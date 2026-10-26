More Than One Language: How WikiTour Supports Indigenous Language Documentation

The first WikiTour The second WikiTour

Indigenous languages are valuable treasures for every community because they carry its knowledge, history, and identity. However, not all languages have the same opportunities to be documented and made visible to a wider audience online. In addition, online language documentation is especially important in this digital age. Wikimedia projects offer people from all walks of life opportunities to document their languages while making knowledge related to their cultures more accessible to everyone.

WikiTour is one initiative that supports the preservation and documentation of Indigenous languages. In Malaysia, this initiative was started by Kelab Wiki Kent, and throughout 2024 and 2025, the programme involved three Indigenous languages: Kadazandusun, Iban, and Semai. At the same time, it demonstrates how a single initiative can create opportunities for multiple Indigenous languages to be documented.

WikiTour for Iban WikiTour for Kadazandusun WikiTour for Semai

Supporting Different Languages Through WikiTour

WikiTour began in 2024 and continued with WikiTour 2.0 in 2025. Throughout these editions, participants were introduced to Wikimedia projects, particularly Wiktionary, where they contributed language knowledge, especially vocabulary.

WikiTour is a meaningful initiative because it does not focus on just one language, but supports several languages through a single programme. Each language has its own linguistic context, usage, and traditions. Therefore, WikiTour can support different Indigenous communities in documenting their languages so that knowledge about their languages can be accessed online.

Wiktionary provides a space for documenting words, meanings, translations, and examples of how words are used in sentences. These contributions may begin with individual words and entries, but they can provide a foundation for further documentation.

My Role in WikiTour

As an organiser and facilitator representing Kelab Wiki Kent, I was directly involved in helping ensure that the programme ran successfully. This role gave me an opportunity to contribute to an initiative that supports the documentation and preservation of Indigenous languages in Malaysia.

During WikiTour, I remember helping participants who encountered difficulties adding Semai words to Wiktionary. I assisted them in resolving errors they experienced while editing Wiktionary, including issues with the editing code. This experience reminded me that even if we are not speakers of a particular language, we can still help its community document and preserve that language, even through seemingly small contributions.

As a speaker of an Indigenous language myself, Kadazandusun, I find this especially meaningful and feel proud of my contributions to these communities. Supporting language documentation across different communities gives us opportunities to learn about the diversity of Indigenous languages in our country while working towards the same goal :

Making knowledge more accessible through Wikimedia projects.

Continuing Beyond the Workshop

Workshops are a starting point for language documentation, but the work does not end when an event is over. Through my involvement in organising WikiTour and discussions with the Wikimedia Malaysia community, I have come to recognise the importance of post-event follow-up. Contributions need to be monitored, improved, and expanded, while contributors should also have opportunities to continue developing their work.

WikiTour highlights the importance of bringing people together around a shared goal. By supporting multiple languages, particularly Indigenous languages, Wikimedia initiatives can encourage broader participation and help make more Indigenous knowledge accessible online.

For me, the significance of WikiTour lies not only in the words contributed during the workshops, but also in the opportunities it creates for participants from different communities to take part in documenting their own languages, knowledge, and traditions.

Supporting more than one language means creating more opportunities for Indigenous knowledge to be shared, discovered, and developed in the digital world .

For more details, see the event details for WikiTour Perak 2024 and WikiTour 2.0 Tahun 2025.

Dive deeper into WikiTour.

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