Wikimedia Jakarta Community’s Bonding Night Trip: Exploring Knowledge and Building Togetherness in the Land of the Kanekes Baduy Luar

The community event of bonding night, known as Makrab (Malam Keakraban), returned as part of GSF26, with the Wikimedia Jakarta Community warmly and enthusiastically welcoming the occasion.

Coordinated by Kume Gucci and Hzu Hzu, who served as treasurer, the event brought together 13 participants for a community bonding night trip in Kanekes, home to the Baduy people.

The event took place on September 5–6, 2026, in the Kanekes area, Leuwidamar District, Lebak Regency, Banten Province. This year’s Wikimedia Jakarta Community bonding trip focused on Kanekes, Lebak, Banten, which is known as the home of the Baduy people.

The location was chosen because of its relatively close proximity to Jakarta and its potential to offer insights into local culture and ways of life that could be documented and shared through Wikimedia projects, particularly Wikimedia Commons and Wikivoyage.

The event provided an opportunity for community members to strengthen their relationships and build closer connections, in keeping with the spirit of Makrab. Participants also had the chance to learn more about a local culture beyond Betawi culture, broadening their understanding of Indonesia’s cultural diversity as part of the effort to expand access to free knowledge.

Group Photo in Front of the Welcome Sign to Baduy

| Kume Gucci | CC BY 4.0

The Journey to Baduy Luar

The journey to Baduy Luar began at Rangkasbitung Station, where participants continued by elf minibus to Ciboleger Terminal. From there, they proceeded on foot to a settlement in Baduy Luar. The route passed through rural areas with hilly terrain, rocky paths, and both uphill and downhill sections.

Before continuing the journey, participants took a break and performed the midday prayer (Dhuhr) near Ciboleger. The walk to the destination took approximately 3 hours. The trail required participants to maintain their balance and exercise caution, particularly when navigating steep inclines and descents. Along the way, the group made several stops at small roadside shops to buy drinking water and rest.

Throughout the journey, the guide provided advice on appropriate etiquette when interacting with the Baduy people, including the importance of respecting local customs when asking questions or taking photographs and documenting community life. This experience gave participants valuable context for understanding the surroundings and gaining firsthand insight into the daily lives of the Outer Baduy community.

Gathering Photo with Boy from the Baduy Luar

| Kume Gucci | CC BY 4.0

Activities in Baduy Luar

The organizers prepared several lighthearted group games, including sentence-building activities in the Baduy language and picture-guessing games featuring Betawi and Baduy vocabulary. As night fell, the group settled in for the night at a local resident’s home. After performing the Maghrib prayer, participants shared a simple home-cooked dinner.

The friendly atmosphere continued as everyone enjoyed durian together. The gathering ended at around 9:30 p.m. out of respect for the host family’s bedtime. Some participants retired early, while others continued chatting casually before going to sleep.

The following morning began with light exercise and recreational activities, followed by a visit to Gajeboh Village for documentation. After returning, participants enjoyed a breakfast of fried rice served with eggs, sambal, and crackers prepared by local residents. Once breakfast was over, they packed their belongings and prepared for the journey home.

The return journey involved walking along the rocky trail back to Ciboleger Terminal before continuing by elf minibus. The entire experience gave members of the Wikimedia Jakarta Community an opportunity to strengthen their bonds, share joyful moments, and gain a closer understanding of local community life.

Recreational Mini Games in the Baduy Luar Community | Kume Gucci |

CC BY 4.0

From Exploring a Baduy Luar Village to Contributing to Wikimedia

Exploring the Baduy Luar village offered members of the Wikimedia Jakarta Community new insights and perspectives. These experiences were subsequently discussed at a community meeting, which included an evaluation of the activities and the allocation of editing tasks.

At a café near Rangkasbitung Station, participants continued the program with a collaborative editing session on Wikivoyage and documentation uploads to Wikimedia Commons.

The results of the Wikimedia Jakarta Community’s contributions can be viewed at this link: https://outreachdashboard.wmflabs.org/courses/Wikimedia_Jakarta/Kopdar_Makrab_Wikimedia_Jakarta_2026/home

The activities produced the following results:

Wikimedia Commons documentation: Participants uploaded photographs from the trip to Wikimedia Commons, resulting in 81 documented files. The collection is available in the following link: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Makrab_Komunitas_Wikimedia_Jakarta_GSF26

Participants uploaded photographs from the trip to Wikimedia Commons, resulting in 81 documented files. The collection is available in the following link: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:Makrab_Komunitas_Wikimedia_Jakarta_GSF26 Wikivoyage article: Participants worked collaboratively to edit 3 Wikivoyage articles in one group of five members. The articles were: https://id.wikivoyage.org/wiki/Merak https://id.wikivoyage.org/wiki/Labuan_(Banten) https://id.wikivoyage.org/wiki/Taman_Nasional_Ujung_Kulon

Participants worked collaboratively to edit 3 Wikivoyage articles in one group of five members. The articles were:

This activity served as a step toward connecting firsthand exploration with efforts to enrich knowledge on Wikipedia in both Indonesian and Betawi. It also encouraged participants and other community members to develop content in their respective local languages.

After the entire program concluded, participants returned to their respective homes. More than just a bonding trip, the event brought people together through a shared journey of discovery and exploration of local knowledge, helping make that knowledge accessible to a wider public.

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