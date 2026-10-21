Lessons from Accra: Rossouw van Rooyen’s take on what the first Language Diversity Conference meant for Africa’s languages

Early in the first Language Diversity Conference, Rossouw van Rooyen thought about a quote he had first heard eight years earlier.

At Wikimania 2018 in Cape Town, Daniel Bögre Udell of Wikitongues quoted Richard Henry Pratt. Pratt founded the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, a notorious US boarding school for Native American children, and summed up its mission as “kill the Indian in him, and save the man”. Seeing Daniel again in Accra set the tone for Rossouw’s weekend.

“There are languages being eradicated, there are languages being suppressed all over the world which we need to save,” he says. He adds that the work is “going to be a never-ending quest.”

The conference ran in Accra, Ghana, from 2 to 4 October 2026. It was hosted by the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub, Wikitongues and Wikimedia UK, with the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group. 82 languages were represented in the room.

Born in Windhoek, Namibia, he has edited Wikipedia since 2010, coming to it through Linux and the free software movement. He edits the Afrikaans and English Wikipedias, Wikidata and contributes to Wikimedia Commons. Yet only at Wikimania 2018 did he join his own language community. “There was this eight-year gap where I edited Wikipedia, but I wasn’t involved in my own language community,” he says.

Small wikis, big gaps

Rossouw patrols recent edits on the Wikipedias of South Africa’s smaller languages and on the Wikimedia Incubator, often in languages he doesn’t speak. Some rules hold in any language, he says: “A capital is a capital and a full stop is a full stop. And it needs a reference.”

He has watched the Afrikaans Wikipedia grow since 2018 and wants the same for other African languages. Namibia worries him most. Apart from Afrikaans, none of its recognised languages has an active Wikipedia. Otjiherero, Khoekhoegowab and others sit in the Incubator with a handful of articles each. He says it’s something “we need to fix.”

Rossouw at the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

Tools for the gaps

Two sessions stood out. At WikiMed Africa, he discovered the MDWiki Translation Dashboard, which makes translating medical articles into African languages far easier. He soon found a gap: the Afrikaans Wikipedia has no article on antidotes. He now has his eye on the tool’s leaderboard, about 100 translations away.

“Breaking the Metadata Barrier” tackled translating Wikidata property labels so that smaller languages can use structured data on equal terms. He also learned about UNESCO’s Language Vitality and Endangerment framework, a scale of what a language needs to survive. “Something I knew in theory, but I never knew in practice,” he says.

Languages without borders

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group is organised around a language, not a country. South Africa has a national chapter, Wikimedia South Africa, but no Zulu, Xhosa or Afrikaans user group. “It’s always been a bit of a thorn in my side,” he says.

Some fear language groups could divide people. Rossouw sees it differently. “Most languages are transnational,” he says. “I would hope that language Wikipedias are not divisive, but that they’re inclusive of the same language group speakers across countries.”

The people not yet in the room

He valued the meeting with Moshe Maghundu most, from Kimberley, the participant who lives closest to him. Moshe speaks a San language with no Wikipedia. It has an ISO code, a keyboard layout and a community of speakers, Rossouw notes. “The only thing that’s missing is activating those people to become editors on Wikipedia.”

Moshe at the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

Editor shortages came up often in Accra, but Rossouw is upbeat. A veteran European Wikimedian once saw African Wikimedia events as dependent on outside support. This year the same man told him he no longer attends WikiIndaba, because African communities have shown they can do it themselves. “My jaw hit the floor,” Rossouw says.

He argues that low editor numbers reflect the internet as a whole, and that more than a billion people are still waiting to be reached. He also expects a backlash against AI. “Wikipedia will be more important than ever.”

His advice to newcomers is simple: check that your language has an ISO code and a dictionary, and find fellow enthusiasts. “Then you’ve got everything you need.”

Leaving something behind

After Wikimania in Paris this year, a colleague told Rossouw that conferences give little back to their host cities. So in Accra he joined tours, paid entrance fees at memorials and bought from street vendors. He says it’s about supporting the community he’s in, not the money.

Rather than take a conference scholarship, Wikimedia South Africa funded him, freeing a place for someone else. During the weekend, the chapter agreed to set newcomer criteria for its next local scholarship.

The audience at the Language Diversity Conference 2026.

Education is a right, Rossouw says, but the people who become Wikimedians treat it as a thirst. “Give it to everyone, sure. But that one that comes back and wants more, give him everything.”

He sees the same at home, on a farm 56 kilometres from town, where young people no longer want to farm. He saw a schoolchild, a bright-eyed six-year-old, asks whether he’s heading to the farm.

“I see a farmer,” he says. As he puts it, “It’s our duty as a society, as a village, to recognise the enthusiasm of young people, of newcomers, and give them in excess.”

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation