team opened the door to a partnership with the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), a UNESCO Category 2 Institute with an international mandate.

Sometimes, an important partnership begins with a simple introduction.

For Wikimedia UG Nigeria, that introduction came through Costanza Caniglia of the Wikimedia Foundation’s Advocacy team. What began as an opportunity to connect with a contact within the United Nations system gradually grew into a series of institutional engagements, new relationships, and conversations about how the Wikimedia Movement could contribute to broader efforts to improve information literacy and access to knowledge.

Those conversations eventually led to a major milestone.

On 2 October 2026, Wikimedia User Group Nigeria (Wikimedia Nigeria Foundation) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), a UNESCO Category 2 Institute established by the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the auspices of UNESCO, through the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation. The Institute is the first of its kind in the UNESCO program on the continent.

Following the agreement, IMILI formally designated Wikimedia Nigeria as its Knowledge and Programme Partner.

The partnership will support cooperation in Media and Information Literacy, research, advocacy, capacity development, information integrity and digital inclusion. While much of our immediate work will focus on Nigeria and across Africa, IMILI’s international mandate also opens possibilities for wider global engagement.

For us, this is more than the signing of an agreement. It reminds us that the relationships we build through the Wikimedia Movement can create opportunities well beyond our usual spaces.

How the Journey Began

The journey began when Franziska Putz and Costanza Caniglia, staff of the Wikimedia Foundation’s Advocacy team, introduced Wikimedia Nigeria and some other affiliates in the movement to the United Nations system.

That introduction opened a door.

As a Wikimedia affiliate, we build communities, support contributions to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, promote open knowledge, and work with institutions to make knowledge more accessible.

However, we also recognise that the challenges facing the information ecosystem extend beyond any single platform or organisation.

Questions about information reliability, distinguishing credible sources from misleading content, responsible use of digital technologies, and equitable access to knowledge are becoming increasingly important.

These issues also matter deeply to the Wikimedia Movement.

The introduction let us join broader conversations and connect our practical experience as Wikimedians with the work of institutions addressing these challenges.

We didn’t know where the connection would lead, but we understood the importance of being part of the conversation.

Our Engagement with IMILI in Abuja

One important moment in this journey was our participation in a stakeholder engagement organised as an offshoot of IMILI’s official launch.

Olaniyan Olushola and some of our members in Abuja represented Wikimedia Nigeria at the engagement, which brought together stakeholders interested in Media and Information Literacy and in developing a more informed, digitally capable society.

The engagement provided an opportunity to understand IMILI’s mandate, interact with its leadership and other stakeholders, and identify areas where our work could complement one another.

It also allowed us to share our experiences in community-driven knowledge production, open educational resources, digital literacy, and using Wikimedia projects to address knowledge gaps.

As the discussions progressed, we began to see the potential for a relationship that could connect the Wikimedia Movement’s community networks and open knowledge platforms with IMILI’s research, policy and capacity-building work.

Understanding IMILI’s International Mandate

Although the Federal Government of Nigeria established the International Media and Information Literacy Institute, its mandate is not limited to Nigeria or Africa.

IMILI is a UNESCO Category 2 Institute established under UNESCO’s auspices. It operates as a distinct institution rather than as a legal part of UNESCO.

The Institute is designed to serve as an international, regional and national hub for research, policy dialogue, capacity building, advocacy, knowledge production and cooperation in Media and Information Literacy.

Its work addresses issues such as information integrity, misinformation and disinformation, digital competencies, digital citizenship, inclusion and the influence of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies on how people access, evaluate and share information.

IMILI’s international outlook is particularly relevant to the Wikimedia Movement.

Wikimedia communities operate across countries, languages and cultures. They bring together volunteers with different experiences but a shared commitment to making knowledge freely available.

Through our partnership with IMILI, we see opportunities to connect these experiences with wider Media and Information Literacy conversations, including relevant international networks and initiatives.

For Wikimedia Nigeria, this means that a partnership rooted in our work in Nigeria can also create opportunities for African Wikimedia communities to contribute their perspectives to international discussions.

