Around the Globe: Meet our Movement in ESEAP

What connects a teenager in Bayombong, a 70 year-old librarian in Tokyo, and an 8 year-old student in Sabah? They all find joy and connection in contributing to Wikipedia.

Wikipedia is built by individuals who generously contributed their time, knowledge and skills. While some came and went, others stayed for the joy of contributing and the sense of belonging felt by being part of a larger community.

“While writing Wikipedia articles is an independent endeavor for each individual Wikipedian, it is the volunteer community around the world that has nurtured the Wikipedia ecosystem for 25 years.”

Wadakuramon

But, in a region as diverse and geographically vast as ESEAP, the challenge is creating ways for these voices and efforts to connect & collaborate.

ESEAP brings together communities from 32 geographic areas across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific. As many as 15% of our global active editors are coming from this region and it is home to 18% of unique editors in our movement.

It is a region with a growing potential for our Wikimedia movement. First, in terms of mobile editing and reading. Many of the population relies exclusively on smartphones to connect to the internet rather than desktop or laptop computers. This reflected also on the readers of our projects. 60% of Wikipedia pageviews coming from the ESEAP region are from mobile devices. In terms of editing, two of the most spoken languages in the region, Indonesian and Chinese, saw more mobile edits on their respective wikis compared to global edits. That is 37% of edits on Indonesian Wikipedia and 18% edits on Chinese Wikipedia are mobile edits, compared to 15% globally.

Second, the latest Brand Health Tracker survey showed improving trends in ESEAP in terms of awareness, brand visibility, consideration, and uses of Wikipedia, despite declining across most regions. This means people in ESEAP are more likely to have heard of and know Wikipedia as a brand and are considering using it, compared to other regions.

It is also a linguistically diverse region which hosts 64 language editions of Wikipedia. The scale and diversity of the region bring enormous potential, but they also make connection more important.

Creating spaces to connect

Connection does not happen simply because people share a region. It needs spaces and opportunities that bring people together. Strategic Convenings like Regional Conferences help create those spaces, allowing otherwise separate experiences to meet and relationships to build; while also centering strategic movement priorities.

The ESEAP Conference 2026 brought this to life by bringing together long-time Wikimedians as well as newcomers to share their experiences and learn from one another. “It made me realise that the Wikimedia community is far more human than I had imagined it to be,” as Aeshah Karim from Malaysia reflected on her experience at the conference. The conference also hosted an in-person session around the Wikimedia Foundation’s Annual Plan where the community engaged with the Wikimedia Foundation’s Board of Trustees on Global Trends that are impacting the movement.

The importance of these connections was also reflected in Wikimedia Foundation CEO Bernadette Meehan’s opening remarks, where she highlighted how communities are already building relationships across borders, including through Japan’s Friendship Projects and Wikipedia Asian Month.

Bernadette’s visit to the Japanese community in May 2026 offered another opportunity for that connection to happen in person. It brought movement leadership into conversation with the people doing this work on the ground and created space to learn from the community’s experiences.

All of these show that once the spaces are provided, the community uses them and it helps them form connections and build relationships.

Wikimedians taking a group picture at the ESEAP Conference 2026

Co-create solutions together

As relationships are built, opportunities for collaboration emerge. When people bring their different experiences into the same room, a problem that once seemed to belong to one person can become a shared question. And a shared question becomes a starting point to build a solution together.

One such problem was how smaller wiki admins often learn their roles through trial and error without any guidance from more experienced ones. A few weeks ago, we kicked off the ESEAP Admins Circle. We ran a survey to understand what our admins actually wanted to learn more about, and how this space could support that. The initiative brings ESEAP admins together regularly, creating a space for peer learning through shared experiences, knowledge, and resources.

The seed for this initiative was planted back at the ESEAP conference, where a dedicated session for Users with extended rights was held as a starting point for shared learning and connection. The interactive discussion unpacked the work of admins and uncovered how most wikis in the region are smaller and have different needs compared to larger wikis.

This ties directly into the wider work of creating spaces for Users with extended rights to connect and share experiences, and learn from each other. Whether it is a regional event, a global Wikimania pre-conference for users with extended rights, or the first ever global multi day convening for this group that will happen in December; admins from ESEAP have a lot to contribute and to share what they have learned with admins from around the world.

Connecting the youth

Seven years later, that teenager in Bayombong – Chlod Alejandro (User:Chlod) was trusted by the community to be one of the ESEAP Hub Community Connectors. His dedication embodied the spirit of connecting across the movement. He has made prolific contributions as Wikipedia editor, tech contributor, and event organizer.

Chlod and other active young volunteers from the region established the first ESEAP Youth Group. Its mission is to empower the next generation of ESEAP leaders. The first dedicated Youth track was held at ESEAP Conference in Kaohsiung and became the starting point of setting up a more strategic direction to engage more youth for the future of Wikimedia movement.

The work of the ESEAP Youth Group, like other initiatives in the region, would not happen without the collective efforts of passionate Wikimedians working hand-in-hand to advance free knowledge.

Shaping the next connection

A librarian in Tokyo and a student in Sabah may live thousands of kilometres apart, but their shared contributions to Wikimedia have brought them together through their collaboration for the Wikimedia Japan-Malaysia Friendship project.

As the work continues and more connections are made, groundworks are laid for more collaboration across countries and communities like the Friendship project, this time bringing in new voices, new initiatives, and new generations of contributors that would advance our movement.

Every connection makes the next collaboration possible, giving communities more ways to learn, celebrate, and shape what comes next… together.

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