Beyond Connecting People: Building New Tools with CapX

Have you ever imagined a tool that could make your everyday work as a Wikimedian easier or more effective, but eventually abandoned the idea after realizing how much work it would take to develop it?

This is more common than we might think. Building a tool involves much more than coding its features: it requires infrastructure, maintenance, and technical expertise to ensure that it can operate sustainably. This behind-the-scenes work can become a barrier to turning good ideas into solutions that benefit local and regional communities, as well as the Wikimedia Movement as a whole.

But what if you could build on existing infrastructure to bring your project to life?

That is one of the possibilities offered by the Capacity Exchange (CapX). Created by and for the Wikimedia Movement, CapX connects Wikimedians and organizations to facilitate the discovery and sharing of skills, knowledge, and experience. Beyond connecting people, its open API allows developers and initiatives to reuse its resources to create new tools and technological solutions tailored to community needs.

And this is already happening! Here are two examples of projects using the CapX API to explore new possibilities for collaboration.

1. Starter Kit: supporting new and small Wikipedias

Screenshot of the Wikipedia Starter Kit. Link: https://starterkit.toolforge.org/

The Starter Kit for New and Small Language Wikipedias, developed by the Wikimedia Foundation’s Language Onboarding and Development initiative, provides guidance and tasks to help communities establish processes, configure essential pages, organize content, and track the development of their Wikipedias.

However, this work requires more than guidance and technical resources. Communities developing Wikipedias in new or underrepresented languages also need to find people with the relevant knowledge and experience to help them overcome specific challenges.

This is where CapX comes in. Integrated into the Starter Kit’s Community and Collaboration component, CapX provides an existing infrastructure that helps communities find mentors and experienced wikimedians who can support their development.

This example shows how an open API can connect existing resources with the needs of a specific initiative, expanding the support available to language communities.

2. WikiConnect: discovering collaboration networks

WikiConnect explores another possibility: visualizing connections between Wikimedians and identifying opportunities for collaboration.

Screenshot of the WikiConnect tool. Link: https://wikiconnect.toolforge.org/

The tool combines public data about activity on Wikimedia wikis – such as thanks, talk page messages, recognitions, and edits to the same articles – with information from CapX to connect these networks with the skills of participants who have profiles on the platform.

This makes it possible to explore collaboration networks, identify people who connect different groups of editors, and discover potential opportunities for learning and knowledge exchange.

While activity data helps reveal how Wikimedians interact, CapX profiles add information about what they know and can share. Together, these data sources offer new ways to understand communities and strengthen their collaboration networks.

The current version of WikiConnect is being tested on four Wikipedias: Telugu (తెలుగు), Hindi (हिन्दी), Malayalam (മലയാളം), and English.

What else can we build with CapX API?

The Starter Kit and WikiConnect demonstrate how the same infrastructure can serve different needs: supporting the development of language communities or exploring collaboration networks among Wikimedians.

CapX offers a shared infrastructure that developers and Wikimedia initiatives can build on to create tools tailored to their communities’ needs, opening up new possibilities for collaboration and innovation across the Movement.

The goal is not to replace the tools and spaces communities already use, but to make it easier to create new solutions by building on shared infrastructure.

Do you have an idea for a tool that could benefit your community? If you are a developer or part of a Wikimedia affiliate, hub, or community initiative, explore CapX and check out its technical documentation:

Your next idea could start here!

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