Strengthening Language Communities: My Experience at the Language Diversity Conference

The Language Diversity Conference took place from October 2nd to 4th under the inspiring theme “Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Knowledge Movement.” The event brought together language activists, Wikimedians, and open knowledge advocates from across the globe, creating a space to share strategies, celebrate linguistic diversity, and tackle the ongoing content divide facing indigenous languages.

Unlocking the Voice: Advocacy for Indigenous Language Digitization

@christian-yakubu presenting on ”Advocacy for Indigenous Language Digitization ” at the LDC Ghana.

I was honored to present a session titled “Unlocking the Voice: Advocacy for Indigenous Language Digitization.” My presentation focused on moving beyond theoretical language preservation to provide a practical, low-barrier roadmap for local communities.

I introduced a simple framework designed for language advocates:

1. Record: Utilizing accessible, everyday technology such as smartphones and open tools like Lingua Libre to capture oral histories, proverbs, and vocabulary directly from native speakers.

2. Respect: Ensuring full community consent, respecting cultural protocols, and treating community elders as co-creators rather than data sources.

3. Release: Uploading content to Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata with structured metadata to ensure indigenous languages are visible, searchable, and permanent on the web.

Participants at the ”Advocacy for Indigenous Language Digitization ” session

The session highlighted our ongoing work with the Mampruli language in North-East Ghana, demonstrating how open knowledge projects can empower youth to become active digital guardians of their heritage.

Inspiring Sessions and Movement Connections

Beyond presenting, participating in the conference offered an invaluable opportunity to learn from fellow Wikimedians and language pioneers. Two sessions particularly resonated with my work:

“Breaking the Metadata Barrier: Localizing Wikidata Properties for Language Equity” by @dnshitobu, which explored how structural metadata localization is essential for making underrepresented languages readable and functional for future technology and AI.

@dnshitobu presenting on ”Localizing Wikidata Properties for Language Equity”

“Imaginaries of an Indigenous Wikipedia” by @mali-brodreskift-wmno, which challenged us with the profound question: “What would Wikipedia look like if it grew from your language, your knowledge system, and your traditions?”

Imaginaries of an Indigenous Wikipedia session

Moving Forward for Mampruli

Attending this conference was a major catalyst for growth. The conversations, technical insights, and collaborative spirit reinforced that our local efforts in digitizing Mampruli are directly aligned with a worldwide movement toward digital language equity.

I return home with renewed energy, fresh technical strategies, and new connections to help push the Mampruli incubator project into its next phase.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Dagbani Wikimedia User Group, Wikitongues, the Language Diversity Hub,Wikimedia UK, and the Wikimedia Foundation for providing the support and opportunity to participate in this vital conference.

Together, let’s keep building bridges for open knowledge and linguistic diversity!

Mpuusia pam!

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