From Ubuntu Troubles to Wikimedia Contributions: A Journey of Learning and Persistence

How Road to Wiki helped me move from a difficult start to contributing to Wikimedia’s Codex design system.

In December 2025, I was trying to complete the Road to Wiki selection task: install Ubuntu, set up MediaWiki, and record a walkthrough.

My laptop struggled to run Ubuntu in VirtualBox. Getting Media Wiki working was difficult, and when I tried to submit my work, the upload form rejected it. I was trying to take my first steps towards Wikimedia technical contributions, but I was already facing barriers before making a patch.

That experience stayed with me. It showed me how hardware limitations, unfamiliar tools, and a complicated setup process can make entering open source difficult. I did not know then that I would continue through the programme, work on technical contributions, and eventually see my change merged into Wikimedia’s Codex design system.

The First Barrier Was Getting Started

For someone new to technical contributions, the first challenge is not always writing code. Sometimes, it is getting the development environment to work, understanding unfamiliar terminology, or figuring out where to begin.

My experience with Ubuntu and MediaWiki made that clear. I was learning how the pieces of a technical setup fit together while also trying to complete the selection task. When my submission failed, it was frustrating to have the process stop at a stage where I was still trying to get started.

But the experience also gave me a better understanding of what newcomers can face. Access to open source is not just about having an interest in technology. It also depends on access to suitable hardware, clear documentation, approachable learning opportunities, and people who can help when something goes wrong.

I continued my journey with Road to Wiki, and the support I received helped me approach these challenges differently.

Learning to Contribute, One Step at a Time

Road to Wiki, a technical education programme associated with IIITH-OKI and WikiClub Tech, gave me a structured path towards contributing to Wikimedia projects.

The programme’s progression from technical foundations to mentored contributions and project work helped me understand that open-source participation is a process of learning, practising, and improving rather than something I had to master all at once.

Kavaljeet Singh and Dev Jadiya were important sources of guidance during this journey. When I was unsure how to approach technical work, their guidance helped me understand the overall structure of the contribution process and identify what to do next.

I began to see a technical contribution as a series of manageable steps: understand the task, investigate the code, prepare a change, and work through review. Each step offered something to learn.

Their support did not remove the need to learn or do the work myself. Instead, it helped me navigate an unfamiliar process without feeling that I had to figure out every part of it alone.

That changed how I approached open source. I stopped thinking that I needed to know everything before starting and began learning by contributing.

From a Difficult Start to a Merged Contribution

One of the most meaningful milestones in my journey was contributing to Wikimedia’s Codex design system, which provides reusable interface components for Wikimedia projects.

I worked on the issue “Codex menu items with URL get Vector link styles for visited links”. The related change, “MenuItem: Reset hover color for menu item links”, addressed unexpected hover styling for visited links in Codex menu items.

My change was merged on 27 July 2026.

For me, this was more than seeing a patch accepted. It was a reminder of how far I had come since struggling to get a development environment running. I had moved from trying to understand how to begin to working on a specific issue in a real Wikimedia software project.

It also helped me understand the collaborative nature of open source. A contribution is not simply a piece of code written in isolation. It involves understanding an existing codebase, identifying a problem, making a focused change, and participating in a process where work can be reviewed and improved.

The experience made Wikimedia’s technical ecosystem feel more approachable and gave me greater confidence to take on future contributions.

Continuing to Grow Through Road to Wiki

My journey did not end with one merged change.

By Phase 3, I was continuing to build my technical skills and working on a MediaWiki extension. I also began looking ahead to contributing to a Wikimedia tool in the future.

Each stage brought a different kind of learning. I became more familiar with the contribution workflow, more comfortable navigating technical projects, and more willing to investigate problems instead of immediately assuming I could not solve them.

I am still learning, and there is much more I want to explore. But I now approach unfamiliar technical work with a different mindset: start with the problem, break it into smaller steps, ask questions when necessary, and keep learning through the process.

That shift in confidence is one of the most valuable outcomes of the programme for me.

Meeting the People Behind the Contributions

The journey also gave me the opportunity to connect with the people who make a learning community possible.

At the Cohort 2 graduation gathering, I met mentors and fellow mentees in person, learned about the work others were doing, and heard perspectives from people following different paths into Wikimedia’s technical ecosystem. A speaker session connected with OKI added another opportunity to learn beyond my own contribution work.

I also received my certificate of completion and the “Unwavering Commitment: Active Attendance and Engagement Award.” It was a meaningful recognition of my participation and consistency throughout the programme.

What stayed with me most, however, was the opportunity to meet people, exchange experiences, and understand how different contributions come together to support a shared movement.

Open source can look like code, patches, issues, and reviews from the outside. Behind those things are people who share knowledge, answer questions, offer feedback, and help others find their footing.

Making Open Source More Accessible

Looking back, the difficult beginning is an important part of my story. My laptop struggled with the setup, my submission failed, and I was unfamiliar with the technical workflow. Those challenges were real, but they did not have to define the rest of my journey.

Road to Wiki helped me see that becoming a technical contributor does not require knowing everything from day one. It requires opportunities to learn, the willingness to keep trying, and a community that makes the process easier to navigate.

My experience also reminds me that we should pay attention to the barriers newcomers encounter before they make their first contribution. Better documentation, beginner-friendly tasks, clear instructions, and accessible mentorship can make a real difference.

A person should not have to overcome every obstacle alone just to discover whether they can contribute.

For me, that is one of the most important lessons of this journey: a supportive community makes open source more accessible.

The Journey Continues

I began this journey struggling to set up Ubuntu and MediaWiki on my laptop. I continued through Road to Wiki, learned from mentors and fellow contributors, and saw my change merged into Wikimedia’s Codex design system.

I am still exploring, still learning, and still finding new ways to contribute to the free knowledge movement. My next steps include continuing my work on MediaWiki extensions and exploring opportunities to contribute to Wikimedia tools.

I do not see this as the end of a cohort. I see it as another step towards becoming a more confident and consistent technical contributor.

Sometimes, the most important part of getting started is not having the perfect setup or knowing the right answer immediately. It is finding a way to continue when the first attempt does not work.

And sometimes, that journey becomes possible because a community helps you take the next step.

Learn more: Road to Wiki — IIITH-OKI / WikiClub Tech

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