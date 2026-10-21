Waali Language Goes Live on Wikipedia

Flyer of Waali goes on live on Wikipedia

On Wednesday, 14th October 2026, a language spoken in the sunlit towns and villages of Ghana’s Upper West Region stepped onto the world’s digital stage. Waali has become the tenth Ghanaian language, and the sixth in the Mabia/Mole Dagbani language group supported by the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, to be approved on Wikipedia. The approval came during the language’s incubation stage in the Wikimedia Incubator. For the Waala people, it is more than a technical decision. It is a declaration that their language, history, and identity belong in the global conversation.

A Language Rich in Speakers, Poor in Records

Waali, also spelt Wali or Waalii, is widely spoken across the Upper West Region and in parts of the Savannah Region. Thousands of people use it every day to trade in markets, tell stories, honour traditions, and raise children. Yet for all its vitality, very little research or documentation stands behind it. A language can be alive in the mouths of its speakers and still be nearly invisible in books, databases, and the digital world

Waali has four major dialects: Yeri Waali, Cherii, Bulengii, and Dolimi. The differences among them are small, and speakers of one can easily understand speakers of another. This shared understanding is a quiet strength. It means the language can be written and documented as one connected whole rather than as scattered fragments.

A Doorway to Knowledge

Wikipedia in Waali now lives at wlx.wikipedia.org, and its meaning reaches far beyond one website. Users, researchers, organizations, institutions, and individuals can explore content that highlights the history, culture, and people of the Waala. Over time, readers will find historical accounts, the names of things and places, and profiles of remarkable people, all written in the language itself.

This matters for preservation. A language that is written about, taught from, and read online is far more likely to be passed on with its integrity intact. It also matters for the future of technology. As organizations build AI models, they need quality content in languages that have long been left out. A growing Waali Wikipedia can help ensure that the Waala voice is not missing from tomorrow’s tools.

Standing in Good Company

Waali joins an inspiring family. Its approval follows the recognition of Dagbani, Gurene, Moore, Dagaare, and Kusaal, all members of the interconnected Mabia/Mole Dagbani language group and all supported by the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group‘s initiative. Each success has built on the last, creating a regional movement in which communities learn from one another, share strategies, and celebrate each other’s victories. Waali’s approval is the newest chapter in a story of Ghanaian languages claiming their rightful space online.

The People Behind the Milestone

Behind every approval stands a group of people who refused to give up. This achievement belongs to the volunteers of the Wali Wikimedians Community, devoted individuals committed to preserving and advancing their linguistic heritage online. Their journey began in September 2024, and after persistent effort, it has produced a lasting presence for Waali on Wikipedia.

The road was far from smooth. Although the language is spoken across the region, there was little expertise in writing it. Building a Wikipedia in a language with limited written tradition meant starting from the ground up. The community took charge of training volunteers in two skills at once: how to edit Wikipedia, and how to use the unique orthography of Waali. It was demanding work, but a dedicated and passionate team turned difficulty into momentum, and as the results grew, so did the attention. Many people watched with admiration as this small community accomplished what some might have thought reserved for the world’s so-called big languages. The Wali Wikimedians Community held to a simple belief: a language with little linguistic research behind it, carried by a small, passionate, and determined group, can still make great things happen. This approval proves them right.

Wali Wikimedians Community first workshop

Learning, Teaching, and Celebrating Together

The community built its success through action: trainings, events, and workshops that brought people together and turned curiosity into skill. It hosted the Wali Language Art+Feminism Edit-a-thon in Ghana 2025, joined the Africa Wiki Challenge 2025 in Wa under the theme “Reclaiming Our Narrative,” and organized the Wali Mash-Up Edit-a-thon, which showed the power of local partnerships. It took part in the Ghanaian Language Meet-Up 2025 and brought the Wali Wikipedia to tertiary students across Ghana.

The work also reached classrooms and cultural heritage. The community reported that the introduction of Waali into formal education is underway, and it ran sessions in Wa that equipped educators with media and information literacy skills by reading Wikipedia in the classroom. It celebrated the documentation of African food as intangible cultural heritage in Waali, and through Wiki Loves Africa 2026 it documented the rites and rituals of Upper West Ghana. It marked the end of 2025 with a year-end get-together and awards ceremony alongside the Dagaare Wikimedians, a gathering that reflected unity and growth. It also finished the demanding work of translating Wikiprojects interfaces into Waali, a task that had once been a missed call and was finally answered.

Strength in Partnership

No community succeeds alone, and the Wali Wikimedians understood this well. To make sure their work was authentic and accepted by the people who speak the language, they collaborated with local organizations, institutions, and individuals: The Waali Baabu Association, Yison Tech Hub, Yirimambo Advocacy Group UWR, NJA College of Education, and the Member of Parliament for Wa Central Constituency. These partnerships lent expertise and credibility, and they helped ensure that the Wikipedia belongs to the Waala people and reflects their voice.

Waali Baabu Association Present at our Workshop

The Story Has Only Begun

The approval of Waali on Wikipedia is a celebration, but it is also a beginning. An approved Wikipedia is a foundation, and what grows on it depends on the readers, writers, teachers, students, and storytellers who choose to contribute. Every new article adds to the record of a people, and every edit helps carry a language into the future. So visit wlx.wikipedia.org. Read it, share it, and write for it. The Waala people have opened the door in their own language, and everyone is welcome to step in.

Our special thanks goes to:

Everyone who supported us in one way or the other for this course.

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