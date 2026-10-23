Wiki Bootcamp: Increasing Literacy among Small Wikipedia Editors

In line with Wikipedia’s commitment to support all human languages willing to put in the work to have Wikipedia read in their languages, the Tyap Wikimedians User Group has come up with a project called the Wiki Bootcamp, which, since 2024, has been held as the Tyap Wiki Bootcamp, aimed at improving literacy among its community members willing to edit the Tyap Wikipedia, Tyap Wiktionary, and other Tyap-related projects in the Wikimedia space. As the group is an expanding multilingual group, it became necessary to experiment with a language of the community and extend the same learnings to other languages of the region with the support of the Wikimedia Foundation and other supporting partners.

The group came to the realization that if its community members are not literate in a language in which many of its projects are edited, how can they contribute correctly to such projects? Hence, the Wiki Bootcamp program, whose objectives include:

Boost editing : To immerse a target language Wikimedian in editing a target language’s Wikimedia project(s).

: To immerse a target language Wikimedian in editing a target language’s Wikimedia project(s). Language Immersion : To immerse the Wikimedian (old and new) in a target language.

: To immerse the Wikimedian (old and new) in a target language. Boost community literacy : To increase literacy in a target language among participants.

: To increase literacy in a target language among participants. Build synergy : To create a connection between the young and elderly target language speakers.

: To create a connection between the young and elderly target language speakers. Promote collaboration : To foster collaboration between the Wikimedia projects, language authorities, and project sponsor(s).

: To foster collaboration between the Wikimedia projects, language authorities, and project sponsor(s). Add value: To produce more valuable editors for Wikimedia projects in a target language.

In 2024, the group had a seven-day program to train participants (non-Wikimedians and existing Wikimedians) on the orthography of the Tyap language. This was called the Tyap Wiki Bootcamp Season 1. Participants took part in literacy class sessions held in person, Wikimedia editing (new editors were registered and taught editing), folktale sessions, games, and other fun activities, and all were expected to speak in Tyap and English only. The initial intention was to have all speak only Tyap, but this was not practicable. The facilitator for the literacy sessions was Atyoli Akila Dutse Bungwon, a member of the Tyap Language Development Board (TLDB), who had dedicated himself to the development of the language even in an independent capacity.

In the end, after assessing the results of the first edition, the group thought of doing something different in 2025. This time around, there were going to be both online and in-person sessions. So it was that during the Tyap Wiki Bootcamp Season 2, there were six online sessions and six in-person sessions. The online class happened on Fridays, while the in-person class happened on Saturdays. This method required that literacy materials be developed to enable attendees to study the orthography of the Tyap language from wherever they participated. At the end of this exercise, it was discovered that the participants did not really participate in the creation of as many articles in the Tyap Wikipedia or entries in the Tyap Wiktionary as in the previous year; thus, the group decided again that by 2026, there was going to be a hybrid of the 2024 and 2025 methods.

In 2026, the Tyap Wiki Bootcamp Season 3 began with six online sessions. At the end of these sessions, only the most active participants were qualified to participate in the in-person session. So it was that about 12 participants took part in this in-person event, which lasted three days, and for the first time, the study material used during the Tyap literacy classes of the bootcamp was printed in hard copy!

File:A Guide to Learn to Read and Write Tyap cover page.png. Image by Kambai Akau via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

This book, titled “A Guide to Learn to Read and Write Tyap,” enables the participant, who must have been a Tyap speaker before getting a copy, to study the Tyap orthography whether there is electricity, an internet connection, a device to read from, or not. The material is available in hard and soft copy.

During the Language Diversity Conference 2026 in Accra, I held just a few copies of the book, and it was appreciated by a small group of Wikimedians, which was quite encouraging. Thanks to Suyash Dwivedi, who spotted the book and thought we should celebrate it with at least a photograph.

File:2026 Language Diversity Conference by Aristidek5maya 135.jpg. Image by Aristidek5maya via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Kambai Akau and Mali Konstad Brødreskift with the book, “A Guide to Learn to Read and Write Tyap,” during the Language Diversity Conference 2026 in Accra.

The Tyap language has a very limited number of literacy materials, and having this is a plus for the language. We hope to have the Tyap-English Dictionary finished by next year, and we hope to gain financial support to have it also in print and in digital format to meet the needs of all kinds of people in society.

It is our hope that our experience with the Wiki Bootcamp program could be imbibed by editors of small language Wikipedias and other Wikimedia projects to improve literacy in their communities, without awaiting their governments to support their languages, which may or may never happen in the near future. I think Wikimedians have the mandate to be changemakers in their societies and bring about innovations that could shape the pathways to the survival of their language identities.

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