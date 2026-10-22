How a 139-year-old family document led to my first Wikisource edit

A couple of months ago, we found a bag full of documents at my house that my maternal grandmother had left behind when she passed away. Inside were baptism keepsakes, family pictures, old birth certificates, and a mysterious white envelope, among other things.

When we opened it, we found a collection of handwritten documents from the late 19th century. At first we thought they were letters, but we quickly realized they were bureaucratic papers. Through these manuscripts, my great-great-grandfather, Norverto Clavijo, was trying to obtain a promotion in the Bolivian Army. Over the course of seven handwritten pages (passed down from generation to generation and turning 139 years old in the family this year) my great-great-grandfather managed to reach the rank of commander in the Army.

A photo of a married couple (1916), found inside the bag and now on Wikimedia Commons.

The story could have ended there, but the documents also contain signatures from people who were truly important at the time. My great-great-grandfather fought in the War of the Pacific, and the manuscripts bear the signatures of heroes from that conflict. In fact, the last document is signed by the president of the Republic himself: Gregorio Pacheco.

After digitizing and transcribing the documents, I worked up the nerve to make my first Wikisource edit. I’ve been editing Wikipedia for over 10 years, I regularly upload photos to Commons, and I occasionally contribute to Wikidata, but I had never edited Wikisource. Honestly, it wasn’t easy at first, but after watching a couple of tutorials, I managed to upload my great-great-grandfather’s document. Now anyone can read the transcription and see the digitized document.

First page of the digitized document.

On top of that, new signatures now appear alongside the Wikipedia entries of several heroes of the War of the Pacific, such as Rufino Carrasco and Ladislao Cabrera. I also uploaded to Commons the signature of Nataniel Aguirre, a hugely important writer and politician of the time, whose signature appears in my great-great-grandfather’s documents because he was Minister of War back then.

Some of the signatures, now on Commons.

I hope the signatures and the digitized document can be useful for scholars of the War of the Pacific, of Bolivia’s military history, and, more generally, for anyone curious about historical documents. Personally, I’m not an expert in digitization or history, but this whole process was deeply satisfying for me; it makes me happy that this information is now out there for the world to see.

And one more thing! While searching for my great-great-grandfather’s name online, I was able to learn more about him thanks to the fact that, just a few months ago, a couple of volunteers from Bolivia digitized some newspapers from 1899 and uploaded them to Wikimedia Commons. In them, the name of Norverto Clavijo appears (by the time that newspaper was published, he had already been promoted to lieutenant colonel). What a lovely coincidence that my ancestor’s history is being reconstructed through the Wikimedia projects and that I, his great-great-granddaughter, am a wiki volunteer!

Sometimes, in our own homes, we have family treasures that can be shared freely with the world. I hope I get lucky enough to come across more documents like these in the future.

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