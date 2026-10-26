A little bit of everything: My Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2026 Cluj-Napoca notes

This year’s Wikimedia CEE Meeting took place at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. In this post, I have compiled the key moments from CEEM 2026 that stood out to me.

First of all, Cluj-Napoca is a very nice and equally lively city. The open-air concerts and movie screenings we happened to come across while walking around the city in the evenings gave me a sense of its vibrancy.

Learning Day

Photos from Learning Day (Knovisuals, CC BY-SA 4.0)

At this year’s Learning Day, I attended the “Photo Workshop: Practical Photography & Commons Workflows” session because of my interest in photography. During the session, after Gheorghe taught us technical details such as photographic styles, contrast, and light, we put what we learned into practice by taking photos in the garden.

The most important takeaway from this session is that we can experiment with light as much as we want, and these experiments can yield very high-quality daily and artistic photos. It all depends on how we use the light source.

The next session of Learning Day was Bogdan Lungu’s session named “Digital Rights in an Unruly World: Strategies and Tactics of Digital Resistance”. The session generally consisted of discussions and deliberations on digital rights and today’s political, social, and technological challenges. It focused on topics such as AI, the decline in the quality of information, and digital rights, and addressed how the challenges facing digital rights today affect open knowledge communities.

Sessions

Building a Wikimedia tool with agentic AI by Asaf Bartov

These days, when creating things with AI is more popular than ever, I have been trying for a while now to develop useful Wiki tools for myself using AI tools. For this reason, Asaf Bartov’s presentation and live demonstration helped shed light on some gray areas in my mind. During the session, while Asaf was explaining how we could create a Wiki tool using AI, he himself created a Wiki tool that suggests articles in the language version and category we selected in other languages without requiring any detailed coding knowledge.

During the session, I listened to Asaf, and inspired by what I learned, I created a tool related to Turkish TV series. Once I have developed it exactly the way I want it, I’m even thinking of publishing it 🙂

CEE Hub’s Annual plan for 2026 by CEE Hub

I participated in the communication part of the discussion groups on various topics organized by the CEE Hub. I endorsed a suggestion regarding social media that had already been mentioned in the group before I joined. I also had the opportunity to discuss some improvements we plan to make to the CEE Newsletter as its new editor-in-chief.

Moved by the Movement: Mental Health, Connection and Resilience for Wikimedians by Natalia Szafran-Kozakowska

Burnout is a reality that we Wikipedians face from time to time. I acknowledge that. Through both her presentation and the workshop, Natalia showed us ways to address this issue and, most importantly, that we are not alone in this process. She explained how the movement can support us volunteers during difficult times, and how volunteering can be a source of support for one’s mental health.

Natalia’s presentation took an interactive format. At the beginning, for 5 minutes, the room was completely silent as we reflected on the moment that brought us the most joy in the movement. Afterward, we shared these moments with one another in small groups and had brief conversations about them.

This session demonstrates, in the simplest way possible, that a volunteer isn’t always alone when experiencing burnout, that they might not be the only one in the movement experiencing this, and that there’s an environment that can support them.

Young Wikimedians: Progress, Challenges, and Cross-Community Perspectives by Nal Mencin, Nursultan Tengge, Nikos Likomitros, Y. Caner Özyayıkçı

(OlesiaLukaniuk (WMUA), CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nal, Nikos, Nursultan, and I organized a roundtable discussion on topics such as the work young people do within the movement and the challenges they face. After briefly introducing the CEE Youth Group to the participants, we outlined the topics we would be discussing and invited them to join the table that interested them:

Table 1: Engagement & Motivation / Youth Leadership & Support

Table 2: Cross-Community Collaboration & Future Vision / Diversity & Inclusion

I sat at the first table with Nikos, where I both asked the participants questions and took some notes. In response to our first question, “What kinds of challenges do young people face within their communities?” one participant said that in the past, old users had tried to micromanage young editors, but that none of them remained on the project now, and that young people are now quite active in activities. Another user pointed out that there are quite a few inspiring young editors and suggested that we could see things from the young people’s perspective in order to win them over.

(Knovisuals, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Our second question was, “What can communities do to increase the number of young participants?”. A common theme emerges from the responses provided here as well: using social media to engage young people. Many ideas were suggested, such as social media activities designed to capture young people’s interest, local events at educational institutions, and providing mentorship to students as they contribute to projects. In addition, one participant cited various examples to show that WikiClubs are also quite helpful in bringing students into Wikimedia projects.

Following these discussions, we presented the results we had reached to the participants as time permitted and concluded the session.

12 points go to the CEE Youth Group: Launching Wiki Loves Eurovision by Nursultan Tengge, Nikos Likomitros, Y. Caner Özyayıkçı.

(Panpanchik, CC BY-SA 4.0) (Knovisuals, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nikos, Nursultan, and I shared with the listeners our experiences and the results from the “Wiki Loves Eurovision” contest, which we organized as part of the CEE Youth Group’s goal to host local events this year.

Between May 10 and June 10, 2026, the 31 users who participated in the contest wrote or improved more than 1,000 articles in 17 languages. This exceeded our target for participants by 1.5 times and our target for articles by 4 times, both of which we had set before launching the project!

Thank you to all users who showed interest in and contributed to the Wiki Loves Eurovision contest!

A Decade in an Endangered Language Wiki: From Wikicamp to Steering Committee by Shahen Araboghlian

Shahen, who became a Wikipedian after attending a WikiCamp in 2015, shared her story with us, covering the period from the day she attended the camp until she joined the CEE Hub Steering Committee. He first began contributing to Wikimedia projects at WikiCamp in 2015 and continued his volunteer contributions without any formal structure until 2020. He explains that between 2019 and 2022, he was involved in the process of establishing a user group. In 2022, he was invited to an international Wiki conference for the first time and attended the Wikimedia Summit in Berlin. Over time, he has contributed to many different areas within the movement, from serving on the jury for the Wikimania 2025 poster design competition to serving on the jury for the “Wiki Loves Monuments” competition.

As I listened to the presentation, I was also wondering to myself what his source of motivation was; just then, at the end of his presentation, he said to the listeners the very phrase he repeats every day: “The day is new, and so is knowledge.“

I am fully convinced that memories like these will definitely serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for new users.

Social times

The warm and friendly atmosphere of Cluj-Napoca carried over into the meeting. I had the chance to socialize during breaks, at meals, and even after the conference sessions.

Morning of the Learning Day (Knovisuals, CC BY-SA 4.0) CEE Youth (Panpanchik, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Together with Akaki and Mariam from Wikimedia Georgia, we exchanged ideas on what we could do together for young people in the coming months. One of these has already come true in a very short time. Together with Akaki, we launched the Georgia-Turkey Wiki Friendship Project, which had remained in the planning stages until September 2026, and we started our joint activities.

Outcome

Group photo (Knovisuals, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Wikimedia CEE Meeting 2026 in Cluj-Napoca was, from my perspective, a very constructive and forward-looking event, both in terms of the sessions and the interactions during social time. I am confident that the fruits of the experiences I gained here will be just as wonderful as the meeting itself. Thank you to everyone in Cluj-Napoca who hosted us, made it possible for us to present, and to all the participants! See you again next year.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation