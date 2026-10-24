Murals for free culture: Schools in Córdoba celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary

Painting the mural at the Gobernador López school (Córdoba, Argentina)

The “25×25 Celebrando Wikipedia” project took place between February and September 2026 in Córdoba, Argentina, where we commemorated and celebrated Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary through the collective creation of two Wikipedia-inspired murals, while promoting Wikimedia projects, open access, and Creative Commons licenses. Implemented in one primary school and one secondary school in partnership with the Colectivo Artístico ALLI -Arte Libre Laboratorio e Innovación, the project involved students in learning activities about Wikipedia and in artistic production, which culminated in the painting of the murals together with families and community organizations.

The process, documented and shared on Wikimedia Commons, included workshops on Wikimedia projects, particularly Wikipedia, as well as on free culture and Creative Commons licenses.

Learning about Wikipedia at the Gobernador López primary school (Córdoba, Argentina)

Students designed images based on what they had learned, representing the philosophy of Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and free culture. They then decided which images would go on the mural, as well as the colors to be used.

Sketching the mural to celebrate Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary

Each student made 25 individual images using printmaking techniques. All of these pieces were reviewed, selected, and included in the overall composition of the mural, that represented a truly collective creation, just like the free encyclopedia itself.

Working at the printing press

The project involved children aged 10 to 12 from a state primary school and 15 teenagers and young people aged 14 to 16 from a state secondary school, both located in the city of Córdoba.

This community-based work was made possible by the strategic partnership with the Colectivo ALLI – Arte Libre Laboratorio e Innovación – and the two schools that joined the project. On-site coordination was led by the Córdoba Wikimedians Monarufino and FromEternitytoHere, who have been working on these topics with educational institutions (libros cartoneros, Creative Commons licenses, free culture) in neighborhood communities of the city of Córdoba.

Painting the mural at the “Ricardo Rojas” secondary school in Córdoba (Argentina)

We concluded our celebration of Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary with the unveiling of both murals on September 21 and 23. For these events, we especially invited families, teachers, and community organizations to join us. We were joined by a writer and illustrator from the city of Córdoba, with the support of the Wikimedia Argentina team.

We closed the celebration by sharing a toast with snacks and refreshments with the participants. It was a true celebration of free knowledge. Happy birthday, Wikipedia!

To see more photos of the murals, you can visit the category on Wikimedia Commons.

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