My Memoir: Language Diversity Conference Accra 2026

The very first Wikimedia Language Diversity Conference, organized by the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub (LDH), Wikitongues, and Wikimedia UK, in collaboration with the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, was held in Accra, Ghana, between 2 and 4 October 2026. Its theme was “Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Knowledge Movement”. Over 100 participants were present from six continents of the world, scholars and self-sponsored alike. From Day 1 to Day 3, there were different topics of impact discussed by speakers involved in language promotion, activism, research, and/or documentation of cultural heritage.

Day 0

I left Kaduna, my city, on Thursday, October 1, 2026, to join my colleagues, Benedict Udeh and Agnes Ajuma Abah, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from where we flew to Accra, Ghana, at night. Kristen Tcherneshoff and Daniel Bögre Udell, along with the bus driver, met us at the Accra International Airport and took us to the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra. For me, this is my first time in any African country, and Ghana happens to be the lucky one! It was night, and we missed dinner; however, everyone got a room, including me, who retired to Room 221, where I shall remain for the next three nights.

(L-R) Kambai Akau, Agnes Ajuma Abah, and Benedict Udeh.

Day 1

On Friday, October 2, 2026, the event kick-starting the conference was the display by the Nbangba Cultural Troupe, which welcomed guests with a taste of the Dagbon culture and, indeed, of Ghana, at the Plenary Room. Professor Samuel Alhassan Issah gave a keynote address titled “Strengthening Ghana’s Linguistic Diversity through Sustainable Digital Archives for Minoritised Languages on Wikimedia”.

Nbangba Cultural Troupe (File:LDCon Day 1 35.jpg). Image by Kambai Akau via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Daria Cybulska, Kristen Tcherneshoff, Sadik Shahadu, and Tochi Precious made an address, in which Kristen read in different languages, including Angika, Dagbani, Faka’uvea, Fon, Hausa Sign Language, Igala, Keliko ti, Kihunde, Ladino, Piedmontese, Southern Quechua, and Tyap.

That was followed by Edmond Moukala’s address titled “UNESCO’s Work on Building an Inclusive Digital Future through Multilingualism”. Afterwards, participants went to different sessions hosted in four different rooms: Afzelia 1, Afzelia 2, Emery, and Cedar (Plenary room). Presenters included Abah Ajuma Agnes, Agustín Panizo, Amir Aharoni, Artur Corrêa Souza, Benny Ginsberg-Margo, Christian Ato Yakubu, Daniel Bögre Udell, Emmanuel Oruk, Fuseini Mugisu Suhuyini, Helen Seumanutafa, Jon Harald Søby, Kate Kifa, Lookman Sunday Ibrahim, Mohammed Kamal-Deen Fuseini (Dnshitobu), Musah Fuseini, Nathaniel Alonsi Apadu, Olubusola Afolabi, Subhashish Panigrahi, Suyash Dwivedi, and Tochi Precious. A majority of them presented in person, and a few via prerecorded clips. I wished I could be everywhere at the same time if only I could gain omnipresence for a few days—only a few days—but no. I brought a camera with me, and I went about snapping attendees in the many sessions I was able to attend, and recording some video as well. This, to me, is my little way of contributing to the conference.

I brought a few sweets and snacks from my part of the world as well. In case you saw something in a transparent plastic container with brownish stuff that looked like straw fibre and when you tasted it, it was meat after all, that is dambu nama, a Hausa delicacy made in Kaduna. When you come to Nigeria, you shall have more of it!

At about 07:00 pm, we made our tour to Afrikiko, where we had a social dinner. There was much to eat and drink, and a live band to entertain guests with enchanting Ghanaian songs. When we finally left the venue and went into the bus, I thought I had forgotten my legs at Afrikiko. I had to conduct a visual investigation to discover that my legs were still with me. I only meant to say that it was a wonderful outing!

Day 2

Saturday, October 3, 2026, began with a keynote address by Sucheta Salgaonkar in the Plenary room. Her address was titled, “We Give Our Words. What Do Our Languages Get Back? Wikimedia’s Challenges and Opportunities in the Age of AI”. Afterwards, there were sessions by Abah Ajuma Agnes, Abdul-Rauf Adam Moshie, Agustín Panizo, Bayu Andhini (Wadaihangit), Benedict Udeh, Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, Daniel Bögre Udell, Dnshitobu, Godspraise Okechukwu, Hayat Muhammad Khan, James Heilman, Kate Kifa, Kahou Toure, Kouamé N’Guessan Aristide, Mali Konstad Brødreskift, Mikaeel Sodiq Adesina, Mohammed Sadat Abdulai, Muisha Muhabura Jacques, Nicaela León Coico, Robert Obiri, Ruby Damenshie-Brown, Sani Muhammad Jimada, Uzoma Ozurumba, Vanj Padilla (Lady01v), and Zubair Torwali. I was also fortunate to have a rescheduled session on this day after the previous day’s presentation didn’t work out as expected. My presentation was titled “Language Documentation Through Data Collection and Audio Recording,” held at Afzelia 1 between 02:35 and 02:55 pm.

Later in the evening, at about 04:30 pm, we went out for sightseeing across Accra in about three coaster buses, as the day before. We were able to visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and the Black Star Square, where we had a glimpse of Ghanaian history and sights. We returned to the hotel and had dinner together at 07:00 pm.

Day 3

Sunday, October 4, 2026, happened to be the last day of the event! At 09:30 am, as on the first two days, the day started with a keynote address. This time around, the topic was “Oral knowledge is human knowledge” by Subhashish Panigrahi. After this session, for the last time, all dispersed to different sessions with speakers like Alec Gallo, Amir Aharoni, Amrit Sufi, Barakat Adegboye, Bharathesha Alasandemajalu, Dev Jadiya, Dnshitobu, Doyle McKey Ngomi, Frank (F. Asi Talatini), Hakan, Kate Kifa, Lucy Iwuala, Mali Konstad Brødreskift, Micheal Kaluba (MichealKal), Mohammed Sadat Abdulai, Muhammad Yahya, Raveloaritiana Mamisoa, Roseline Fleur Mballa, Sahmu Hidayat, Samuel Muyiwa Akande, Santhosh Notagar, Sharon Ibejih, Subhashish Panigrahi, Suyash Dwivedi, Tochi Precious, Umar Abusufyan, Veronica Thamaini, and Victor de Andrade Lopes, All these sessions were in the form of longer and shorter workshops/tutorials, presentations, panel discussions, meetups, lighning taks, or poster sessions.

I brought a small book titled “A Guide to Learn to Read and Write Tyap,” which I co-authored with Atyoli Akila Dutse Bungwon, an elder in our community. This book was celebrated by a small team at Emery Room, courtesy of Suyash Dwivedi, who asked me, “Is this your book?” and said to all, “Oh no, everybody come, come, let’s take a photo,” after a session by Uzoma Ozurumba on the Wikipedia Starter Kit. Shortly, we were to have a Wikitongues meetup in the room, but I thought I could just go over to Veronica Wood’s, have a session recorded, and return. I never knew I would spend the remaining hour plus in her recording studio only to miss the meetup of Wikitongues fellows, which still pains me in my bone marrow till tomorrow. See the reason why I wished I was omnipresent for a few days? All sessions were beautiful and educational, and I was happy to have attended the many I could.

Later in the evening, after a group photograph, at about 05:00 pm, we went for a Commons photowalk, led by Suyash Dwivedi. We had a very long walk and had the chance to network again and meet new people as we went across the streets of Accra. We later converged at the Accra Mall, and many went back to the hotel in an Uber. In summary, we had a long day; the End!

Day Bye-bye

Since our flight was in the morning of Monday, October 5, 2026, I had to wake up early, after only about two hours of sleep. Ouch! A Hiace bus took us (Agnes Abah, Benedict Udeh, two other participants, and me) from Fiesta Royale Hotel down to the Accra International Airport, where we met with King ChristLike, also awaiting a flight to Abuja. We have since returned home, but the memories of the very first Language Diversity Conference 2026 in Accra still linger…

Kambai Akau, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Image by Benedict Udeh.

Reflection and gratitude

This conference was one in which all had something similar, which could be language promotion, activism, research, and/or documentation of cultural heritage. It was a chance to exchange knowledge, get to meet people one had been communicating with virtually for the first time in person, and learn from the experiences of others. I attended this conference as a scholar, and just to let you know, this is my very first scholarship since I joined the Wikimedia Movement in 2018! I had the chance to represent my language community, the Tyap Wikimedians User Group, at this conference. Thanks to the organizers of this conference. We hope to see more in the future!

In a few languages, I want to say to all who participated in and helped organize this conference: N gwai! (Tyap), N paɣiya! (Dagbani), Akpe na wo! (Ewe), Oyiwala dɔŋŋ! (Ga), Meda wo ase! (Twi), Thank you! (English).

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