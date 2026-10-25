From Leadership2Action: My Experience as a Wiki Leadership X Initiative 2026 Fellow

Leadership is more than holding a position or coordinating activities. It is about understanding oneself, communicating effectively, empowering others, and turning ideas into meaningful action. These are some of the lessons I took away from the Wiki Leadership X Initiative (WLX) 2026, an initiative of Wikimedia User Group Nigeria (WUGN), delivered in partnership with Knewrow.As a member of Cohort 1, the experience challenged me to reflect on my leadership approach, identify areas for improvement, and consider how I could apply my learning to strengthen Wikimedia communities.

From contributing to leading

My Wikimedia journey has been driven by my passion for open knowledge, digital literacy, and improving the visibility of women and underrepresented communities. Through my contributions to Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata, as well as my involvement in community projects, I have come to appreciate the importance of making knowledge accessible to everyone. However, community leadership requires more than contributing to Wikimedia projects or organising programmes. It also requires effective communication, self-awareness, accountability, and the ability to work with and support others. WLX 2026 provided an opportunity to reflect on these responsibilities and recognise that leadership begins with oneself. Before leading others effectively, I must be intentional about managing my time, setting priorities, making decisions, and following through on my commitments.

Wiki Leadership X Initiative participants selection

Learning to lead myself

One of my key learning experiences during the initiative was developing my understanding of self-leadership. Through the Self-Leadership course, I reflected on the habits, attitudes, and personal responsibilities that influence how I lead and work with others. I recognised the importance of setting clear goals, managing procrastination, and taking responsibility for my progress. I also learned that personal growth requires more than identifying areas for improvement; it requires consistent action and accountability. The Communication Strategies course further reinforced the importance of listening, communicating expectations clearly, and working effectively with others. These lessons are particularly relevant to my work with the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria and the Kaduna Network, where collaboration, coordination, and community engagement are essential. I came to understand that effective leadership is not about having all the answers. It is about being willing to learn, listen, adapt, and create opportunities for others to contribute.

Learning Leadership Lessons from Hidden Figures

Watching Hidden Figures during WLX 2026 reminded me that leadership is not always about being in the spotlight but also about perseverance, collaboration, and creating opportunities for others. The stories of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson highlighted the importance of recognising people’s contributions and challenging barriers that limit their potential. As a Wikimedian passionate about improving the visibility of women and underrepresented groups, the film reinforced my commitment to documenting women’s stories and promoting inclusive participation in the Wikimedia movement. My key takeaway was that effective leadership means not only achieving success but also helping others grow and ensuring their contributions are recognised.

Turning lessons into action

An important part of my WLX experience was reflecting on how leadership principles could translate into everyday practice. Reading The One Minute Manager by Kenneth Blanchard and Spencer Johnson also influenced my reflections. The book emphasises three practical management principles: setting clear goals, recognising good performance, and addressing mistakes constructively. These lessons encouraged me to examine how I work with others. I want to become more intentional about setting expectations, acknowledging people’s contributions, and providing timely feedback that helps them improve. I also identified things I need to stop, start, and continue doing. I will stop procrastinating and trying to handle everything myself. I will start setting clearer goals, delegating responsibilities, recognising people’s efforts, and checking progress regularly. I will continue supporting and empowering others, particularly new and less experienced Wikimedians, to develop their skills and become more confident contributors. These commitments remind me that leadership development is not simply about acquiring knowledge during a training programme. It is about applying that knowledge consistently.

From Leadership2Action: Building ideas for impact

As part of my leadership journey, I have also been thinking about how to translate my interests in open knowledge, women’s visibility, and cultural heritage into practical initiatives. My group capstone project idea, HeritageHer Africa: Making African Women in Culture and Tourism Visible Through Open Knowledge, reflects this commitment. The proposed initiative focuses on improving the visibility of African women whose contributions to cultural heritage and tourism may be underrepresented in digital knowledge spaces, beginning with a pilot in Kaduna State. Through Wikimedia projects, the initiative aims to help document and make knowledge about these women more accessible. Developing this idea has encouraged me to think beyond identifying a problem. It requires clear objectives, collaboration, research, reliable documentation, and a practical plan for implementation. For me, this is where the WLX experience connects with action: using leadership skills to develop ideas that respond to real knowledge gaps and create opportunities for community participation.

Wiki Leadership X Initiative (WLX) participants selection notification

Empowering others along the way

Another commitment I made during my learning journey was to support at least three new or less experienced Wikimedians. I believe community growth is not measured only by how many people participate in a training programme. It is also measured by how many people continue contributing, build confidence, and develop the skills to support others. Having benefited from the support and guidance of other Wikimedians, I recognise the importance of creating opportunities for people who are beginning their Wikimedia journeys. I want to be more deliberate about sharing my knowledge, encouraging new contributors, and helping others navigate Wikimedia projects. This is one way I hope to put my leadership learning into practice: by ensuring that my growth also contributes to the growth of others.

Conclusion

My experience as a member of Cohort 1 of WLX 2026 has strengthened my understanding of leadership as a continuous process of learning, reflection, and action. I am grateful to the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria and Knewrow for creating this opportunity to develop leadership skills and reflect on how we can contribute more effectively to our communities. As I continue my Wikimedia journey, I look forward to applying these lessons through my community projects, and initiatives that promote open knowledge and improve the representation of women and underrepresented communities. For me, Leadership2Action is more than a name. It represents a commitment to moving from learning to practice, from ideas to implementation, and from personal growth to collective impact.

The journey continues, and I look forward to putting these lessons into action.

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