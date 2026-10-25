Wikimedia Foundation Senior Manager Veronica Thamaini Visits Dagbani Wikimedians User Group in Tamale

DWUG Core Team with Veronica Thamaini

On October 8–9, 2026, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group (DWUG) had the pleasure of hosting Veronica Thamaini, Senior Manager of Regional Funding Programs at the Wikimedia Foundation, at its office in Tamale, Ghana. The two-day visit provided an opportunity to showcase our work across the Mabia language communities, reflect on our achievements, discuss ongoing challenges, and explore opportunities to strengthen and sustain our impact.

The visit combined cultural exploration with strategic discussions on language preservation, free knowledge, education, community development, and the future of Wikimedia projects in Ghana.

Exploring Tamale’s Creative and Cultural Spaces

On October 8, we visited Red Clay Studio and the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA) in Tamale to explore the region’s vibrant creative and cultural landscape, learn more about initiatives preserving and promoting artistic expression, and share some of the cultural spaces that make northern Ghana unique.

The visits also underscored the importance of documenting and making cultural knowledge accessible, values that closely align with our commitment to preserving and sharing knowledge through Wikimedia projects.

Dagbani Core Team with Veronica at Red Clay Studio

Showcasing the Achievements of the Mabia Language Communities

On October 9, our Executive Director, Sadik Shahadu, introduced Veronica to the DWUG core team and presented an overview of our work across the Mabia language communities, including Dagbani, Gurene, Dagaare, Kusaal, and Wali. He highlighted the linguistic and cultural connections among these communities and explained how our initiatives support the growth of free knowledge in African languages.

A key highlight was the development of five live Wikipedias associated with our broader language community work: Dagbani, Gurene, Dagaare, Kusaal, and Moore. These projects are expanding access to information in local languages and creating opportunities for speakers to participate in preserving their languages and cultures online.

We also highlighted our educational and academic partnerships through the TACE Wiki Hub, BACE Wiki Hub, KNUST, and BIMBICO. Through these hubs, we introduce students and other community members to Wikimedia projects and promote digital literacy among tertiary students in northern Ghana, as well as encourage them to become knowledge creators and not just consumers.

Our work through Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom and Mozilla Common Voice also featured prominently in the discussions. These initiatives reflect our broader commitment to connecting education, language preservation, digital inclusion, and community-led technology development.

Sadik doing the presentation

Discussing Challenges and Opportunities

While celebrating progress, we also discussed ongoing challenges: language barriers, technical limits, funding constraints, and limited public awareness of Wikimedia projects.

Addressing these will need sustained investment in skills, partnerships, accessible tools, and better outreach so more speakers, educators, students, researchers, and cultural practitioners can contribute in their own languages.

We also reflected on strengthening our initiatives to support longer-term participation and bring free knowledge to more communities.

Priorities for the Future

Looking ahead, DWUG stays focused on making more knowledge available in African languages, building stronger educational partnerships, and opening up more ways for people to get involved.

Our main priorities are growing local-language content on Wikimedia projects, developing practical educational programmes, connecting more with students and educators, boosting digital literacy in our communities, and helping contributors stay active.

We will also keep strengthening collaboration across the Mabia language communities, drawing on our shared linguistic and cultural ties to push knowledge equity and bring more African languages into Wikimedia projects.

Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Impact

The two-day visit was a chance to highlight DWUG’s progress, discuss the challenges facing Mabia language communities, and map out practical next steps. We’re grateful to Veronica Thamaini for the visit and the useful conversations around community funding, keeping contributors engaged, and building long-term sustainability and governance.

Building on these discussions, DWUG aims to translate its priorities into measurable outcomes by setting targets for content creation across its five language Wikipedias, increasing student and educator participation through its academic hubs, and tracking contributor retention following training and outreach activities. As a language affiliate, we will continue to strengthen collaboration among the Mabia language communities by supporting joint activities, documenting local languages and cultural heritage through our initiatives and expanding access to digital literacy within our communities.

Our focus will be on tracking progress through indicators such as the number of articles created or improved, active contributors retained, educational institutions engaged, training activities delivered, and cultural resources documented and published on Wikimedia projects such as Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons. Regular reviews of these numbers will help us see what’s working, spot gaps, and focus resources where they create more content and involve more volunteers.

Our goal remains clear: grow the amount of reliable information available in Mabia languages, increase sustained participation, and make it easier for more community members to take part.

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