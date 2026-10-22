Amplifying Women’s Voice: The SheSaid Campaign in the Igbo Community

The Shesaid campaign is an international campaign under the umbrella of Wiki Loves Women that focuses on the creation and improvements of entries about Women on Wikiquote. This campaign amplifies Women Voice and addresses persistent gender gap in the representation of notable women across the digital space. This year the Igbo Wikimedians User Group joins the international campaign, to address gender gap in the representation of notable women across digital platforms like Wikiquote and Wikipedia.

From 2nd September to 30th September 2026, the Igbo Wikimedia community participated in the SheSaid campaign, an initiative aimed at amplifying women’s voices and improving their representation on Wikiquote. The campaign brought contributors together to document the words, ideas, and wisdom of notable women in the Igbo language.

The campaign was organized by Akwugo, Lucy Iwuala, Sylvaline39, Ebube Clara, and Vivian Amalachukwu, who worked together to encourage participation, provide training, and support contributors throughout the campaign.

The campaign concluded on 30 September 2026, coinciding with International Translation Day, creating an opportunity to highlight the importance of preserving women’s voices and making knowledge accessible in local languages.

Launching the Campaign Through Online Training

The campaign began on 2 September 2026 with an online launch and training session attended by 46 participants. The session introduced participants to the objectives of #SheSaid and provided guidance on contributing to Igbo Wikiquote and Wikipedia.

Participants learned about creating Wikiquote articles, documenting quotations from notable women, and the importance of using reliable sources to support their contributions as well translating English Wikipedia articles to Igbo Wikipedia .

The training also provided an opportunity for new and experienced contributors to learn together and understand how their contributions could help improve the representation of women in Igbo-language free knowledge.

Campaign Achievements

Throughout the campaign, contributors worked collaboratively to create new articles and expand the visibility of women’s voices on Igbo Wikiquote and Wikipedia.

The campaign article list contained 200 articles, and participants successfully created 169 articles, representing 84.5% of the target list.

According to the campaign dashboard, 66 participants registered, while 38 contributors actively worked on articles during the campaign.

These figures demonstrate the interest generated by the initiative and the efforts of community members who contributed directly to documenting women’s quotations in Igbo.

The achievements also reflect the importance of organizing training sessions and providing opportunities for contributors to participate in local-language Wikimedia projects.

Celebrating International Translation Day

On 30 September 2026, the Igbo Wikimedia community Joined the International Translation Day with an online call attended by 38 participants. To highlight the importance of translation in making knowledge accessible across languages and communities. Participants were trained on how to translate articles about notable women into Igbo, improving existing Igbo Wikipedia and Wikiqutes articles and contribute to sourced quotations from women to Igbo Wikiquote. The occasion also brought the #SheSaid campaign to a close.

The closing activity highlighted the connection between translation, language preservation, and access to knowledge. By contributing to Igbo Wikiquote and Igbo Wikipedia, participants helped make the words and ideas of notable women more accessible to Igbo-speaking audiences.

For the Igbo Wikimedia community, translation and content creation are important ways of strengthening the presence of Igbo on the internet and ensuring that knowledge can be accessed in local languages.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for contributors to connect and reflect on the value of documenting women’s voices and contributing to free knowledge.

Beyond the Numbers: Preserving Women’s Voices

The #SheSaid campaign was more than an article-creation activity. It was an opportunity to encourage community participation and improve the visibility of women whose words and ideas deserve to be preserved and shared.

Creating 169 articles from a list of 200 represented substantial progress during the campaign period. The participation of 38 active contributors also showed the value of bringing people together around a shared goal.

The campaign reinforced the importance of training, collaboration, and continued community engagement in growing Igbo-language Wikimedia projects.

Although the campaign ended on 30 September, the work can continue. The remaining entries on the article list offer opportunities for future editing activities, while existing articles can be reviewed and improved to strengthen their quality and sourcing.

Looking Ahead

The experience of the #SheSaid campaign provides a foundation for future activities aimed at improving women’s representation on Igbo Wikiquote and encouraging more people to contribute to Wikimedia projects.

Through the collective efforts of Sylvaline39, Akwugo, Lucy, Ebube, Vivian Amalachukwu, and the participating contributors, the campaign made progress in documenting women’s voices in Igbo.

As the Igbo Wikimedia community continues to expand its free-knowledge resources, initiatives like #SheSaid can help preserve women’s contributions, strengthen local-language content, and create more opportunities for people to participate in the digital documentation of knowledge.

Event Gallery

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation