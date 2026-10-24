At Wikimedistas de Bolivia, we work with our academic idol, and this is what happened

Editors stare intently at their monitors, watching material travel to the other side of the world.

These days, writing is complex. Writing well is even more so. Through various activities and workshops, we discovered that the community of editors in Bolivia was eager to take their Wikipedia edits a step further.

If we think of it as a craft—because our work is a craft—our writing will always be something that can be refined and improved. Virginia Ayllón at the workshop for Wikipedians

As passionate editors, we often joke that having an article deleted or receiving a warning from a librarian for not following certain conventions is part of an editor’s résumé—let’s say a small bump in the road on the path to becoming a Wikipedian on the Spanish Wikipedia. Even though we try to take it in stride, we know that collaboratively creating content involves many challenges, a lot of practice, and also making mistakes and enjoying the learning process.



That is why the Bolivian Wikimedians team set out to develop new strategies to strengthen editing skills. In the past, we’ve offered sessions such as WikiSkills: Learning to Edit a Good Article on how to write a featured article, or WikiSkills with Miguel Alan on how to responsibly edit articles with LGBTIQ+ content. Based on conversations with the editing community, we thought it would be interesting to invite people who share a passion for free knowledge, the practice of writing, and, of course, a deep understanding of academic production in Bolivia.



Editar desde Bolivia

Wikipedia Editing Session with Students in the Screenwriting I Course

To achieve this goal, we have developed a hands-on workshop that provides participants with basic tools for ensuring rigor, structure, and effective writing in articles intended for publication on Wikipedia.

With this mission in mind, we reached out to scholar Virginia Ayllón, a friend and role model of our team. Virginia is a strong advocate for free knowledge whom we had previously invited in 2024 to participate in wiki events as part of the MujeresxMujeres panel. For this new challenge, starting in July, we coordinated a work plan for in-depth sessions aimed at both new and more experienced editors in the community. In these sessions, participants were expected to deepen their understanding of reliable sources, learn about the structure of encyclopedia articles, and practice writing encyclopedia articles. To achieve this last objective, we planned editing sessions with the team to answer questions and guide participants through their first steps in editing.

In July, we announced the workshop, and we received nearly 40 applications from interested individuals. Twenty applicants were selected based on their profiles and their involvement in the local community; priority was given to those with a consistent track record and a demonstrated interest in editing. We began the sessions with this group in August. Acceptance into the course entailed the responsibility of practicing various basic skills—including making at least 50 edits—and writing an article from scratch in the User Workshop.

During the sessions, many questions arose regarding reliable sources for writing about Bolivia. This is often a complex issue to address, as the most readily available primary sources on the internet regarding Bolivia are press releases; however, in recent years, the country’s largest media outlets have been scaling back or eliminating their digital archives. Furthermore, government information is rarely updated in digital formats. Finding information is, at times, a tangible challenge.

Vicky generously laid out a clear path for the workshops, seeking out relevant information and resources so that participants would not have to continue down this path in the dark. She also shared anecdotes about research in the country in past decades and analyzed notable Wikipedia articles, as well as entries that still require further development and references.



From the illustrated encyclopedia and its dozens of volumes to the palm of your hand

As part of the workshop, we reviewed concepts such as the encyclopedia and its origins, its limitations and challenges, and how these translate to Wikipedia and the community of editors. We also discussed the challenges and principles that can guide writing, the importance of trusting the almost artisanal nature of writing, and the value of working on a draft. In the case of Wikipedia, this draft is the user’s workshop space where a nascent article can begin to take shape.

A valuable perspective shared during the workshop was the analogy with craftsmanship and the preparatory processes. Virginia told us:



Editing session in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut



(…) As writers, we have to know our raw material, which is language, and that’s where dictionaries—which are works of linguistic reference—come in; there are general dictionaries or “treasures,” which are the treasure of the language; “treasure” in this case doesn’t come from the meaning of a jewel or something like that—no, “treasure” comes from the Latin *tesaurus*, which is the totality of terms in a given field (…) if anyone is obligated to use them, it’s us writers—and even more so if we’re going to publish. A good writer doubts whether they are writing well

One of the biggest changes between the old encyclopedia and our Wikipedia is accessibility, immediacy, and the fact that it’s free. Wikipedia is almost the last bastion of the Internet that isn’t governed by an algorithm or the intention to sell something. All we need to do is go online to be able to write; the optimization workshop also drew attention to the potential audience for the volunteer editor’s work:

So, our reader is someone who wants information quickly, but since we’re writing encyclopedia articles, this reader doesn’t expect condensed information like you’d find in a dictionary. Rather, they seek information that is as comprehensive as possible on a topic—but it’s not a book either, because otherwise they’d just go to the library to find a book. Do you realize what our reader is looking for? This is important: the Wikipedia reader comes from all ages, all languages, all continents, and all professions, seeking specific topics and information that is quick yet comprehensive.

The sessions concluded with various insights into Bolivian culture, traditions, the research that continues even under adverse conditions, and the responsibility of writing articles in a way that ensures knowledge is neutral while reflecting the very diversity that characterizes Latin American countries. The result of this online workshop was the creation of ten articles about Bolivia. Historical monuments and food were the most common topics covered in the new articles.

We believe the workshop’s impact went even further, as it raised various questions—such as the need to move beyond online research for writing Wikipedia articles toward developing a new relationship with libraries, research, and local scholars, and to move away from a “pioneering” mindset by recognizing and seeking out local research institutions with limited online visibility. The workshop left us with many opportunities, many of which were proposed by the participants, including musicians, Tacana researchers, lawyers, and others.

Thanks to the broad participation, discussions arose regarding memory, alternative epistemologies of knowledge, and the relationships between Indigenous nations and official discourse—and, of course, this led us to reflect on the (never-ending) construction of a neutral point of view.

Rediscovering topics in which one feels like an expert is an opportunity that Wikipedia always offers, and the self-examination prompted by the requirement to include references is also an exercise in humility and in recognizing the boundlessness of human knowledge—reviewing, rereading, revising, and improving as part of the journey that drives Wikipedia: Imagine a world in which every person on the planet has free access to the sum of all human knowledge.

The workshop encouraged participants to rediscover and rethink; for the design, Virginia Ayllón had studied many videos of Wikipedians sharing tips and advice, and we believe that this learning—like most of what the collaborative wiki ecosystem promotes—has been horizontal. You can watch these sessions again on our YouTube channel.

The team is currently evaluating the results and assessing how this workshop has influenced recent writing initiatives and challenges. We will continue this initiative in 2027, incorporating lessons learned and recommendations to keep building free, human knowledge and taking on the challenge of self-representation. To learn more about the team’s work, follow us on social media.

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