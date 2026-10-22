From Incubator to a Living Language: Ten Years of Tulu Wikipedia

For a language community, a Wikipedia can be more than an encyclopedia. It can become a meeting place, a digital archive, a learning space, and a way of making a language visible on the internet. The ten-year journey of Tulu Wikipedia illustrates how a small volunteer community can gradually build a digital ecosystem for a language. or Tulu, this journey has been especially significant. Before Tulu Wikipedia became a full Wikimedia project in 2016, Tulu had only a limited presence in the digital world. Despite being spoken by a large community along the southwest coast of India called Tulunadu, the language had relatively little freely accessible digital content and few online resources through which people could learn, document and share knowledge in Tulu.

Tulu Wikipedia 10 Anniversary Logo by ChiK CC BY-SA 4.0

The challenge was particularly important for a language recognised by UNESCO as endangered. Digital presence can play an important role in the long-term visibility and transmission of such languages, especially as younger generations increasingly encounter knowledge through the internet.

In September 2026, Tulu Wikimedians gathered in Mangaluru to celebrate a decade of Tulu Wikipedia. The celebration marked not only ten years since the project became a full Wikimedia project, but also a much longer journey that began in the Wikimedia Incubator.

Eight years in the Incubator

The Tulu Wikipedia project was started in the Wikimedia Incubator in 2008. In its early years, however, activity was limited. A few editors contributed intermittently, but there was not yet a sustained community capable of taking the project to the next stage. By 2014, the project had become almost dormant.

Tulu Wikipedia Workshop by

Vishwanatha Badikana CC BY-SA 4.0

The turning point came in 2014. The Centre for Internet and Society’s Access to Knowledge program began supporting efforts to build a Tulu-language Wikimedia community. Instead of focusing only on writing articles, volunteers began working on community building: organising meetups, conducting editing workshops, reaching educational institutions, and introducing new contributors to Wikimedia projects.

St Aloysius College, Alvas College, SDM College, Canara College, Shree Ramakrishna College in Mangaluŗu became an important partner. Through the Wikipedia Education Program, students were introduced to Wikipedia editing as part of their academic activities. Training and outreach created a new generation of contributors and helped transform the project from a largely inactive incubator wiki into a community-driven initiative.

Tulu Wikipedia Workshops BHARATHESHA ALASANDEMAJALU CC BY-SA 4.0

The experience also demonstrated an important lesson for smaller-language Wikimedia communities: building a Wikipedia is not only about creating articles. It requires people, training, institutions, regular interaction and a shared sense of purpose.

Going live in 2016

After approximately eight years in the Incubator, Tulu Wikipedia became a full Wikimedia project on 6 August 2016. It was announced during WikiConference India 2016 in Chandigarh and became the 23rd Indian-language Wikipedia.

At launch, the project had more than 1,200 articles and contributions from nearly 200 editors. The community had demonstrated that a language with a relatively small digital footprint could establish a sustainable volunteer encyclopedia when contributors worked together.

Tulu Wikipedia First Anniversary Celebration

There was also an important technical challenge. Tulu was traditionally written in scripts including Tulu-Tigalari, but at the time the script was not encoded in Unicode. Consequently, Tulu Wikipedia was written primarily using the Kannada script. This limited the possibilities for representing Tulu in its historical script in digital environments.

Building a wider Tulu Wikimedia ecosystem

The story did not end with Wikipedia. Volunteers gradually began developing other Wikimedia projects in Tulu.

In 2018, work began on Tulu Wiktionary, inspired in part by the introduction of postgraduate study in Tulu. Volunteers worked for several years to build vocabulary, grammatical information and definitions. On 30 October 2024, Tulu Wiktionary and Tulu Wikisource both became live Wikimedia projects.

Tulu Wikisource created a new opportunity to digitise and preserve books, newspapers and other texts. Training sessions in 2023 and 2024 helped volunteers learn digitisation, copyright and relicensing, proofreading, Wikidata and text-transclusion workflows.

Together, Wikipedia, Wiktionary and Wikisource began forming a broader digital infrastructure for Tulu: an encyclopedia for knowledge, a dictionary for words and meanings, and a library for texts.

New digital possibilities

The wider technology ecosystem also changed during this period. In June 2024, Google announced the addition of Tulu among more than 100 languages supported by Google Translate. This gave Tulu speakers another major digital language tool and increased the language’s visibility beyond Wikimedia projects.

Another significant milestone came with the Unicode encoding of Tulu-Tigalari. Tulu-Tigalari was added to Unicode 16.0 in 2024, creating a standard digital representation for the historic script. Unicode describes Tulu-Tigalari as a Brahmic script historically used for Sanskrit and also for Tulu and Kannada texts.

For Tulu Wikimedians, these developments opened possibilities for the future: creating and displaying digital content in Tulu-Tigalari, developing language technology, improving search and translation, and making the language more visible across digital platforms.

A new chapter in 2026

The tenth anniversary arrives during another important moment for the language. On 18 September 2026, the Karnataka Cabinet decided to accord Tulu the status of the state’s second additional official language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The decision was announced following a Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru.

This recognition is distinct from inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which remains a separate question. Nevertheless, the state-level decision marks a new institutional context for the language.

For the Wikimedia community, the development also raises new possibilities. Official recognition, digital tools, Unicode support and an expanding body of freely accessible knowledge can reinforce one another. Schools, universities, libraries, cultural organisations and government institutions can potentially contribute to a stronger digital presence for Tulu.

Looking beyond ten years

The story of Tulu Wikipedia is ultimately a story about people. From a nearly dormant Incubator project to a live Wikipedia, and then to Wiktionary and Wikisource, each stage depended on volunteers learning, teaching and contributing together.

The next decade presents a different set of challenges: improving article quality, AI Challenges, LLM model training, documenting oral and living cultural heritage, expanding participation beyond educational institutions, supporting Tulu-Tigalari digital content, and developing reliable language technology for a low-resource language.

Ten years after going live, Tulu Wikipedia is therefore not simply celebrating an anniversary. It is part of a continuing effort to ensure that Tulu has a meaningful place in the free-knowledge movement and in the digital future of its speakers.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation