Mabia Holds First Quarter Team Meeting to Review Progress, and Upcoming Projects

The Mabia team held its First Quarter Team Meeting on October 18, 2026, via Zoom, bringing members together to review recent developments, discuss micro-grant applications, and plan upcoming Wikimedia activities across the Mabia language communities.

The meeting opened with remarks from Sadik, who thanked everyone who contributed to the successful organization of the Language Diversity Conference held in Accra from October 2 to 4, 2026. He also announced the approval of Wali Wikipedia, congratulating the team on this important development for the Wali language community. He further updated members on the Mabia Individual and Community Micro Grants, noting that the Kusaal and Gurene communities were applying for the micro grants, while the Wali and Dagaare communities had received rapid grants.

Zakaria Tunsung presented updates on upcoming projects involving the Wali and Dagaare communities. These include Wiki Loves Food 2026 in Ghana, scheduled for November 1 to 30, 2026, to document food and food-related images on Wikimedia Commons. The teams will also organise a Wikidata Lexico Editathon beginning on December 3, 2026, and continuing into January 2027. Wiki Loves Ramadan is planned for February and March 2027, with activities spanning Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, and Wikipedia.

The Grants Committee, represented by Rukaya Hamidu, reported that four individual micro-grant applications had been reviewed. One applicant withdrew, while three applications were approved and forwarded to the Finance Manager for further processing. The committee is still awaiting community grant applications from the various language communities.

During the finance update, Abdul-Rasheed Yussif reminded members to submit accurate account details to facilitate the disbursement of their micro grants. He also encouraged all teams to use event registration pages on Meta to record participation and measure the results of their activities. This prompted a discussion on the need to strengthen the teams’ capacity to create and use these pages, with Musah Fuseini suggested a training session for that.

Sadik also briefed members on Veronica Thamaini’s visit to the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group office in Tamale. The update provided an opportunity for members to hear about the visit and its place within the group’s ongoing engagement with the wider Wikimedia movement.

As the meeting drew to a close, members reaffirmed the need for timely submission of grant applications and correct banking details. The Waali and Dagaare communities will continue preparations for their upcoming projects, beginning with Wiki Loves Food 2026 in November. Teams were also encouraged to adopt Meta event registration pages consistently to improve the tracking and reporting of their activities.

Meeting registration

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