“Ambil benih campaklah sarap”: Preserving Oral Literature Through WikiSeloka

“Ambil benih campaklah sarap,” a seloko or poem in a local language from Jambi, reminds us to recognize what is valuable, preserve what is beneficial, and pass meaningful knowledge on to future generations. The saying means “Take what is good and beneficial, and discard what is not good.” In this seloko, benih (seeds) symbolizes the good and beneficial things in community life, while sarap (waste or chaff) represents things that are not good.

Oral literature carries community wisdom, experiences, and values through proverbs, expressions, stories, and traditional sayings. When these traditions remain primarily spoken, they can be difficult for wider audiences to discover.

From July to October 2026, WikiSeloka supported documentation activities focused on Jambi, Kerinci, and Bengkulu, Indonesia, making local languages and oral literature more accessible through Wikimedia projects. The project was carried out by Onyaso, Elicefa, and Fuadi Zikri, with the involvement of volunteers from Jambi, Kerinci, Bengkulu, Kaliwungu and Jakarta who organized and participated in activities across these regions.

From Oral Traditions to Open Knowledge

WikiSeloka connects complementary forms of documentation across Wikimedia projects. Wikimedia Commons hosts photographs and audio recordings; Wiktionary documents local vocabulary and meanings; Wikibooks organizes transcriptions and explanations as learning resources; Wikiquote preserves proverbs and sayings; and Wikipedia provides encyclopedic context about languages, traditions, and cultural practices.

One example is Cinok paneh dalam baluka, documented on Indonesian Wikiquote. Further contributions can be explored through these pages:



Community Activities and Collaboration

WikiSeloka organized community activities, training sessions, meetups, and documentation work across Jambi, Kerinci, Bengkulu, Jakarta, and Kaliwungu, Central Java. Although the project’s main documentation focus was Bengkulu and Jambi, the volume of vocabulary requiring documentation and the limited number of local volunteers made broader collaboration necessary. Involving volunteers in Kaliwungu expanded the contributor network and introduced participants to vocabulary from other regional languages, raising awareness of Indonesia’s linguistic diversity within a defined scope.

To maintain quality, organizers prepared vocabulary lists based on dictionaries, while native-speaker validators helped verify entries for accuracy and appropriateness. Kopdar Daluring WikiSeloka applied the same collaborative principle online, allowing volunteers in different locations to exchange knowledge, coordinate contributions, and participate without geographical constraints.

The activity dashboards provide further details:

Documenting Local Knowledge

Project category records include 602 Wikimedia Commons files, 1,049 Wiktionary pages, and 392 Wikiquote pages associated with WikiSeloka. Wikipedia’s category appears on 16 article talk pages, while Wikibooks lists 253 category pages. These figures represent category totals to date.

For now, the Seloka content on Wikibooks still needs improvement and further development to be compiled into a single file that can be made available on Wikimedia Commons.

By combining multiple Wikimedia projects, dictionary-based vocabulary lists, native-speaker validation, and collaboration across locations, WikiSeloka supports the preservation and wider discovery of local languages and oral literature. Continued contributions can improve existing entries, document more expressions, and invite more people to participate.

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