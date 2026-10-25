Learning, Sharing, and Connecting: My First Experience at Open Knowledge in the CEE Region

Elif & Basak standing at the stage. in front of the banners

Sometimes, a conference is valuable not because it answers your questions, but because it helps you discover which questions to ask next.

That was my experience at Open Knowledge: Wikimedia & Research in the CEE Region in Katowice, Poland. I arrived hoping to share my experience of using Wikipedia in university teaching and to meet researchers working on similar topics. But I was also a newcomer, still learning about the wider Wikimedia movement and the community behind the projects I had brought into my classroom.

I had designed and taught my first Wikipedia-based course at Abdullah Gül University in Kayseri, Türkiye, and I wanted to share what my students and I had learned. I also hoped to discover new tools, meet people with similar interests, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

I first learned that Wikipedia could be used in education through the POD Network, a Network in Higher Education is devoted to improving teaching and learning in higher education. That experience eventually connected me with wikimedians in Türkiye. For the past three years, Başak Tosun (User:Basak) and Zafer Batik (User:Zafer) from the local user group have supported me as I explored how Wikipedia could become part of university teaching. They even came to my university and gave a workshop on the different ways Wikipedia and its tools can be used. Basak was also the one who encouraged me to send a session proposal about my course, Sustainability, Governance & Public Knowledge. This was a 14-week, three-credit undergraduate elective. Wikipedia was not an additional activity in the course; it was central to the course design. Students from different disciplines worked together on the English Wikipedia article about Camili (Macahel), Türkiye’s only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. They researched the site, evaluated sources, wrote and revised content, peer-reviewed each other’s work, and contributed to the public article.

This happened to be my first Wikimedia event and I had never met most Wikimedia editors before. I honestly had no idea what to expect. I was also unsure about my presentation. This was a research conference, but it was also a new kind of conference for me. I did not know how much academic literature I was expected to discuss or whether the audience would be more interested in the practical experience. I tried to do both. More importantly, I was still learning how the Wikimedia community works and finding my way around its terminology. I was happy with what I had done with my students, but I was not sure if I was presenting it in the right way for this community. Looking back, I would probably remove five of my fifteen slides.

The response from the audience made me feel much more comfortable. People were curious about how I had worked with 14 students on one Wikipedia article and how my university had responded to the course. They also suggested ways I could use Wikidata in future work. One practical suggestion was particularly useful: now that my class has grown to 24 students, keeping the group smaller could make the activity more manageable and sustainable.

The conference also gave me something I had not expected: a much stronger sense of how much there is still to learn. Some sessions were a little advanced for me because I was still learning the terminology and concepts of the Wikimedia world. At the same time, this made the possibilities even more exciting.

Of the three workshops offered, I attended Intro to Data Visualization and Data Storytelling Based on Open Data. What I particularly liked about the workshop was seeing how data can be made more visual, readable, and user-friendly. It made me realise that, as academics, we can sometimes be too strict about how we present data. I could be bolder and more creative. And this was not only something I could use with Wikidata; I also left with ideas I could apply to my own presentations and research.

I was also impressed by the conference itself. Held in collaboration with the University of Silesia at spinPLACE in Katowice, the event fostered a strong sense of community. Participants stayed to listen to one another’s sessions, and the breaks offered plenty of opportunities to meet, exchange ideas, and make new connections. The fact that the conference was held in three languages—English, Ukrainian, and Polish—was particularly valuable, and the interpretation was excellent.

I met researchers and academics from countries including Bulgaria, Greece, Germany, and Poland, as well as Wikipedians from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, and many other countries. I also had the opportunity to speak with people involved in Wikimedia research and the STRENGTHEN Colloquium Series. These conversations made me think about possible collaborations and opportunities for comparative research.

I did not leave Katowice feeling that I had understood everything about Wikimedia. Quite the opposite. I still found some Wikimedia tools difficult to navigate. I would start with one page, follow a few links, and soon find myself surrounded by a lot of new information. At first, I thought this was simply because I was new to the field. But during the conference, I realised that accessibility and discoverability are also important questions for the movement, and that there is still work to do in these areas.

What I did leave with was a new perspective.

I now want to explore Wikidata more seriously, develop a new research project, and think about how I can involve my university library in this work. I also returned to my teaching with a stronger sense that I am not working alone. There is a large community behind the work my students are beginning to explore, and knowing that gives me more confidence to continue.

I came to Katowice as a newcomer. I left with new people to contact, new ideas to explore, and many questions still unanswered.

For me, that is probably the most valuable part of a first Wikimedia Conference: you do not have to arrive as an expert to become part of the conversation.

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