WikiMed Africa at the maiden Language Diversity Conference 2026, Accra – Ghana

From 2nd-4th October 2026, I had the privilege of participating in the maiden edition of the Language Diversity Conference in Accra, Ghana, held under the theme “Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Knowledge Movement.” The conference brought together more than 120 participants representing over 82 language communities over the three days.

As a participant supported by the Wikimedia Fondation, I was particularly excited to connect with language advocates, Wikimedians, researchers, and open-knowledge enthusiasts who share a commitment to ensuring that no language community is left behind in the digital world.

For me, however, the experience was especially meaningful because I had the opportunity to share the journey of WikiMed Africa and explore how the Wikimedia movement can contribute to improving access to reliable health information in African languages.

WikiMed Africa: Making health information accessible in Africa

As someone with a background in Medical Imaging Technology and a passion for health information accessibility, I have become increasingly aware that access to health information is not simply about whether information exists online. It is also about whether people can understand that information in a language they know and trust.

Medical information is predominantly available in English and other widely used languages, leaving many people who speak indigenous African languages with limited access to reliable, understandable health resources. This language barrier can affect how individuals understand diseases, recognize symptoms, make informed health decisions, and participate in their own care.

This is the gap that inspires WikiMed Africa, an initiative focused on leveraging the MDWiki platform of Wiki Project Medicine, to increase the accessibility and diversity of medical information, particularly for underserved language communities across Africa through article translations.

During the conference, I co-presented with Doc James. (Dr James Heilman) on the topic “WikiMed Africa: Leveraging the MDWiki Platform to Increase Health Information Accessibility and Diversity.”

Our presentation explored the motivation behind WikiMed Africa, its journey so far, and the opportunities available to use Wikimedia-based platforms to bridge the gap between medical knowledge and the people who need it.

I shared the vision of building a community that brings together health professionals, medical students, Wikimedians, translators and language enthusiasts to make trustworthy medical knowledge available in more local languages. The discussion strengthened my belief that improving health information accessibility requires collaboration between people who understand medicine and those who understand the linguistic and cultural contexts of the communities they serve.

From presentation to practice: Translating medical knowledge into African languages

One of the most valuable parts of our session was the practical workshop facilitated by Doc James.

Beyond introducing participants to the concept, he demonstrated how the MDWiki platform can be used to translate medical articles from English into local African languages. The workshop provided an opportunity to understand the platform’s translation workflow and explore how volunteers can contribute to making medical knowledge more accessible to their language communities.

This practical demonstration was an important reminder that translating medical information is not merely a linguistic exercise. It requires attention to medical accuracy, clarity, terminology, and cultural relevance. A translated article must communicate the intended medical meaning while remaining understandable to the people who will use it.

The session also highlighted the potential of collaboration between medical professionals and language communities. While health professionals can contribute medical expertise, native speakers and experienced translators can help ensure that the information communicates naturally and meaningfully in local languages.

I left the session encouraged by the possibilities ahead for WikiMed Africa and by the role that the Wikimedia movement can play in supporting this work.

Why language diversity matters in health

The conference reminded me that language preservation and knowledge accessibility are deeply connected. When languages are underrepresented in digital spaces, their speakers may also be excluded from important educational, scientific, and health resources.

For Africa, this challenge presents an opportunity for the open-knowledge movement. We can work together to document our languages, develop digital language resources, and ensure that useful knowledge is not restricted to a handful of dominant languages.

Through initiatives such as WikiMed Africa, we can contribute to a future where people can access understandable medical information in their own languages, while strengthening the digital presence of African languages.

This work will require sustained collaboration, community participation, and a commitment to responsible translation. It is a journey, not a one-off activity, but every translated article and every contributor brings us closer to our goal.

A conference to remember

Beyond our presentation, the Language Diversity Conference offered an opportunity to learn from people working across different language communities and to appreciate the many approaches being used to strengthen linguistic diversity in the open-knowledge movement.

I am grateful to the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group for supporting our journey this far and look forward to collaborating with other communities within the movement. I also appreciate Doc James for co-presenting with me and facilitating the practical MDWiki workshop, as well as the organizers and participants who made the conference a valuable learning experience.

As I reflect on the experience, I am reminded that the future of open knowledge must be multilingual, inclusive, and accessible.

With WikiMed Africa, our aspiration is simple but important: to help make reliable health information accessible to more people, in more African languages, so that language is less of a barrier to health knowledge.

The journey continues, and we at WikiMed Africa look forward to working with more Wikimedians, health professionals, translators, and language communities to make this vision a reality.

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