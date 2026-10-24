Wikipedia Sent Us

This story is about how the Wikipedia Community helped Wikipedian SWinxy and I go to events in New York City. As a newly re-elected WikiNYC board member, it is my responsibility to respond to my constituents’ requests.

SWinxy is one such Wikimedia community member. As the Engagement Chair, I jumped at his first request: “I want to go to this with you but tickets are $500 each.” The event was the Status Summit. I knew there had to be a better way for my photog friend to get into the event. As a Status super fan, I was also embarrassed that I hadn’t heard of the event. I emailed the organizers immediately. Then forgot. Because life.

Then SWinxy reached out to me on Discord yet again. His message seemed defeated. Confession: I am bad at checking my Wikimedia email inbox. But there it was: a code to get into the event from the helpful Summit organizing committee. We were in! And we both passed Discord messages back and forth: we were so excited at all of the possibilities. There was a countdown on Summit’s site, and we took several excited screenshots of the countdown.

Summit Day!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 9: Members of the media gather at the Status Summit, a one-day conference hosted by Status News. People gather and mingle in the lobby of the Times Center for breakfast.

The Status Summit was a typical media event that I hyped to my fellow Wikipedian: journalists from across the journalism landscape. Some went to see what was going on in their industry. Some were there to promote their media consultancies. Some were employed by publications that paid for their attendance. SWinxy was the perfect person to take with me because he’s my literal mirror opposite personality. I am the extroverted one who interrupts existing conversations with “what are we talking about?” and starts conversations seemingly mid-relationship. As if I had known these strangers longer. As if I had a whole conversation earlier at the very least. And SWinxy was my wallflower representative who takes the best photos.

SWinxy loved the event so much that he said “yes” to attend another event with me. But that’s another story for another day. And possibly a different publication.

At the next WikiWednesday event, SWinxy and I gave a presentation describing the Status Summit and what we learned from the event. He learned the depth of my extroversion. A man tried to cut the food line during the event and I was not having it. With a smile, I got up in the man’s face and talked to him about the infraction. SWinxy assumed I knew the guy. I did not. I forgot about that story. But SWinxy (also with a smile) talked about how much he learned from watching me work a room full of journalists. Events like this one are important, because only 23% of Americans say they have ever spoken with a local journalist, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

At that same WikiWednesday, my fellow Wikipedians re-elected me to a second term on the Wikimedia NYC board of directors. I am also chair of the Engagement committee and specialize in organizing Wikipedia Day. And cake. I love cake.

This story was about the power of the Wikimedia Community and of just showing up.

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