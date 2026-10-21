Impact of PHP vulnerabilities on Wikimedia Cloud Services

On October 20, 2026, we took Wikimedia Cloud Services (WMCS) and other services offline as a precaution due to two significant vulnerabilities that were discovered in PHP, the programming language most of our services rely on. The PHP Foundation published an advisory ahead of the announcement due to the significance of these vulnerabilities.

Keeping the Wikimedia projects and their users secure and safe is our top priority. A significant amount of information on the Wikimedia projects is public and available for everyone, but our projects necessarily contain some personal information that is critical to keep private. Protecting user privacy is an essential part of free knowledge, and the Wikimedia Foundation Privacy Policy commits us to strive to keep non-public personal information secure.

During this incident, all versions of PHP required an immediate upgrade to protect our infrastructure from compromise and to protect user privacy. Due to the open maintainer model underpinning WMCS, individual project maintainers are responsible for managing the software running on their instances. This means we cannot centrally guarantee that every instance has been updated to address a newly disclosed vulnerability. Also, due to its shared resource model, when this kind of vulnerability exists in one of the hosted projects, it poses a potential threat to the other WMCS projects.

WMCS is an incredibly valuable resource for our communities. We understand that there are important and popular services (including ClueBot NG and other anti-abuse tools) that run on WMCS. As we bring services back online, we are prioritizing the safety of our systems and the security of data that we are responsible for protecting, over availability. This also applies to many other services which were taken offline, including our Phabricator infrastructure, documentation services and continuous integration services that are essential to the operations of the Foundation as well as technical volunteers who help support the movement.

We will bring WMCS back online once we can ensure it is in a secure state, but it will take time to review not only the affected applications as well as its operating model. Our aim is to bring non-PHP Toolforge applications online first. We expect a longer timeline to bring PHP Toolforge applications, and non-Toolforge Cloud VPS applications, back online given the security issues outlined above.

What comes next

Once we have assessed these risks and determined how we can restore access to projects that were hosted on WMCS, we will publish a post-incident summary covering what we found.

As we have updates for tool maintainers, we will share them through this listserv and update this Wikitech page. If you maintain a tool and have any questions, please post them on this talk page. Thank you for your patience as we take steps to keep our people and projects secure.

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