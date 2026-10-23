How Three Unplanned Sessions Turned Out to Be Worthwhile

You know those times when you are scrolling through group chats you belong to and see an announcement about a meeting or training? You read it, think it sounds interesting, and decide to join because you are free at that point in time.

That was exactly how I ended up attending these three sessions. No plans, no calendar entries, and in one case, not even a reminder set. But each session gave me something different to takeaway. One got me pondering about the quality of our contributions, another brought an unexpected moment of appreciation, and the last got me excited about the work being done to grow content on Yoruba Wikipedia. Now, Let us go straight to how it happened.

It started with a question when Bukola James, the Africa Wikipedian Alliance (AWA), coordinator asked “Have you ever opened several tabs on Wikipedia and ended up doing nothing? If that sounds like you, then the session is for you.” That question caught my attention, and I looked forward to the session but guess what? I never set a reminder. When the day came, I had completely forgotten about it until a notification popped up. I saw it, thought, “This is definitely going to be useful,” and hopped in.

The session was facilitated by Timzy D’Great , he did a great job despite the frustrating network connection. I also finally got to put a name and voice to this username which was a great and new discovery unlocked. During this session, differences in the depth of the articles between English Wikipedia and those on some of our local language Wikipedias, particularly when it comes to how much information the articles contain were sighted. There was a call for contributors, community leaders and organisers to put more effort into producing detailed articles instead of focusing only on creating more articles without sufficient content.It made me realise about how we measure our contributions. Creating articles is good, but what is more important to a reader is if the article gives them enough information to understand the subject. We need more contributions that readers can actually learn from.

I showed interest in this session because it was about Wikiquote. I never knew the surprise waiting for me.

I find contributing to Wikiquote interesting because it gives me a way to document quotes by women. My contributions began with the #SheSaid campaign in 2022, which encourages editors to add quotes by women to Wikiquote as part of efforts to bridge the gender gap. So, when I saw the announcement for WikiQuote Nigeria 2026: Voices of Africa, I was interested and decided to attend. My network, however, had other plans. I was disconnected several times during the session, but I kept rejoining because I didn’t want to miss too much.

Towards the end of the session, Daniel Akintunde, whom was the faciltator began appreciating people who had supported him in his Wikimedia journey. Then I heard my username, Aderiqueza. I won’t lie; I was astonished, I only joined the session because I thought it would be useful. I never knew Daniel was the facilitator. With my network disconnecting me repeatedly, I had missed parts of the session, so it was just me struggling with my network. When my connection finally got better, I heard him appreciating Favourdare123 and I.

Glad not only because he mentioned my name but because I could see how much he had grown. During my undergraduate days as a member of WUGN, Unilorin Fanclub, I found myself encouraging him to participate in Wikimedia activities. Even after I graduated, I kept up with the encouragement. And there he was, facilitating a session and appreciating the people who had supported him along the way. Really proud of him, he also served as the General Secretary, and Vice President of the Fanclub as an undergraduate.

It was good to see that those little efforts to encourage him to volunteer and contribute had yielded positive results. At that point in time, I found myself wondering, “So, this is how the people I appreciate feel when I mention them?” Sometimes, you encourage someone without knowing how much your words mean to them. You share an opportunity, encourage them to attend an event, or simply tell them to keep going. You may not think much of it at the time, but those little acts of encouragement can make a difference.

Oh, I enjoyed this one too. As usual, it was not a planned meeting. I only saw a notification on the Yoruba Wikimedians User Group announcement page. Since I was free at the time, I decided to join. That was it.

The session was facilitated by Salako Lukman, President of the Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa. Trust me when I say he is a born trainer. You know when it has been a while since you have heard someone speak your mother tongue throughout a training session? That was it. He conducted the session in Yoruba, teaching participants how to edit Yoruba Wikipedia while ensuring that their contributions followed the language’s writing standards. He made sure to explain things clearly. That session was a good example of how people can learn and contribute in a language they understand and use every day.

Also, I acknowledged the efforts of Mikaeel Sodiq (Àgbàlagbà) , President of the Yoruba Wikimedians User Group and team are putting to help making contributions on Yoruba Wikipedia easy and bring more people into writing in their mother tongue. From the introduction of Yoruba Tones, a tool that helps users add the correct diacritics to Yoruba words and sentences, to the #I Can Lead idea, it is encouraging to see efforts being made to help more people contribute in Yoruba. This brings me to a call to action. If you speak Yoruba and can train or mentor others, or you know someone who can take up that role as a facilitator or mentor, then I Can Lead is worth exploring. We need more people who can help others contribute to Yoruba Wikipedia and improve the availability of content in our language.

Sometimes, All It Takes Is Clicking a Link. None of these sessions was on my calendar but they worth every single of my minutes spent. The Duplicity session showed the need to pay more attention to the quality and depth of our articles. WikiQuote Nigeria gave me an unexpected appreciation and made me understand the encouragement we give others goes a long way and those little acts can make a difference. I Can Lead gave me another reason to be excited about the efforts to grow Yoruba-language content on Wikimedia projects. These three sessions showed how many opportunities we might miss because we were not planning to attend. So, next time you see a Wikimedia event announcement pop up in one of your group chats, and you happen to be free, why not join? You might go in expecting nothing more than an hour of training and end up with something you never knew you needed. And to everyone encouraging others to contribute, sharing opportunities, organising trainings and helping new contributors find their feet in the movement, please keep doing so. You may not always see the results immediately, but your efforts can make a difference in someone’s experience. Sometimes, the sessions you never planned to attend might turn out to be the ones you are most glad you joined.

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