Participating in the United Nations Common Country Analysis Exercise

Another important part of this journey was Wikimedia Nigeria’s participation in the first United Nations Common Country Analysis (CCA) Data Validation Exercise, alongside professionals and stakeholders working in Nigeria’s digital and information ecosystem.

The exercise brought together different perspectives to inform discussions on data, development priorities, and the information needed to understand national challenges.

For us, participating in this process was particularly meaningful.

Wikimedia projects depend on access to information, reliable sources, verifiable data and the participation of people who can contribute knowledge from different communities.

At the same time, our experiences have shown us that widely used knowledge resources often lack important information about African communities, languages, histories, and institutions, or make it difficult to access or adequately represent them.

The CCA Data Validation Exercise allowed us to bring some of these perspectives into a broader institutional setting.

It also strengthened our connections with stakeholders working on information, digital development and knowledge-related issues.

Together with our engagement at IMILI, these experiences helped build the relationships and mutual understanding that made further cooperation possible.

From Conversations to a Formal Partnership

After these engagements, Wikimedia Nigeria and IMILI continued discussions on how our organisations could work together.

Both institutions approach knowledge and information from different but complementary perspectives.

IMILI brings expertise in Media and Information Literacy research, policy dialogue, institutional engagement and capacity development.

Wikimedia Nigeria brings experience in community mobilisation, open knowledge projects, digital skills development, knowledge documentation and engagement with volunteers and institutions.

These conversations culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on 2 October 2026.

Under the agreement, Wikimedia Nigeria has been designated as a Knowledge and Programme Partner to IMILI.

The MoU has an initial term of two years and may be renewed for subsequent two-year periods by mutual written agreement, subject to a satisfactory performance review.

The agreement identifies several areas of cooperation:

Research and knowledge sharing: Supporting work on information integrity, digital resilience, artificial intelligence, algorithms and related developments in the information ecosystem.

Supporting work on information integrity, digital resilience, artificial intelligence, algorithms and related developments in the information ecosystem. Capacity building: Exploring joint workshops, seminars, training and certification initiatives for educators, journalists, community leaders and other stakeholders.

Exploring joint workshops, seminars, training and certification initiatives for educators, journalists, community leaders and other stakeholders. Advocacy and public awareness: Promoting Media and Information Literacy through outreach, campaigns and policy engagement.

Promoting Media and Information Literacy through outreach, campaigns and policy engagement. Resource mobilisation: Exploring opportunities to secure support for jointly agreed activities.

Exploring opportunities to secure support for jointly agreed activities. Gender equality and inclusion: Supporting greater participation by women, girls and underrepresented communities in digital and knowledge spaces.

Supporting greater participation by women, girls and underrepresented communities in digital and knowledge spaces. Regional and international cooperation: Connecting relevant programmes and experiences with networks and initiatives in Nigeria, across Africa and internationally.

The agreement also gives IMILI opportunities to share research findings, technical expertise, and academic guidance, and to facilitate engagement with the wider international Media and Information Literacy community, including relevant UNESCO networks where appropriate.

Wikimedia Nigeria will contribute its community experience, field-level insights, networks and knowledge of Wikimedia projects to support mutually agreed programmes.

Why This Matters to the Wikimedia Movement

One lesson we have learned through our work in Nigeria is that making information available is only part of the challenge.

People must also have the skills to find information, evaluate its reliability, understand its context and use it responsibly.

This is where Media and Information Literacy connects strongly with the Wikimedia mission.

Wikipedia offers opportunities to teach people about reliable sources, citations, verifiability and responsible knowledge sharing.

Wikimedia Commons provides access to freely licensed images, audio, and other media resources for education and research.

Wikidata lets you organise and connect structured information to support research, technology, and knowledge discovery.

Other Wikimedia projects also support language documentation, education, and the preservation of cultural knowledge.

Our partnership with IMILI creates a framework to explore how these resources and experiences can support Media and Information Literacy programmes.

It also creates opportunities for Wikimedia contributors to learn from researchers, educators, media professionals and institutions working in this field.

We believe that the exchange can be valuable in both directions.

Connecting Our Work to Nigeria’s Digital Public Goods Agenda

As Wikimedians, our work promoting open knowledge, digital inclusion and community participation aligns with Nigeria’s growing interest in digital public goods.

Nigeria’s decision to join the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA) is another important development for Wikimedia Nigeria, particularly as Wikipedia and Wikidata have been recognised as digital public goods.

This development is also relevant to our partnership with IMILI. While digital public goods expand access to open resources, Media and Information Literacy helps people develop the skills to find, evaluate, and use information responsibly.

Through this partnership, we hope to explore opportunities for research, capacity building and knowledge exchange, while engaging libraries, educational institutions and Wikimedia communities to promote information integrity and informed civic participation.

Although our partnership with IMILI is separate from the DPGA, we believe it can complementNigeria’ss digital public goods agenda and create further opportunities for Wikimedia communities to contribute their experience in open knowledge and digital inclusion.

Opportunities for Wikimedia Communities in Nigeria, Across Africa and Beyond

Although Wikimedia Nigeria is the organisation entering into this agreement, we see potential benefits that extend beyond our immediate community.

Across Africa, Wikimedia affiliates, user groups, and language communities already undertake work that connects with Media and Information Literacy.

Some are supporting educational programmes. Others work to improve access to reliable information in local languages, document cultural heritage, develop digital skills, or address gaps in online knowledge.

These experiences deserve greater visibility in international discussions about information access and digital inclusion.

Through our relationship with IMILI, we hope to explore opportunities for interested Wikimedia communities to participate in relevant training, research, knowledge-sharing and advocacy initiatives.

IMILI’s international reach is particularly significant here.

It offers a pathway to connect experiences from Nigeria and other African countries with wider international conversations, while also creating opportunities to learn from approaches being developed elsewhere.

These possibilities will depend on jointly agreed programmes, available resources and the participation of relevant partners.

For now, the key development is establishing a formal cooperation framework.

What Comes Next?

With the MoU signed, our next task is to turn the areas of cooperation into practical activities.

We look forward to working with IMILI to identify shared priorities, develop an implementation roadmap and explore programmes where our combined experience can make a meaningful contribution.

We are particularly interested in opportunities that bring Media and Information Literacy closer to communities, educational institutions and underrepresented groups, while demonstrating the practical value of Wikimedia projects.

We also hope to share lessons from the partnership with other Wikimedia affiliates that are interested in building relationships with institutions working in similar fields.

The agreement does not automatically create financial obligations for either organisation. Specific funded activities will require separate arrangements.

This makes planning, resource mobilisation, and identifying realistic priorities important parts of the next phase.

A Lesson in the Power of Connections

As we reflect on this journey, one thing stands out: the value of connections within the Wikimedia Movement.

Costanza Caniglia of the WikimediaFoundation’ss Advocacy team facilitated an introduction that created opportunities for engagement we might otherwise have found difficult to access.

Our participation in IMILI stakeholder engagement in Abuja and the United Nations Common Country Analysis Data Validation Exercise helped us build relationships, share our perspectives, and better understand other institutions’ priorities.

Those engagements eventually helped create the foundation for a formal partnership.

We sincerely appreciate Franziska Putz and Costanza Caniglia for facilitating the initial introduction, as well asIMILI’ss leadership and the individuals who contributed to the conversations that followed.

This experience also offers a useful lesson for Wikimedia affiliates: advocacy and institutional partnerships are not only about securing immediate project support. They also involve building trust, joining relevant conversations, and showing how the Wikimedia mission connects with broader societal priorities.

Sometimes, the most valuable outcome of an introduction is not immediately visible.

For Wikimedia Nigeria, a conversation-led connection has become an opportunity to work with an internationally oriented institution on issues that matter to the future of knowledge and information.

We look forward to seeing how this partnership develops and to exploring opportunities for Wikimedia communities in Nigeria, across Africa and beyond.

Wikimedian Nigeria members at the official launch of the IMILI in Abuja, Nigeria

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation