Editing the Ethics of Care in Contemporary Art on Wikidata and Wikipedia: Artexte x Art & Feminism 2026 Wikiclub

Editing the practices of care in contemporary art

This year, Artexte, a library, research center, and exhibition space for contemporary art in Montreal has partnered with Art + Feminism to improve the coverage of the ethics of care in contemporary art on Wikimedia projects. The ethics of care emphasize reciprocity, interdependency, collective maintenance, and mutual support in art practices. This approach also provides an alternative perspective in contemporary art (and other sectors of society), where individual authorship and novelty are prioritized over maintenance work, such as preservation or repair.

Artists such as Mierle Laderman Ukeles have revindicated preservation, repetition, and repair as artistic practices. However, these practices often involve invisible labor that goes unseen or is undervalued, which is why focusing on care practices at the Wikiclub helps to highlight their importance in contemporary art. Care work–tasks that meet the needs of others–is also more often done by women and minorities, so highlighting it as a contribution on Wikidata and Wikipedia also helps address the gender and representation gaps on Wikimedia projects.

Care is an abstract notion that is not simple to define or trace through data. The ethics of care applied to contemporary art is an emerging field of research that connects multiple art practices and helps guide the methodology of Artexte’s work and advances over this year. In 2026, Artexte has organized one hybrid edit-a-thon, followed by two smaller in-person events, the Wikiclub gatherings, inviting participants to edit care practices on Wikidata and Wikipedia by creating or editing articles on artists that engage with the ethics of care as a central value of their work, and by editing Wikidata entries to ensure that the ethics of care is included as one of the main themes of the work (using the P921 property).

Care in Art Collectives

On September 11, 2026, Artexte hosted the latest event in their Wikiclub at their collection consultation space (a climate-controlled and accessible venue that is free to use during open hours), focusing on the ethics of care in art collectives.

During the event, around 10 attendees worked intensely in editing Wikipedia and Wikidata entries on contemporary artists and collectives who have centered the idea of care in their work.

A list prepared by the Artexte team offered multiple avenues for contribution—from adding properties on Wikidata to creating or improving articles on various editions of Wikipedia, including French, English, Spanish and Portuguese, as the latest event attracted speakers of all these languages. This list is also a great resource for anyone wanting to learn more about care work and its relation to contemporary art.

Among the outcomes of the event, there was a new translation into Spanish of the Wikipedia article of ethics of care in contemporary art, a new Wikidata item for the Quebec artist-run center Agrégat, and edits to the Canadian painter Margaux Williamson’s entry on the English Wikipedia. We also had a chance to browse the amazing zines and books at Artexte library that address this same topic, such as PEER Review: Publishing the Present.

This event, as well as the Wikiclub more generally, was a great opportunity to learn more about the ethics of care, but also to reflect on how these principles can apply to Wikimedia projects, as a methodology or even as a practice. Artexte has published an infographic (available also in French and Spanish) on how Wikimedia projects can address underrepresentation and a step-by-step methodological guide to indexing care in contemporary art on Wikidata.

Since the event, we have also been thinking about what care practices look like on Wikimedia projects, how we value the work of maintaining these projects, and how we can make it more visible to recognize all the care work done by all the amazing volunteers behind Wikipedia, Wikidata, and similar initiatives.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation