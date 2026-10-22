From Curiosity to Contribution: My Journey with WikiSeloka

I was introduced to WikiSeloka by my friend Elicefa, who is actively involved in the project of WikiSeloka. At first, I was not familiar with WikiSeloka or its activities. After learning more about it, I discovered that WikiSeloka is a collaborative initiative that aims to preserve cultural heritage by documenting and digitizing oral literature.

Being a participant in the second week (Elicefa, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons) Being a participant in the third week (Elicefa, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons) Being a participant in the fourth week (Elicefa, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons) Being a participant in the first week (Elicefa, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

As someone with a strong interest in linguistics and language studies, I saw WikiSeloka as a great opportunity to learn new things. I am particularly interested in the diversity of regional languages in Indonesia, many of which reflect the rich history, values, and traditions of their communities. This interest encouraged me to join WikiSeloka, attend its weekly meetings, and take part in the project. For me, it was a chance to expand my knowledge of languages and learn how digital technology can help preserve regional languages.

During my first month, I attended four weekly meetings, each introducing different topics and activities. One of the first things I learned was how to edit Malay Bengkulu vocabulary entries on Wiktionary. I discovered that each entry needs a language code, part of speech, and definition to make the information clear and accurate. I was also introduced to Wikibooks, where I helped edit digital book content in the Jambi and Bengkulu languages. In another session, I learned about Wikiquote, known as WikiKutip in Indonesian, which is used to collect and document proverbs, traditional advice, and wise sayings. Through these activities, I gained practical experience with Wikimedia platforms and learned more about the importance of preserving regional languages and cultural traditions in the digital age.

My experience as a new WikiSeloka contributor has been both enjoyable and meaningful. It was more rewarding than I had expected. In addition to learning how to edit content on Wikimedia projects and discovering more about regional languages, I also made new friends who share an interest in cultural preservation. Working and learning together made the experience even more valuable because I could apply what I had learned while helping document Indonesia’s linguistic and cultural heritage. It also taught me that collaboration allows people with different backgrounds and levels of knowledge to work toward a common goal.

One of the most memorable parts of my experience was learning about a traditional Bengkulu saying: “Kalu mengaji dari alif, kalu bilang dari aso.” The saying roughly means that learning to recite the Qur’an begins with the letter alif, while counting begins with the number one. It teaches us that every learning process should start with the basics and develop step by step. This message reminded me of my own experience as a new contributor who was still learning how different platforms work and how to contribute effectively. I realized that we do not have to know everything before getting involved in a project. Being willing to learn, try new things, and work with others is already an important first step.

Another thing I appreciated about WikiSeloka was the friendly and welcoming atmosphere during the weekly meetings. Community members provided a variety of refreshments, making each gathering more comfortable and enjoyable. At the end of the meeting series, I also received a tumbler as a token of appreciation for new contributors. Although it was a simple gift, it meant a lot to me and encouraged me to keep learning and contributing.

Overall, my experience with WikiSeloka has changed the way I view cultural preservation in the digital age. I understand that preserving languages and oral traditions is not only the responsibility of experts or cultural researchers. Young people can also play a role through simple contributions, such as editing vocabulary entries, helping develop digital books, and documenting traditional sayings. I hope to continue improving my skills, learning more about regional languages, and contributing to cultural preservation through Wikimedia projects. Finally, I would like to thank WikiSeloka, Elicefa, and all the community members for welcoming me and giving me such a valuable experience as a new contributor.

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