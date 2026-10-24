Beyond the Workshop: How the Electoral Integrity Seminar Opened New Doors for My Wikimedia and Media Work

From 28 to 30 September 2026, I participated in the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity at Reiz Continental Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria. The three-day programme brought together Wikimedia contributors, journalists, media executives, fact-checkers and other professionals working to promote accurate information and address misinformation and disinformation.The seminar was organised by ECOWAS and FIAP, in collaboration with FactCheckAfrica and Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, with co-funding from the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. It focused on the role of verified information in strengthening electoral integrity, promoting peaceful elections and improving public access to reliable knowledge ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

As a Wikimedia contributor, media professional and community organiser, I joined the programme with an interest in strengthening my fact-checking skills and understanding how Wikimedia projects could contribute to a more reliable information environment. However, what I took away from Abuja went beyond the training sessions

Learning to be more deliberate about information

One of the important lessons from the seminar was the need to approach information with greater care, particularly when dealing with political claims, election-related content and information circulating on social media.We explored the importance of reliable sources, verification, neutrality and transparency in Wikipedia editing. The discussions reinforced the fact that information should not be accepted simply because it is widely shared or published by a familiar platform. Claims must be examined, their original sources traced, and available evidence assessed before they are used.

The practical sessions also helped connect fact-checking with Wikimedia’s editorial responsibilities. While fact-checkers investigate specific claims and journalists report events, Wikimedia editors rely on reliable published sources to document knowledge in a neutral and verifiable manner.

This distinction is important. Wikipedia cannot replace professional fact-checking, but its editors can use credible published findings to improve articles where appropriate. By doing so responsibly, we can help make verified information accessible beyond the immediate news cycle.

The people I met and the opportunities I discovered

Beyond the formal sessions, one of the most memorable aspects of the seminar was the opportunity to meet and interact with people working across Nigeria’s media and information ecosystem.

Meeting media executives, chief executive officers of media organisations, journalists and correspondents from national television stations and newspapers, alongside experienced fact-checkers, gave me a broader understanding of the opportunities available within the information integrity space.

These conversations opened my eyes to possibilities I had not fully considered before the workshop. I began to see more clearly how my experience in Wikimedia projects, community engagement, digital knowledge documentation and media work could connect with journalism, fact-checking, newsroom collaboration and public-interest communication.

The experience also reminded me that opportunities often emerge through conversations, shared interests and professional relationships. A workshop can provide the platform, but what participants do with the knowledge, connections and ideas they gain can determine its longer-term value.

For me, the seminar was not simply a place to learn new skills. It was an opportunity to build relationships, exchange perspectives and discover new ways to contribute to the wider effort to promote reliable information.

From the training room to practical action

The seminar also challenged me to think about how I could turn what I learnt into practical activities beyond Abuja.As a Wikimedia contributor, I understand that improving access to knowledge requires more than adding content to Wikipedia. It involves checking sources, correcting inaccuracies, identifying information gaps and ensuring that claims are supported by reliable evidence.These responsibilities become particularly important during election periods, when misleading claims about candidates, political parties and electoral processes can spread rapidly.

Following the seminar, I began putting these lessons into action through the Nigeria 2027 General Election Countdown Campaign, an initiative encouraging people to pause, check and verify election-related information before liking, commenting on, forwarding or publishing it.The campaign reflects a simple principle: everyone has a role to play in protecting the integrity of public information. Journalists, fact-checkers, Wikimedia contributors, community organisers and ordinary social media users can all help reduce the spread of misleading content by taking greater responsibility for what they share.

I also see opportunities to strengthen collaboration between media professionals and Wikimedia communities by encouraging the responsible use of verified information to improve encyclopaedic content and public understanding.

Why this matters ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections

As the country approaches the 2027 general elections, access to accurate and balanced information will remain essential for voters, researchers, journalists and the wider public.Misinformation can influence public perception, deepen political divisions and undermine confidence in electoral processes. Addressing it requires more than occasional corrections. It calls for sustained collaboration, media literacy, responsible reporting and a commitment to verifying information before sharing it.

For Wikimedia contributors, this means applying editorial policies consistently, relying on credible published sources and resisting attempts to use encyclopaedic platforms for political promotion or partisan attacks.For media professionals, it means strengthening verification practices and making evidence accessible to the public. For citizens, it means recognising that forwarding an unverified claim can contribute to a much wider problem.My experience at the seminar reinforced my belief that these efforts are stronger when different professional communities work together.

Taking the experience forward

I left Abuja with practical lessons, valuable connections and a broader understanding of the opportunities that exist at the intersection of Wikimedia, journalism, fact-checking and information integrity.What stood out most was the realisation that the workshop was only the beginning. The people I met, the conversations we shared and the possibilities I discovered have encouraged me to think beyond my existing activities and explore new ways of contributing to the information ecosystem.I am grateful to ECOWAS, FIAP, FactCheckAfrica and Wikimedia User Group Nigeria for bringing together participants from different backgrounds, and to the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark for co-funding the programme.

As I continue my work in Wikimedia, media engagement and community knowledge initiatives, I hope to build on the experience by strengthening collaborations, applying responsible verification practices and encouraging more people to take an active role in protecting the quality of information available to the public.The three days in Abuja may have ended, but the relationships, lessons and opportunities they created will continue to shape the work ahead.As Nigeria looks towards 2027, my commitment remains simple: verify before sharing, document knowledge responsibly and work with others to make reliable information more accessible to everyone.

#CheckBeforeYouPost #PeacefulElections #PeaceIsSteeze #EPSG #FIAP #FactCheckAfrica #WikimediaNigeria #ElectoralIntegrity

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