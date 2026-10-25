From an idea to a content partnership: discover the Content Partnerships Hub

Do you have an idea for a content partnership but need help taking the next step? Are you working with a cultural institution, an educational organisation or a public agency and looking for advice, contacts or technical expertise?

The Content Partnerships Hub Helpdesk helps Wikimedians to find support for collaborations that bring knowledge and freely reusable content to Wikimedia projects: whether you are exploring your first partnership or navigating a challenge in an established project, the Helpdesk offers a place to ask questions and connect with relevant experience across the movement.

Connecting questions with expertise

The Hub involves many different kinds of work. Some projects might require advice on releasing material under an open licence, preparing a collection for Wikimedia Commons, working with structured data, or finding someone with experience in a particular institution or subject. And that expertise does exist across the Wikimedia movement, but finding the right person or resource can take time and resources. And this is where the Helpdesk helps make those connections.

We offer support that includes:

Developing a partnership idea: identifying practical next steps and the support a project may need.

Finding relevant expertise: connecting requests with people and organisations that have useful experience.

Navigating content-sharing questions: helping identify guidance on open licensing, contributing content and working with Wikimedia platforms.

Finding technical support and resources: directing projects towards relevant tools, documentation or specialists.

Learning from previous collaborations: connecting people with approaches and experiences that may help them move forward.

And something important to have in mind is that a request does not need to be a large project: a question, an introduction or help finding the right contact can also make a meaningful difference.

How does the Helpdesk work?

The process begins with your request, we ask you to tell us what you are trying to achieve, what stage your project has reached and where you need support.

Then, the Helpdesk reviews the request and may ask for additional information to understand the situation; after this, we explore suitable resources, contacts or ways to help, drawing on the Hub’s network and, where relevant, the expertise of its Expert Committee.

Some questions can be addressed through existing guidance or a direct introduction, while others require coordination with several people or institutions. Response times therefore depend on the nature of the request and the availability of the expertise needed. But the aim is to help you identify a useful way forward and connect your project with appropriate support.

Building shared capacity

Each request can reveal both the knowledge already available within the movement and the areas where further support is needed, and by bringing these needs together, the Helpdesk contributes to the Hub’s broader work on capacity building.

From experience, questions arising from real projects can help identify useful resources, recurring challenges and opportunities for Wikimedians to learn from one another.

The Helpdesk also creates opportunities to contribute. If you have experience with content partnerships, open licensing, Wikimedia tools, institutional collaboration or other knowledge that you know that can help the people in our movement, you can help another project overcome a barrier.

Bring us your next question

You do not need to have a complete project plan before contacting the Helpdesk. An initial idea or a clearly described challenge is a useful starting point.

When submitting a request, please include:

What you or your organisation would like to achieve.

Which partner, collection or type of content is involved.

What support you are looking for.

Any relevant deadlines or work already completed.

Visit the Content Partnerships Hub Helpdesk on Meta-Wiki to learn more and submit a request.

Have a partnership idea, a question or expertise to share? Get in touch. Let’s connect the people, knowledge and resources that can help your project move forward.

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