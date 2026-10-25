Verify Before You Contribute: Connecting Fact-Checking with Wikipedia Editing

I participated in the Abuja edition of the Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity, organised by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism and Accountability (FIAP) through FactCheckAfrica, in collaboration with Wikimedia Nigeria. The seminar was held from 28 to 30 September 2026 as part of the European Union’s support to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the areas of peace, security, and governance.

The seminar brought together Wikimedia contributors, newsroom editors, and fact-checkers for practical sessions on information disorder, source verification, digital investigations, and the responsible creation, contribution, and use of information.

The experience provided an opportunity to learn new skills, reinforce existing knowledge, and reflect on practical ways to identify and counter misinformation. One of the most important lessons I learned was the need to investigate and verify information before believing it, sharing it, or using it to contribute to online knowledge platforms.

In today’s digital environment, encountering information online can provoke an immediate reaction. We may agree or disagree with a claim, believe it to be true, or feel compelled to share it with others. However, responsible information practices require us to pause and examine the evidence before accepting or circulating such information. Some essential questions to consider include:

Who originally published the information?

When was it published?

What is the original source of the claim?

Has the image or video appeared elsewhere online?

Is there reliable evidence to support the information?

These questions are particularly important for Wikipedia contributors, whose work involves creating, improving, and maintaining a widely used source of online knowledge. Before adding information to a Wikipedia article, editors must establish whether the claims are supported by reliable, published sources and whether the information meets Wikipedia’s content policies.

Connecting fact checking with Wikipedia editing

One of the most valuable lessons from the seminar was understanding the strong connection between fact-checking and Wikipedia contributions. Fact-checking helps identify false, misleading, or unsupported claims, while responsible Wikipedia editing promotes the documentation and accessibility of reliable, verifiable, and neutrally presented information. The session emphasised that although misinformation may circulate temporarily, gaps in documented knowledge can persist for years, making it essential for Wikipedia contributors to verify information and address knowledge gaps, particularly those affecting underrepresented communities. It also highlighted the importance of using digital verification tools to investigate claims, authenticate images, trace online information, and improve the accuracy and credibility of Wikipedia content.

Essential Fact-Checking Tools for Wikipedia Contributors

1. Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine

The Wayback Machine allows users to access archived versions of webpages. It is useful when a webpage has been deleted, a link no longer works, or the content of a website has changed. For Wikipedia editors, it can help establish what a webpage contained at a particular time and support the investigation of historical online information. However, archived material should still be assessed for reliability before it is used as evidence.

2. Google Reverse Image Search

Google’s reverse image search helps users investigate the online origins and previous appearances of photographs and other images. It can assist editors in determining whether an image presented as recent has appeared online in an earlier context. This can be particularly useful when verifying photographs associated with public events, historical claims, or breaking news.

3. TinEye

TinEye is a reverse image search tool that helps users locate where an image has appeared on the internet. It can also identify versions of an image that have been modified, resized, or cropped. This makes it useful for tracing the circulation of images and investigating whether a photograph is being presented in a misleading context.

4. Google Fact Check Tools

Google Fact Check Tools help users search for claims that have already been examined by fact-checking organisations. These tools can provide a useful starting point when investigating political statements, public claims, and other potentially misleading information. Wikipedia editors can use the findings to identify relevant fact-checking reports, while independently assessing the reliability and suitability of the sources before incorporating information into an article.

5. InVID-WeVerify

InVID-WeVerify provides tools for investigating online videos and visual content. Its features can help users extract keyframes from videos, conduct reverse image searches, and examine the context in which visual material has circulated. These capabilities are particularly valuable when a video is shared with a misleading caption or falsely attributed to a particular event or location.

6. WITNESS Verification Resources

WITNESS provides resources and guidance for verifying user-generated visual content, including photographs and videos. These resources help journalists, researchers, activists, and other information practitioners assess the authenticity and context of digital evidence. Wikipedia editors can draw on these verification practices when investigating claims supported by visual material.

Conclusion

My participation in the Abuja Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity strengthened my understanding of the close relationship between fact-checking and Wikipedia contributions. The seminar demonstrated that responsible digital information practices require more than the ability to access and share information; they also demand critical thinking, source evaluation, and a commitment to verification.

pratical session Group Learning cross session of participants

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